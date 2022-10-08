ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man shot in the foot, police investigating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents

EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Buffalo Police
2 On Your Side

Eden Police make arrest in incident at town supervisor's home

EDEN, N.Y. — For months now, we've been reporting on a series of incidents along Hillbrook Drive in the Town of Eden that started a year ago. Eden Police say the incidents have involved things being thrown into people's homes and on March 28th they said a fake pipe bomb was tossed through the window of the town supervisor's home.
EDEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Neighbors react to domestic violence murder

(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy