Funeral arrangements for Kansas deputy who died in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Funeral arrangements have been announced for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident on Friday. The funeral is scheduled for 11a.m. Friday at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora Street in Wichita, according to a statement from the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died in SUV, pickup crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash on Monday in Sedgwick County have identified the victim as 57-year-old David Carden of Wichita, according to Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just after 7a.m., a 2012 Chevy Silverado driven by Carden was westbound on 55th Street West at Kansas Highway 15.
Law enforcement join in mourning after Kan. deputy dies in crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement across Kansas are mourning with the Sedgwick County Sheriff's office after 22-year-old deputy Sidney Carter died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday. A 2016 Dodge Charger driven by Deputy Carter of Bel Aire was southbound on 135th Street at 29th Street north one mile...
Man wanted on nationwide warrant gave Kan. deputy fake name
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a wanted Kansas man after a traffic stop arrest. Just after 11:30p.m. Oct. 6, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop near 118th and U.S. Highway 75 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. During the scope of the stop, it was believed the driver was providing false information about his identity.
Off-duty Kansas officer accused of DUI
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an off-duty law enforcement officer for an alleged DUI. Early Saturday, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was made aware of the arrest of an off-duty officer by the Newton Police Department, according to Officer Trevor Macy. The Wichita Police Department learned that...
Kan. woman allegedly fired gun in a home during disturbance
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman for her role in an alleged domestic disturbance. Just after 6:30 a.m. Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 300 block of German Avenue in Haysville, according to a media release. Officers learned there had been a...
Kansas inmates waiting months for mental health treatment
TOPEKA — Local government officials urged Kansas lawmakers to fund more mental health services, saying the shortage of mental health beds is pushing understaffed hospitals and jails to the brink. Larned State Hospital is the largest psychiatric facility in the state, used by the western two-thirds of Kansas. With...
Waiting for Rain
The morning air has turned crisp, the temperatures have begun to drop, and the sun noticeably rises a little bit later every morning. It is definitely beginning to feel like fall on the farm. Most evenings are also filled with a layer of dust in the atmosphere stirred up by...
