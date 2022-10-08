Read full article on original website
INTERVIEW: Jim Harbaugh on 'defining moments' Michigan needs to make it to 'promised land' this year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh was proud of Michigan's second half performance against Indiana, saying the Wolverines need 'defining moments' like that to make it to the 'promised land' this year. In his one-on-one conversation previewing the top-10 matchup with Penn State, Harbaugh said there were humbling notes...
Michigan’s Mike Hart back from hospital after medical emergency
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has returned home after a medical emergency during a game at Indiana led to a hospital stay. “Things are trending in a positive direction,” the 36-year-old Hart said in a statement released Monday by the football program. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”
Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
Lipari Foods recalls sesame sticks and salted sunflowers for undeclared cashews
WARREN, Mich. — Lipari Foods has recalled select lots of its sesame sticks and salted sunflower meat tubs due to undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). We’re told the affected products may contain cashews. The recall affects the following, according to the FDA:
