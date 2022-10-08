ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highwood, IL

wjol.com

Fall Fest & Craft Show At Promenade Mall In Bolingbrook

Promenade Mall in Bolingbrook is host their 5th Annual Fall Festival Craft Show on October 22 – 23rd. Shop a variety of items from 50+ vendors, plus live music and free giveaways for the kid. They will also have a special visit from Jack Skellington & Sally on Saturday and trick or treating on Sunday.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Three Fun Pumpkin Patches and Mazes

It’s only midway through fall and October which means it is not too late to take a family field trip out into the countryside to find the perfect pumpkin or explore a corn maze or take a hayride. The following three farms offer a variety of activities and a maze of possibilities for all ages.
WAUKEGAN, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Adults Can Enjoy Halloween With Trick Or Drink Bar Crawl

For Halloween, adults have their own version of trick or treating in Chicago and it involves drinking in many bars. Where Does Halloween Rank Among The Major Other Holidays. If I were to rank all the major holidays, Christmas would definitely be in the number one slot. What about Halloween? I believe it belongs at two. In the last few years, Halloween has really stepped up its game. Nowadays, there are festivities all month long. The outdoor decorations can rival Christmas too.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Walk Through Thousands of Carved Pumpkins at This Popular Illinois Experience

At three-quarters of a mile long, get ready to walk into a world of pumpkins at this annual event featuring an unbelievable display of hand-carved creations. Jack-O-Lantern World is now open at Paulus Park in Lake Zurich, Illinois, and has thousands of pumpkins that have been designed by over 50 artisans who built 17 "immersive worlds," according to their official website.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
WGN TV

The List: Halloween candy Robin loves

CHICAGO – One of the biggest and perhaps most debated topics of Halloween are the treats that people enjoy on and around October 31. Everyone has their favorite candy and the one they can’t stand to have, and that was the subject of “The List” on Tuesday morning on WGN Morning News.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

All aboard! Beloved suburban restaurant The Choo Choo reopens

DES PLAINES, Ill. —There’s a bit of nostalgia making a comeback in suburban Des Plaines. The beloved The Choo Choo restaurant has finally reopened. The Choo Choo may be a small restaurant on a suburban corner – but it’s a special place for generations of train lovers.  The restaurant closed two years after the owner […]
DES PLAINES, IL
Q985

An Abandoned Casket Factory Is Now Home to Illinois’ Most ‘Evil’ Haunted House

Forget gruesome costumes, scenes, and screams, the Evil Intentions Haunted House in Elgin, Illinois takes the terror to a whole new (and legit) level. I think we can all agree that "ambiance" is key when it comes to creating a terrifying haunted house. Dark rooms, creepy lights, weird sounds, and horrifying creatures jumping out at you are just some of the must-haves any scary haunted house needs, but when you stage it in a historically haunted building the terror factor goes up a few hundred notches!
ELGIN, IL
WANE-TV

Check out Jack O’ Lantern World in Illinois

Thousands of carved pumpkins are on display at Jack O’ Lantern World in Lake Zurich, Illinois. Event organizers say more than 50 carvers, designers, and artisans used about 4,000 pumpkins to create 20 displays featuring some iconic sites from around the world.
LAKE ZURICH, IL
Thousands Flock to Plainfield Home For “Stranger Things” Display

The moment the sun was setting people starting arriving at the Plainfield home of the Netflix “Stranger Things” Halloween display. It was taken down briefly as neighbors complained of the increased traffic. But Joliet police and the family of the home decided to only allow the display on weekends, beginning on Friday evening. Police were on hand to direct traffic.
PLAINFIELD, IL
Jake Wells

Where to find the most delicious Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Boo! One Illinois Haunted House Is Completely Free To Enter If You Dare

This is the first time I have ever seen a haunted house be completely free to walk into. If you like to be spooked, this might be the place to go this weekend!. As I've gotten older, I stopped going to haunted houses only because I refuse to get my heart rate up. I look back on all the days I'd tag along with my friends in school and slowly did I start to question: WHY?
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Oak Lawn toddler goes home after nearly 3 years in the hospital

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A suburban Chicago family is celebrating a big homecoming Tuesday, as a toddler boy headed home for the first time in his life. "He’s two years and 10 months, and he’s been in a hospital since he's been born. We’ve been waiting for this a long time, and it’s kind of surreal that it’s happening," said Maggie Sladick, Occupational Therapist, La Rabida Children's Hospital.
OAK LAWN, IL
chicagotheaterandarts.com

Extraordinary Brightness

Lyric Opera goers may not have known what to expect when taking their seats Oct. 8, 2022, for “The Brightness of Light,” a hybrid one-act opera-song cycle by composer Kevin Puts. But it featured popular lyric soprano Renée Fleming and versatile baritone Rod Gilfry, so the house was filled.
CHICAGO, IL

