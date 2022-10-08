Read full article on original website
'Andor' Is Doing the Origin Story Better Than 'Rings of Power' and 'House of the Dragon'
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Andor, The Rings of Power, and House of the Dragon.In the modern media landscape, streaming services live and die based on the properties at their disposal. This fall, we’re seeing three of the most powerful streaming platforms competing against each other with HBO’s House of the Dragon, Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and Disney+’s Andor. All three shows are prequels with a very clear ending to their narrative arcs.
'Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire' Season 1 Episode 2 Recap: Did You Eat the Baby?
“I serve a god, and it is my honor to serve.” A young servant describes Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) in response to a probing question posed by journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) while waiting for du Lac to continue their Interview. So begins Episode 2 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire. Titled “... After the Phantoms of Your Former Self,” this episode delves into the earliest days of Louis’s transition from human to vampire.
'House of the Dragon's Faith of the Seven Explained: What Are Alicent's Beliefs?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.It is somewhat ironic that the characters in House of the Dragon attempt to justify their actions based on religious reasons. There isn’t a single main character in the series that doesn’t have blood on their hands in one way or another, so claiming to have integrity feels somewhat strange. However, House of the Dragon is grounded in some elements of medieval history. Just like in the real world, the Westerosi families have committed disturbing acts of violence on the basis of faith.
'Werewolf by Night': Is There a Post-Credits Scene?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Werewolf by Night breaks the Marvel standard -- not a movie, not a television series, just a 53-minute special hitting the Disney+ streaming service. Just in time for Halloween, the special follows a group of monster hunters gathered to compete for the Bloodstone, a gem that exhibits powerful abilities particularly helpful for monster hunters. However, the hunt doesn't go quite as planned when one of the hunters is revealed to be a monster, a werewolf himself. Also competing for the stone is Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of the not-so-immortal Ulysses Bloodstone (voiced by Richard Dixon), whose corpse has now become a talking corpse. Elsa's also estranged stepmother, Verussa (Harriet Sansom Harris), holds the competition as it's Ulysses' death that necessitated someone else take hold of the Bloodstone.
Who Is Mysaria Talking to in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 8?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1-8 of House of the Dragon.King's Landing is full of secrets and whispers, and it seems like Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) is now a procurer of these secrets. In the momentous eighth episode of House of the Dragon, we saw many dramatic moments take place. From Vaemond (Wil Johnson) being killed by Daemon (Matt Smith) to Viserys (Paddy Considine) finally dying at the end of the episode, the moment where we see Mysaria again might have passed some people by, but it's a critical scene for the future.
Was 'The Exorcist' a Cursed Production?
The concept of "Cursed Films" and their productions is one that has been mythologized by social media and several documentaries. When a film has a behind-the-scenes story so disastrous that there had to be some kind of supernatural intervention. Having a fraught production is not exclusive to horror, of course. Across every single genre there's going to be films with baggage, from something as minor as personal conflicts between actors, to major catastrophes, injuries and even deaths.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
The Dark Side of a Galaxy Far, Far, Away: The 10 Scariest 'Star Wars' Storylines
The Dark Side of the Force is a pathway to many abilities that some consider unnatural, and in the vast cosmos of the galaxy far, far away, frightening things are afoot. Star Wars has never been considered a scary franchise, crafted as a fantastical adventure for bright-eyed children, but you don't have to search hard to find terror lurking about.
'Emancipation': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far About the Will Smith Film
Academy Award-winner Will Smith (King Richard) will star in the upcoming historical thriller, Emancipation. The film is expected to be an Oscar contender, with Smith looking to get his second straight Best Actor nomination. Directed by Antoine Fuqua (The Guilty), Emancipation is based on a true story and sees Peter (Will Smith) fight for his freedom and his family’s. Emancipation is Smith’s first film since his Oscar win earlier this year and has already garnered praise. Here is everything you need to know about Emancipation.
Why Jen Was Right to be Angry in 'She-Hulk' Episode 8
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.We’ve followed Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) for several weeks now, and we’ve gained a pretty good insight into the kind of person she is: her moral leanings, self-deprecating humor, legal know-how, and inherently decent worldview. In the penultimate episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Ribbit and Rip It," Jen is tested after a cyberattack orchestrated by Intelligencia discloses personal and professional details that could cost Jen her livelihood. It was a hugely enjoyable episode with the re-introduction of Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) as the MCU’s dishiest vigilante. Jen embraces the action-heavy aspect of her superhero identity, getting the recognition she deserves, and a baddie who is an inept, albeit scene-stealing, supervillain. Unfortunately, it all ends in rage-filled tears.
How Does Rhaenyra Find Peace With the Velaryons in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon and the book Fire & Blood. Not for a lack of trying, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) has had trouble winning the Velaryons and their ships to her side. House of the Dragon, so far, has depicted the slow burn of events that led to the first civil war of their dynasty, and the other mighty Valyrian House has been a valuable asset Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) have been vying for. The Velaryon House has a lot to offer, which happens to be the antithesis of the Targaryen House, the sea to their fire.
New 'Glass Onion' Trailer Promises the Real Fun Is Just Beginning
Director Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated feature Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theatres before its Netflix streaming debut in December. To mark the occasion of tickets going on sale, the celebrated director releaseda new clip on Twitter. The brief clip gives us a glimpse of all the possible suspects in the whodunit mystery.
Did the Hightowers Poison [SPOILER] in 'House of the Dragon'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of House of the Dragon. Since the first episode of House of the Dragon, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) hasn't been well. It started slow but constantly got worse throughout the story. Each time jump adds to the threat of Viserys' death, but somehow he's always pulled through. As of Episode 8, "The Lord of the Tides," Viserys is on death's door and has been for serval episodes (in this show, that means years). But, unlike before, he has deteriorated to the point that he can no longer run the kingdom. Instead, Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), are ruling in his name. Viserys is sick and needs their help, but the Hightowers are happy to control the Iron Throne, as that has been Otto's goal since the beginning. The bigger question is: have the Hightowers simply filled the power void, or did they manipulate the situation to fit their ambitions? Poisoning the king would be treason, but the Hightowers have taken unseemly actions in the past. This devious scheme could likely be part of Otto's plot to get his grandson on the throne.
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ Featurette: Meet Colin Farrell & Brendan Gleeson’s Characters [Exclusive]
The theatrical premiere date of Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin is fast approaching and Collider has an exclusive featurette that delves into the varied and complex characters of the film. Titled "Divided We Fall," it features McDonagh and the cast sitting down to talk about the very human themes of the film and how each character's own mindset plays into the conflict at its center between two lifelong friends.
'Werewolf by Night' Is Proof That the MCU Should Keep Experimenting With Genre
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Werewolf by Night.Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night is the MCU's newest TV special that surprised a lot of fans in a good way for its refreshing take on the beloved universe. Taking place on a single night, the 52-minute special follows a group of experienced monster hunters who are on a competitive hunt to decide who will next wield the Bloodstone —an incredibly powerful red gem that is capable of giving the user immense strength and longer life— after the death of Ulysses Bloodstone. Joining the group is Jack Russell (Gael García Bernal), a monster hunter who is actually a werewolf due to a curse that's been put upon him. Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), the estranged daughter of Ulysses and stepdaughter of Verussa Bloodstone (Harriet Sansom Harris), is also determined to win the hunt. During the quest, Jack and Elsa team up to get what they both want, with Jack wanting to save the monster aka his friend, Ted, and Elsa wanting to get the Bloodstone as she is technically the rightful heir. However, little did Elsa know that Jack is hiding something.
'House of the Dragon' Director Geeta Patel Discusses the Significance of [SPOILER]'s Death
Warning: This report contains spoilers for Episode Eight of House of the Dragon.House of the Dragon’s director Geeta Patel has confirmed the death of a key character in the HBO series’ eighth episode. Patel has confirmed King Viserys Targaryen’s reign has come to an end. In an...
From Dracula to the Mummy, Why Do We Still Love Universal Monsters?
Nearly a century after these figures first terrorized movie theaters, the assorted ghouls and beasts that make up the Universal Monsters library are just as recognizable as ever to the general public. It’s an especially impressive feat given that characters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and others are firmly in the public domain, any movie studio can make new interpretations of these characters. There’s no shortage of other stories about these monsters out there, yet the versions performed by actors like Bela Lugosi and Boris Karloff continue to be indispensable in the zeitgeist.
Best Found-Footage Horror Movies, From 'Rec' to 'Lake Mungo'
Found footage is an ideal technique for the horror genre. It gives filmmakers the freedom to add realism in a way that can be truly terrifying. Generally, they do not require a high budget or a large cast or crew, and as a result, countless found-footage horror movies have been made. To add to the realistic aims of this genre, unknown actors are often cast in the lead roles and much of the cinematography is done by the actors themselves. The first of its kind came in 1980 with Ruggero Deodato’s Cannibal Holocaust, a hugely controversial and graphic horror movie that fooled some audiences into thinking it was footage of real murders. Since the subgenre was popularized in 1999 – and then re-popularized in the mid-2000s – many non-horror movies have been shot in found-footage style such as Chronicle and Project X, but the style seems tailor-made for the horror genre. Here are 11 of the finest:
Why the Planet of the Apes Reboot Trilogy Is Just as Much About Fatherhood as Apes
The Planet of the Apes franchise, at its core, has always been about the folly of mankind. After all, that same folly is what led to nuclear war and a group of hyper-evolved apes becoming the dominant species on the planet. And for the most part, the reboot trilogy that launched in 2011 continues that exploration, as the humans within the films commit acts that lead to their own self-destruction. But the trilogy also brings up a new recurring element: the connection between fathers and sons, and how the burden of fatherhood changes a man - and even an ape.
'The Rings of Power's Tyroe Muhafidin on How Theo and Galadriel's Team-Up Changes His Destiny
Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for Episode 7 of The Rings of Power.From showrunners JD Payne & Patrick McKay, the Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth’s history, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and at a time when the Dark Lord Sauron, believed by all to have been defeated, is quietly planning his comeback. Following an ensemble cast of characters consisting of both familiar faces (like Galadriel and Elrond) as well as newcomers (the Harfoots, the Strangers, and Halbrand, to name a few), the first season, which consists of a total of eight episodes, is gearing up to air its finale later this week.
