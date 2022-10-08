ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

wbrc.com

Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
selmasun.com

Two women turn themselves in after Montgomery murder

Two women have turned themselves in after the murder of Adarius Felder took place on Sept. 9 in Montgomery, though the investigation is still open. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Felder was shot and killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Shortly afterwards the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
FAIRFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday

MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
MIDFIELD, AL
altoday.com

Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime

On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

