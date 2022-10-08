The UK is to send air defence missiles to Ukraine to help it defend against Russian rockets.The Amraam rockets will be the first to be donated by the UK that are able to shoot down cruise missilesHundreds of additional air defence missiles will be donated and a total of 18 more artillery guns and hundreds of aerial drones will also be sent over to Ukraine, defence secretary Ben Wallace announced.The rockets will be sent to Ukraine in the coming weeks for use with the NASAMS air defence systems pledged by the US.It is hoped the new air-defence missiles will...

MILITARY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO