Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man shot in the foot, police investigating
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police are asking for assistance after a man was shot in the foot. Police said they responded to the call just before 2 a.m. Tuesday this morning near Kent Street and Houghton Street. The 35-year-old was transported to ECMC and is listed in stable condition. Anyone with information is asked […]
Homicide suspect Adam Bennefield taken into custody by Buffalo police
Buffalo police announced that homicide suspect, 45-year-old Adam Bennefield, was taken into custody Wednesday.
Buffalo man arrested for Hillbrook Drive incidents
EDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Eden Police announced Wednesday that a 40-year-old Buffalo man was arrested and charged with multiple felonies for incidents that occurred on Hillbrook Drive over the past year. Adam A. Jones was charged with two counts of felony criminal mischief in the third degree, for incidents that occurred on […]
Missing teen last seen in Buffalo’s Riverside area located
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missing West Seneca woman found safe
She was described as 5'1", about 120 lbs. and having blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair.
Two of four people killed in Western New York crash were not wearing seatbelts, troopers say
Royalton, N.Y. — Two of the four people killed in a Western New York crash Tuesday were not wearing their seatbelts, troopers said. Police responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Slayton Settlement and Orangeport roads in the town of Royalton, in Niagara County troopers said in a news release.
4 killed, 1 seriously injured in Western New York crash, troopers say
Royalton, N.Y. — Four people are dead and one is seriously injured Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Niagara County, troopers said. Police responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Slayton Settlement and Orangeport roads in the town of Royalton, troopers said in a news release.
Man wanted for allegedly killing his wife is in police custody
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Cheektowaga man wanted in connection with the shooting death of his wife has been taken into custody. Buffalo Police announced Adam Bennefield, 45, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. Bennefield is accused of violating a protection order and shooting his wife following a domestic incident.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested after crews battle large fire at a junkyard in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A portion of Lockport Road right off Military Road in Niagara Falls is back open after being closed for several hours due to a large fire at a junkyard Monday night. Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the Myles Scrap Yard just before 7 p.m....
Eden Police make arrest in incident at town supervisor's home
EDEN, N.Y. — For months now, we've been reporting on a series of incidents along Hillbrook Drive in the Town of Eden that started a year ago. Eden Police say the incidents have involved things being thrown into people's homes and on March 28th they said a fake pipe bomb was tossed through the window of the town supervisor's home.
Violent Buffalo Murder Suspect Considered Armed And Dangerous Still Wanted
A man who is the suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Cheektowaga is still on the run almost a week later. Adam Bennefield, who has a history of violence, is considered armed and dangerous. He is the primary suspect in the shooting death of a woman in Cheektowaga.
Fire breaks out at Myles & Myles Junkyard, road reopened
Niagara Falls police say a fire broke out at Myles & Myles Junkyard around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest made in connection to fires at Myles scrap yard in Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls firefighters were called out to 5501 Lockport Road Monday evening and early Tuesday morning.
Man injured in overnight Seneca Street shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was shot in an overnight shooting incident on Seneca Street, Buffalo police said. Authorities say they responded to a call at 3:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Seneca on Saturday morning. A 40-year-old Buffalo male was struck during some type of dispute at an establishment. He was transported […]
wutv29.com
Neighbors react to domestic violence murder
(WUTV) -- Police are still looking for a Cheektowaga man, Adam Bennefield, after he shot and killed his estranged wife last week as she was driving her children to school. Police say Keaira Hudson was working with a domestic violence advocate to find safe housing for herself and her kids after a previous violent encounter.
Buffalo man convicted in 44-year-old murder case
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old cold case is coming to an end. On Tuesday, an Erie County jury convicted 63-year-old John Sauberan of killing Linda Tschari on February 8, 1978 at her home on Pooley Place in Buffalo, District Attorney John Flynn announced. Later that day, her brother, who lived in the front house […]
Massachusetts Avenue Project holding "Raising the Roots" on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two local groups that help under-served communities access fresh food are getting a boost from the federal government. The USDA has awarded a grant of more than $365,000 to the Massachusetts Avenue Project and Grassroots Gardens of Western New York. The money will help both groups...
Buffalo man sentenced on drug charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man learned his fate for his role in a cocaine conspiracy, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Louis Gilbert was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing 500 grams or more of cocaine. He was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday. Between […]
Man wants his car fixed after wind blew construction paint on it
AMHERST, N.Y. — A man called the 2 On Your Side tipline after he says crews were painting stripes on the road in the wind causing it to get on his car damaging his paint job. Michael McGee was driving home from work Tuesday afternoon on Wehrle Drive and...
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0