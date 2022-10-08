ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox17

Michigan’s Mike Hart back from hospital after medical emergency

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan running game coordinator Mike Hart has returned home after a medical emergency during a game at Indiana led to a hospital stay. “Things are trending in a positive direction,” the 36-year-old Hart said in a statement released Monday by the football program. “I look forward to rejoining our team soon.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates. The bill was signed at Lawrence Technological University in Southfield Tuesday morning. The Michigan governor’s office says the Michigan Achievement Scholarship will save students thousands of dollars each...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy