wbrc.com
Man charged with murder after shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department says detectives obtained a warrant for an arrest in connection to the murder of Courtney Mays. Mays was shot and killed on Thursday, May 5, 2022, in the 1600 Block of 25th Avenue North. Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Roderick Jimelle...
selmasun.com
Two women turn themselves in after Montgomery murder
Two women have turned themselves in after the murder of Adarius Felder took place on Sept. 9 in Montgomery, though the investigation is still open. According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers Felder was shot and killed at Midtown Oaks Apartments in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road. Shortly afterwards the...
wvtm13.com
Suspect charged in 21-year-old Birmingham cold case expected in court Wednesday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The suspect charged with the killing of Wesley Powell in 2001 is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Wednesday. Watch the video above for more.
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police need help identifying two people in connection to a homicide case from last month. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released a surveillance photo of two women who are people of interest in the case.
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
‘A great person’: Family seeks help with burial of young man killed in east Jefferson County shooting
Family members of a man shot to death last week at an east Jefferson County apartment complex are asking for help with burying their loved one. Calvin Maurice Chambers, 23, was killed Thursday at Charter East Apartments. “Calvin was a great person who loved his friend and family,’’ his mother,...
Father accidentally shoots himself in Birmingham elementary school carpool line, officials say
An accidental shooting in the carpool line at a Birmingham elementary school left a parent injured. The shooting happened inside a vehicle at Arrington Elementary School, said Sherrel Wheeler Stewart, executive director of Strategy and Communications at Birmingham City Schools. The school is located on Jefferson Avenue. Stewart said at...
wbrc.com
Woman allegedly refuses parents to get their children from Tuscaloosa apartment
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re talking to a neighbor following a scary situation for parents at an apartment complex in Tuscaloosa. Police freed two children from an apartment at the Path Of Tuscaloosa, after officers said the woman inside refused to let their parents come get them. It’s definitely...
Jefferson County Coroner IDs Birmingham man killed in Sunday shooting
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – A Birmingham man died after a reported assault, which took place at the 1900 block of 28th Street Ensley on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1:29 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department responded to the incident. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Kenneth Dewayne Maddox Jr., 35, succumbed to his […]
wbrc.com
Man shot and killed in Fairfield over weekend
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Fairfield Sunday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 34-year-old Glenn Antonio King was shot and killed around 12 noon during a reported assault. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died. No word...
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
wbrc.com
Prosecutors detail disturbing timeline following Stallworth the day Cupcake was kidnapped
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are still digesting a week of difficult information from the kidnapping trial of Patrick Stallworth. A jury convicted Stallworth of kidnapping Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney, and found the abduction led to her death. Prosecutors say this situation is every parent’s nightmare. The prosecution...
Deadly Saturday Shooting Was Family Matter, Moundville Man Charged with Murder
A double shooting in Tuscaloosa Saturday that left two men dead may have been a family matter, police told local media hours after the incident. Captain Marty Sellers, the co-commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said police were called to the 3000 block of 20th Street in West Tuscaloosa around 6:15 p.m. on reports of a shooting.
Standoff: Alabama woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Police in Alabama breached the home of a woman who refused to let two boys leave her apartment after a sleepover on Sunday. Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, was charged with felony interference with custody following an hours-long standoff at her Tuscaloosa apartment, according to AL.com. Authorities...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting victim identified after being found in Midfield Sunday
MIDFIELD, Ala. — A man who suffered gunshot wounds over the weekend in Midfield has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported the victim as Glenn King, 34, of Fairfield. The JCCMEO said King was found in the 900 block of 5th Avenue just after 12...
Bicyclist killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified as 49-year-old man
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
altoday.com
Terri Sewell awards $500,000 to Selma to fight crime
On Thursday, Congresswoman Terri Sewell joined Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. and Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford to announce that Selma has been awarded $550,000 in federal funds to improve public safety. “Fighting to end gun violence, combat crime, and make our communities safer will always be a TOP priority...
WSFA
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
