Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook
Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
Three Fun Pumpkin Patches and Mazes
It’s only midway through fall and October which means it is not too late to take a family field trip out into the countryside to find the perfect pumpkin or explore a corn maze or take a hayride. The following three farms offer a variety of activities and a maze of possibilities for all ages.
Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl
For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
Walk Through Thousands of Carved Pumpkins at This Popular Illinois Experience
At three-quarters of a mile long, get ready to walk into a world of pumpkins at this annual event featuring an unbelievable display of hand-carved creations. Jack-O-Lantern World is now open at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich, Illinois, and has thousands of pumpkins that have been designed by over 50 artisans who built 17 "immersive worlds," according to their official website.
The List: Halloween candy Robin loves
CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens
DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers. The restaurant closed two years after the owner […]
Fun Hip Breakfast spot with awesome prices and delicious food in South Barrington
I recently discovered this breakfast spot That looks upscale and the food is delicious. but the price is lower than something you can get at Denny’s. The place that I am talking about is in South Barrington called Eggology.
Here's When Trick-or-Treating Will Start in the Chicago Area This Halloween
Spooks, giggles and candy galore will all find their way back into the Chicago area as Halloween creeps up. Trick-or-treaters will get to flood the streets for sweets Monday, Oct. 31. Here's a breakdown of the traditional trick-or-treating hours of several suburbs:. Algonquin: 3 to 7 p.m. Antioch: 4 to...
Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival returns this weekend
This weekend in the heart of Highwood, fall fanatics can check out the 14th annual Great Highwood Pumpkin Festival. This "family blockbuster event" has pumpkin carving, pumpkin picking and much more.
An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House
Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
Check out Jack O’ Lantern World in Illinois
Thousands of carved pumpkins are on display at Jack O’ Lantern World in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Event organizers say more than 50 carvers, designers, and artisans used about 4,000 pumpkins to create 20 displays featuring some iconic sites from around the world.
'Stranger Things' house reopens with large crowds
People from across the country are coming out to the Chicago suburbs to see the spooky "Stranger Things" display. One family in Plainfield is winning Halloween with their decorations.
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display
The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
This is Chicago's ‘Most Hated' Halloween Candy, New Survey Says
Halloween is right around the corner, bringing with it lots and lots of candy -- apparently, some more popular than others. And according to a new survey, unless you want to be stuck with dozens of leftovers, you may want to stay away from buying and handing out a certain kind of Halloween candy in Chicago.
Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare
This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
Week in Review: 'Stranger Things' returns to suburbs • free Crocs • where to trick-or-treat this Halloween
CHICAGO - A Plainfield home attracts people from across the country with "Stranger Things" display, Crocs gave away thousands of free shoes to celebrate their 20th anniversary, and one Chicago suburb was voted one of the safest places to trick-or-treat this Halloween: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Spend a Fun Fall Day with Your Family at Richardson Adventure Farm
Fall is one of our favorite times of the year because the weather is perfect for spending the day outdoors! If you’re looking for a place to make the most out of a beautiful Fall day with your family then look no further than Richardson Adventure Farm. Richardson Adventure...
Extraordinary Brightness
Lyric Opera goers may not have known what to expect when taking their seats Oct. 8, 2022, for “The Brightness of Light,” a hybrid one-act opera-song cycle by composer Kevin Puts. But it featured popular lyric soprano Renée Fleming and versatile baritone Rod Gilfry, so the house was filled.
