alaskapublic.org
Anchorage gets its first snowfall of the season, making for a slick morning commute
The Anchorage area saw its first snow of the season Monday, with an afternoon dusting giving way to slick roads early Tuesday before temperatures warmed. National Weather Service meteorologist Kaitlyn O’Brien said snowfall in Anchorage tapered off by about midnight, with reports Monday night ranging from 1 inch of snow in West Anchorage to 3 to 4 inches on the Anchorage Hillside. The most snow, 4.2 inches, was recorded in the Eagle River Valley.
alaskasnewssource.com
Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta
alaskasnewssource.com
Rain ending as wet snow for some on Sunday
A milestone for the last steam locomotive on the Alaska Railroad. A milestone for the last locomotive in the Alaska Railroad. High winds deliver power outages to South Anchorage, Hillside on Saturday. Updated: Oct. 8, 2022 at 11:45 PM AKDT. Wind gusts as high as 79 mph brought numerous power...
alaskasnewssource.com
Flood advisories issued for Anchorage and Moose Creek areas
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 1:04 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for Moose Creek that is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday. Shortly after 1 p.m., river gauges showed a rise in water levels from heavy rain at Oilwell Road in Moose Creek. Minor flooding is...
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla rollover crash leaves driver dead
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - The driver of a vehicle that rolled on the Parks Highway early Wednesday morning is dead, according to Alaska State Troopers. The crash saw the driver get partially ejected from the vehicle at mile 38 of the highway, near downtown Wasilla. Troopers say officers responded at 2:43 a.m. Wednesday, and said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate
Gov. Mike Dunleavy tangled with his challengers Tuesday in an Anchorage debate that featured the first joint appearance of all four gubernatorial candidates on the ballot. At the debate, held by the Resource Development Council for Alaska, sparks flew over several issues. One was the long-desired but never-built pipeline shipping massive reserves of North Slope […] The post Gubernatorial candidates spar over gas pipeline, fiscal plans and other issues at Anchorage debate appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in Anchorage
FEMA inspectors arriving in Western Alaska to assist residents with aid applications. Federal Emergency Management Agency housing inspectors will be coming to Western Alaska starting Monday to help survivors of the severe mid-September storm apply for assistance. Broadband improvements coming to Y-K Delta.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly approves funding for Golden Lion Hotel homeless shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The recent snowfall in Anchorage provided a sharp reminder that winter is quickly approaching and that finalizing a winter plan for housing the homeless is becoming more important by the day. It set an urgent tone for a packed Anchorage Assembly agenda on Tuesday night as...
alaskasnewssource.com
City of Houston rebuilds their council after multiple city officials tender resignations
The department announced Monday that both the Bristol bay red king crab harvest and Bering sea snow crab will be closed for the season. Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. Updated: 5 hours ago. Bird flu again confirmed in Alaska backyard flocks. Low crab counts force closure of...
In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears
Even before his truck was stolen, Anchorage Republican Sen. Roger Holland had been hearing from his constituents about crime. As he seeks re-election on Nov. 8, he’s made the topic a top issue, but so have his two challengers, Democratic candidate Roselynn Cacy and Republican Cathy Giessel, the former Senate president whom Holland defeated in […] The post In South Anchorage and Girdwood state Senate race, candidates confront crime fears appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
City gives eviction notice to remaining campers at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Tuesday, something new appeared at Centennial Campground in East Anchorage. Parks and Recreation posted notices around the campground stating the site is due to empty in 15 days, and all remaining campers would have to leave. “It will be enforced on Thursday, Oct. 20,” Parks...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Zoo relocates 2 orphaned bear cubs
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two orphaned black bear cubs at the Alaska Zoo are going to a new home. The cubs will be shipped out early Thursday morning to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana. The female cubs, roughly nine months old, were found orphaned on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson...
alaskasnewssource.com
Hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
alaskasnewssource.com
Gun shots fired along Arctic Boulevard, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police responded to a report of gunshots fired in the Taku/Campbell neighborhood on Monday. According to an online dispatch, police responded to 5500 Arctic Boulevard at 8:07 a.m. Monday morning. Both northbound and southbound lanes of Arctic Boulevard were shut down briefly, but reopened at...
craftbrewingbusiness.com
Alaska Air delivers 1,200 lbs of fresh hops to Hawaii’s Maui Brewing and Alaska’s 49th State Brewing
From August to October, hop yards are harvesting all over America. Most of these farms are in the Pacific Northwest (Oregon, Washington and Idaho) where nearly the entire U.S. crop is grown, but boutique hop farms have sprouted up all over the United States (go Ohio). It’s a special season for both beer pros and beer enthusiasts. It’s the time of year when a lot of craft breweries visit these farms to purchase future product, build supplier relationships and also to bag freshly picked hops to rush back to the brewery and concoct unique recipes using just harvested kilned cones (fresh hop beer) or unkilned cones (wet hop beer).
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly to discuss Golden Lion Hotel in upcoming meeting
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With winter right around the corner, Anchorage community council representatives say these next Anchorage Assembly meetings are crucial for some of Alaska’s most vulnerable residents. Among the items up for consideration is an ordinance to allow the Golden Lion Hotel property to be used as...
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode One
I wasn’t planning on watching Alaska Daily, then curiosity and targeted ads got the better of me. I suspect my experience isn’t unique – I read about the show when it was first announced and… kind of forgot about it. Then, about two weeks ago I was on the receiving end of a massive marketing push. Without Googling I know Alaska Daily is on ABC, starts after Grey’s Anatomy, stars Oscar Award winner Hilary Swank, has two Native Alaskan writers, has ties to the ADN, and was even partly filmed in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla resident lost PFD after hackers redirected banking information
The FAA has established 30 new GPS guided routes, in addition to updating 24 already existing T-Routes, to help pilots fly at a lower altitude to avoid icing conditions. “It will be enforced on Thursday, October 20,”, said Parks and Rec Director Mike Braniff. “In the meantime, everybody here has been noticed that they have plenty of time to gather their things and work towards their next destination.”
kinyradio.com
Alaska lawmakers urge investigation on fuel price spike in Alaska
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Thursday, Anchorage Senator Bill Wielechowski and Fairbanks Senator Scott Kawasaki wrote to Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor urging the Department of Law to investigate Alaska’s excessively high fuel prices and determine if Alaskans are experiencing price gouging. According to AAA, Alaska consumer prices for...
rasmuson.org
Rasmuson Foundation welcomes five new staff
Contact: Lisa Demer, 907-545-3555 (cell) Anchorage, AK – Rasmuson Foundation is pleased to announce five new staff members, including two directors filling newly created positions. “Every employee at the Foundation is critical to our reach and impact across Alaska,” said Diane Kaplan, president and CEO. “These additions will help...
