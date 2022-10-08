Read full article on original website
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 8 Ending Explained: What Did Viserys Say to Alicent?
The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood.Just when things seem to be looking up for House Targaryen, the ending of Episode 8 of House of the Dragon sets us on a path of no return with its ending. The episode is an emotional one, especially for Viserys (Paddy Considine), Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy), and Daemon (Matt Smith), we see the three reunite after six years separated. Viserys, after suffering from his ailments, is on the brink of death. His face has decayed, his energy has completely drained, and he is addled by milk of the poppy, taken in order to ease his own pain.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Eoin Macken on How 'La Brea' Season 2 Differs From Season 1
[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Season 2 of La Brea.]In Season 2 of the NBC sci-fi adventure series La Brea, Gavin (Eoin Macken) and teenage daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) have made their way through a sinkhole that landed them in prehistoric Seattle to Los Angeles, on a mission to reunite with the rest of the family they were separated from. Only things are never that easy, with Eve (Natalie Zea) being held by a dangerous but mysterious group of individuals known as the Exiles and son Josh (Jack Martin) having mistakenly ended up in 1988. And even if Gavin can bring them all together again, they have to figure out how to get past all of their own personal family drama, in order to work together to find their way back home.
From The Set Of “Amsterdam”: The “Hidden Hair” Hack Used On Taylor Swift, How Anya Taylor-Joy’s Foundation Was Different Than Everyone Else’s, And More Insider Beauty Secrets
"She was really committed to the time period and said, 'Look, if you want to pluck my eyebrows into this really thin [1930s] line, I'm very up for it.'"
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
'House of the Dragon': George R. R. Martin Explains Why Daeron Targaryen Is Missing
HBO’s House of the Dragon is coming to a conclusion in the next couple of weeks and for as long as we have had it on-screen, it has been a pleasure. As with most fantasy novels adapted for television, fans of the novels will be looking to see what alterations have been made when compared to the source material. One key difference fans noticed is the absence of King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) and Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke)'s youngest son, Daeron, from the series.
Durin vs. Durin: Who Is Right on 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.The elves are facing the very end of their existence in the latest episode of The Rings of Power, but the rare metal found in the Misty Mountains called mithril could save them. The metal is infused with the light from a Silmaril, one of three gems forged before the first age to contain the light from the two Trees of Valinor. If the elves could make armor out of this metal, the light it holds could save them from fading out of Middle-earth forever.
What Is the Maester Conspiracy in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon.The Maester Conspiracy is a theory referred to in George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire series, which was set hundreds of years after House of the Dragon - when magic had been gone from the world for a long time. Several characters including one of their own Maester Marwyn aka Marwyn the Mage believed that there was a covenant between certain maesters to influence events within their assigned houses and beyond. It was also believed that an untold number of maesters, working together, were responsible for ridding the world of all magic, including dragons and the Targaryens who rode them.
'House of the Dragon' Director on If Alicent Really Misinterpreted Viserys' Final Words
With another six-year-long time jump House of the Dragon has entered its Dance of the Dragons era. Episode 8, “Lord of the Tides,” had its tender moments as well as controversial ones (RIP Lord Vaemond) though the tides have changed, we see the older generation at least being sincere while toasting each other during the supper, it’s the younger generation that has inherited their conflict. In a new interview with Hollywood Reporter director, Geeta Patel talks about Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) intentions and the former's misunderstanding of Viserys’ final words.
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Has Serena Joy Become a Sympathetic Character?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of the Handmaid's Tale. In the penultimate season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the arc of Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) has taken an interesting turn. For the first few seasons in Gilead, Serena was the proud wife of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and through gritted teeth lived happily with their handmaid, Offred (Elisabeth Moss). Offred/June was finally able to escape into Canada to reunite with her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenie). Simultaneously, Serena and Fred were arrested in Canada. Through a series of backdoor deals and political dealings, Fred was released into the wilderness only to be hunted down and brutally murdered by June and a group of handmaids out for revenge.
Syril Karn's Return Home in ‘Andor' Is Every Millennial's Nightmare Scenario
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-5 of Andor.Ah, Syril Karn (Kyle Soller). We feel your pain. When we sat down to watch the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off show Andor, we did not expect the writers to hold up a mirror to every millennial’s nightmare. That too through the arc of Syril Karn, a character that we already love to hate. But here we are—instead of despising Syril, we feel ever so slightly sympathetic toward his plight.
How to Watch Ryan Murphy's 'The Watcher' Starring Naomi Watts
Ryan Murphy is fast becoming synonymous with creating the most thrilling and creepy TV shows and after giving us gems like American Horror Story (2011 - present), Scream Queens (2015 - 2016), American Crime Story (2016 - present), Ratched (2020 - present), and more, we can see why. This year, Murphy and his frequent co-creator, Ian Brennan have already co-created a Netflix series titled Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and now, the duo is back with another true crime miniseries titled The Watcher.
'Werewolf by Night' Is Proof That the MCU Should Keep Experimenting With Genre
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is the MCU's newest TV special that surprised a lot of fans in a good way for its refreshing take on the beloved universe. Taking place on a single night, the 52-minute special follows a group of experienced monster hunters who are on a competitive hunt to decide who will next wield the Bloodstone —an incredibly powerful red gem that is capable of giving the user immense strength and longer life— after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. Joining the group is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a monster hunter who is actually a werewolf due to a curse that's been put upon him. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of Ulysses and stepdaughter of Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), is also determined to win the hunt. During the quest, Jack and Elsa team up to get what they both want, with Jack wanting to save the monster aka his friend, Ted, and Elsa wanting to get the Bloodstone as she is technically the rightful heir. However, little did Elsa know that Jack is hiding something.
Best Found-Footage Horror Movies, From 'Rec' to 'Lake Mungo'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found-footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found-footage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 11 of the finest:
'Midsommar' to 'Jaws': 10 Best, Scariest Horror Movies Set in Broad Daylight
The horror genre has always been linked to nighttime. Perhaps drawing from humanity's universal fear of the dark, horror loves to torment us with the monsters children believe are lurking in the shadows. It's why so many horror movies take place during the night, as the baddies can quietly sneak up on their unsuspecting victims and then slink away into the darkness to kill again.
