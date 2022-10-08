Read full article on original website
Related
Leak Detected on Another Russian Pipeline Connecting to Europe, But Poland Says It Looks Accidental
Polish pipeline operator PERN said Wednesday that a leak detected on one of its Druzhba pipelines bringing oil from Russia to Europe was likely caused by an accident. Mateusz Berger, Poland's top official in charge of energy infrastructure, told Reuters via telephone that there were no grounds to believe the leak was caused by sabotage.
Biden's National Security Plan Identifies Russia as Imminent Danger, China as Long-Term Threat
President Joe Biden released his National Security Strategy, a required document for each new administration. The United States will "effectively compete" with China, wrote Biden, "while constraining a dangerous Russia." Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine has "profoundly diminished Russia's status vis-a-vis China and other Asian powers such as...
Zelenskyy Will Address an Emergency G-7 Meeting After Deadly Russian Missile Strikes Rock Ukrainian Cities
WASHINGTON — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address an emergency meeting of G-7 leaders on Tuesday after Russian missile strikes rocked Ukrainian cities. "Today's strike killed at least 14 people and 97 were wounded," Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Nations Sergiy Kyslytsya said during an emergency session before the international forum.
UK to send anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine after wave of Russian rocket attacks
The UK is to send air defence missiles to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian rockets.The Amraam rockets will be the first to be donated by the UK that are able to shoot down cruise missilesHundreds of additional air defence missiles will be donated and a total of 18 more artillery guns and hundreds of aerial drones will also be sent over to Ukraine, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced.The rockets will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks for use with the NASAMS air defence systems pledged by the US.It is hoped the new air-defence missiles will...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ukraine’s forgotten refugees: They fled Putin’s war too – but Britain won’t help because of their nationality
Deborah Amoda’s heart still races with fear every time she hears a loud noise. She can’t shake the memory of bombs crashing around her, the terror each time the air raid sounded and she had to sprint to the nearest shelter in Kharkiv, her home of three years as she studied medicine. Six months on from the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, though the 19-year-old Nigerian has escaped to safety, she faces yet more anguish. All she wants is to be with her close family in the UK - but while Ukrainian nationals are welcomed to Britain, Deborah...
Ukraine claims gains near Kherson as UK sends anti-aircraft missiles
UK to send Amraam rockets, capable of shooting down cruise missiles
Biden Threatens ‘Consequences' for Saudi Arabia After OPEC Cut, But His Options Are Limited
Oil producer group OPEC and its allied partners in early October announced their largest supply cut since 2020, to the tune of 2 million barrels per day from November. With the global economy on a knife-edge and energy prices high, Washington sees the move as a snub from ally Saudi Arabia and a blatant display of siding with Moscow.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
97K+
Followers
76K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0