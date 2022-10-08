Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
Vehicle drives through Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business in Knox County needs repairs after a car went through the front of the building. It happened around 11 AM At Hollywood Nails in Vincennes on North 6th street. The business owner said a person accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and drove through the front of the store. Fortunately there were no injuries.
WTHI
Overnight shooting investigation underway
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay County Sheriff's Office confirms a shooting happened early Tuesday morning. Few details are available at this time. Indiana State Police confirm it happened at 601 West Central Avenue in Brazil. Clay County dispatch says Indiana State Police are assisting Brazil City Police. They say...
WTHR
Mezuzah vandalized in Bloomington
We reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office about the case. They tell us they summoned the suspect to court.
IU professor found dead in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University police are investigating the death of a 64-year-old professor, whose body was found in a parking garage Monday morning. Police responded to a report of a body found on the south side of the Fee Lane parking garage shortly before 6 a.m. on Oct. 10.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Journal Review
Serve & Protect: MCSO Sgt. Rodney Jenkins
At the young age of 19 Rodney Jenkins was not only the youngest, but was most likely the first full-time male dispatcher to work at the communications center. “I guess I always knew from a young age that I wanted to work in law enforcement,” he said. When Jenkins...
WTHR
1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon. Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville. Authorities have not identified the person...
Crash on US 41 sends multiple people to hospital
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A two-car accident on US 41 sent multiple people to the hospital on Sunday. According to a deputy with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, a car turning east onto State Route 246 was t-boned by a car heading north on US 41. The officer said he wasn’t sure how many were transported, […]
Crews put out a structure fire in Clay County
CARBON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Crews worked to put out a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Locust Street Tuesday morning. The call came in around 6:50 a.m. and Clay County Dispatch said it was cleared up by 11 a.m. Dispatch also said the home was not a total loss and fire crews were […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
UPDATE: 2 dead in Morgan County murder-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A man and a woman were found dead in what the sheriff said was a murder-suicide outside a Morgan County home on Sunday. Deputies were called to reports of gunfire in the 8000 block of East Landersdale Road at around 5:30 p.m. They found a man and a woman outside a home in the area who had been shot.
Fox 59
Plainfield firefighter chief arrested for drunk driving
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services in the city of Plainfield, Douglas Randell, was arrested Saturday for drunk driving – not his first offense. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Plainfield police conducted a traffic stop on Randell near the 150 block of South Perry...
Fox 59
Police arrest man after stabbing outside Bloomington Kroger
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a man in custody after they say he stabbed another man during a struggle over the knife Monday. The Bloomington Police Department said the stabbing happened in the parking lot of the Kroger located on South Liberty Drive around 11 p.m. Monday. The victim was able to identify Curtis Martin as the suspect, saying he spotted him outside Kroger when they arrived at the store.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Covered Bridge Festival preparations underway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the most popular festivals in the valley kicks off Friday, October 14. The Parke County Covered Bridge Festival always starts on the second Friday in October. Booths and tents can already be found surrounding the courthouse square in Rockville. Organizers say the 10-day, 10-location event is the largest […]
WTHI
Washington man found to be in possession of 11.5 grams of crystal meth
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two arrests out of Daviess County. The first arrest comes from a traffic spot on Saturday. The Washington Police Department and the Daviess County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop on East National Highway. They say the driver, 35-year-old "Justin Wirey,...
WTHI
"Rainbow Fentanyl" - Warning parents about the dangers of a new form of drug for Halloween
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Police says rainbow fentanyl hasn't been found in Vigo County. That doesn't mean other forms of the drug aren't still in the Wabash Valley. One local parent, Nasya Noble said, "The article where there was a drug bust here in Terre Haute,...
Fox 59
2 people killed in Morgan County homicide-suicide
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities in Morgan County are investigating what’s being called a homicide-suicide after a man and woman were shot and killed Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff’s deputies were called around 5:30 p.m. to the 8000 block of E. Landersdale Road in Camby on report of shots fired.
WTHI
Clay County Fire - One Woman's whole world changed when she saw her camper go up in flames
CARBON, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday morning, crews put out a fire in Carbon, Indiana. The Clay County Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of North Locust street. The fire burned two vacant houses and destroyed a nearby camper. Resident Bobbi Lovett said, "I didn't even get to the...
WTHI
Two charged in connection to overdose death of Terre Haute woman
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people will appear in court later this month after they were accused of contributing to the overdose death of a Terre Haute woman. Indianapolis police arrested 25-year-old Aaron Gates of Paris, Illinois. Police also arrested 24-year-old Kristin Carrington of Greencastle, Indiana. Officials believe they dealt...
Coroner: Illinois teen dead from drowning
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An 18-year-old from Danville died on Thursday after the county coroner and sheriff’s deputies said he drowned at Kickapoo State Park. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the teen as Areno Woods of Oakwood. Sheriff’s deputies said Woods was fishing at a pond with his girlfriend and her three children at […]
WIBC.com
Bloomington Man Sentenced For Torturing and Killing Son
BLOOMINGTON — A man has received the maximum sentence for murder in Indiana after torturing and killing his 12-year-old son. Luis Posso Jr. will be in prison for 65 years, The Herald-Times reports. His son, Eduardo Posso, died in 2019. Prior to his death, Eduardo had been starved and...
Comments / 0