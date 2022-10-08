ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Crazy AI shows what dead celebrities would look like today

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e546G_0iRZE2Ko00

A photographer and lawyer has managed to bring celebrities back from the dead using artificial intelligence. No, this isn’t some kind of holographic ruse like we’ve seen in the past. Instead, Alper Yesiltas created an A.I. system that can age up dead celebrities, showing how they would look if they were still alive.

It’s an interesting way to bring dead celebrities back to life, and honestly, the images look very realistic. Yesiltas highlighted the work that he’s used the A.I. for so far in an interview with My Modern Met. According to that report, images of icons like Heath Ledger, Princess Dianna, Freddie Mercury, and even Jimmi Hendrix have been created, bringing those icons back to life in a unique way.

The images all look like black and white photographs, which makes sense given Yesiltas’ background as a photographer. But bringing dead celebrities back to life in any way is never easy work. He told My Modern Met that he believes “anything imaginable can be shown real.” He said this mentality inspired him to start tinkering with the A.I. technology.

“I saw what I could do and thought about what would make me the happiest,” he told the interviewers in the report. “I wanted to see some of the people I missed again in front of me.” The result was the shocking photographs that bring dead celebrities back to life, which he featured on his Instagram. Yesiltas calls the project As If Nothing Happened to Them.

Seeing the use of artificial intelligence in bringing celebrities back from the dead in these photos is exciting, and just one way that people have been using A.I. to create interesting things. Recently Google also announced a text-to-3D A.I. that can create fully 3D models using simple words. Other A.I. systems have also been used to create the voices of iconic actors like Val Kilmer in top movies.

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Here's How Michael Jackson, Princess Diana Would Look Today If Still Alive

An AI-generated image of the late Princess Diana's potential appearance if she were alive today has stirred much controversy online. The Princess of Wales' image was published on Instagram as part of a collection by Turkish photographer and artist Alper Yesiltas. The image shows Diana, who would be 61 this...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Grimes is debating a face tattoo: ‘Feels like it’s time’

Grimes is no stranger to white ink tattoos — and she’s now considering getting one on her face. The singer, 34, asked her Instagram followers for their opinion of the possible addition on Friday while sharing a colorful selfie. “I am very seriously considering getting a white ink tattoo on my face next week,” Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, captioned the social media upload. “Any thoughts?” she asked. “It feels like it’s time.” Although the musician did not clarify when she snapped the selfie, it came nearly one week after she shared a photo of her bandaged face and sparked rumors that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Freddie Mercury
Person
Heath Ledger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#3d Models#My Modern Met#Alperyesiltas
Popculture

Actress Pauline Jessica Found Dead Alongside Note

Tamil actor Pauline Jessica was found dead in her rented apartment in Chennai, India on Sept. 18. The Vaidha star was known to fans as Deepa and starred in several Tamil-language movies and series. A suicide note was found near her, police said. Jessica's neighbors called police to her apartment...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Heather Locklear, 60, Steps Out In Torn Overalls As She Runs Errands With Dog In Rare Photos

Heather Locklear, 60, enjoyed some time outdoors with her cute dog, Mister, while out in Calabasas on Sept. 12. The Uptown Girls actress’ outing is a rare sight since she has not graced a red carpet in nearly a year! Heather, whose birthday is coming up on Sept. 25, sported a casual and comfortable look (which you can see HERE) while she ran errands on Monday. The blonde bombshell wore a white tank top paired with olive green overalls that were heavily ripped on the legs. She also opted for complete comfort with a pair of black strappy sandals.
CALABASAS, CA
Daily Mail

Batali's Spotted Pig 'rape room' shame: Celebrity chef is accused of drugging and raping ex-staffer upstairs at infamous celebrity hangout in new documentary about his fall from grace

A former Mario Batali employee has come forward to accuse the disgraced celebrity chef of raping her in the VIP room of his Spotted Pig restaurant while she was drugged and unconscious. Eva DeVirglis says Batali left her with bruised ribs and abrasions following the 2005 incident at the Manhattan...
MANHATTAN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

BGR.com

343K+
Followers
10K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy