Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon. Since the first episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) hasn't been well. It started slow but constantly got worse throughout the story. Each time jump adds to the threat of Viserys' death, but somehow he's always pulled through. As of Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," Viserys is on death's door and has been for serval episodes (in this show, that means years). But, unlike before, he has deteriorated to the point that he can no longer run the kingdom. Instead, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), are ruling in his name. Viserys is sick and needs their help, but the Hightowers are happy to control the Iron Throne, as that has been Otto's goal since the beginning. The bigger question is: have the Hightowers simply filled the power void, or did they manipulate the situation to fit their ambitions? Poisoning the king would be treason, but the Hightowers have taken unseemly actions in the past. This devious scheme could likely be part of Otto's plot to get his grandson on the throne.

