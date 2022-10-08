BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO