ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

The dogs of October in images

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Odix9_0iRZDPLF00

Perfect 10s for the 10th month, October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xerT3_0iRZDPLF00 (USA TODAY Network)

The weather is starting to change, which comes as a treat for the four-legged friends— dogs love the cooler weather! Yep, they will be having fun in the autumn months, finally beating the summer heat. And let's not forget all those Halloween costumes...

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2swgPo_0iRZDPLF00 (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dLJVl_0iRZDPLF00 (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XgW7_0iRZDPLF00 (Photo by TED ALJIBE/AFP via Getty Images)

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxAm7_0iRZDPLF00 (Photo by ANDRE BORGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQzqR_0iRZDPLF00 (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lXF7_0iRZDPLF00 (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwi9H_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00GocO_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27KcAn_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05TPyI_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23NtIs_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n0iQf_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Pn2i_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HCATY_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NpoV1_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qdWgY_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sGZvk_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZkC6_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5ZCw_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KdpCt_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDeVA_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27JZKn_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jaqm5_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ukv89_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byQEj_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhjcM_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

Dogs of October

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FtYB_0iRZDPLF00 USAT

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Mosquito

Born in Brazil and based in the Netherlands, Lyzza got her start as a teenager, playing around with production software and uploading songs to SoundCloud while DJing ballroom sets around Amsterdam. She introduced her style of metallic electronic pop on an enigmatic trio of EPs that progressively brought her voice to the fore. Lyzza’s blasé flow and kinetic production style—jumping between rapid BPMs with a deep bass undertow pulling beneath—are confident and enticing, capable of stirring up delirium on the dancefloor before retreating into a more pensive comedown. On her new mixtape Mosquito, Lyzza presents a series of shapeshifting, pop-minded club tracks that constitute her most cohesive project yet. It includes some of her most approachable songs, yet they retain all the thrills of her dense production, here used in service of headstrong lyrics colored by a tumultuous love life.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Getty Images#The Cooler#Halloween Costume#Karim Sahib Afp#Chassignole Afp
DogTime

The Best Dog Breed for Each Zodiac Sign

Searching for the perfect dog breed to match your zodiac sign? Look no further! From Aries to Pisces, we found the best breeds for each sign. Read on to find out which dog breed is the compliment to your zodiac. Aries. Traits: Passionate, impulsive, adventurous, argumentative, charismatic. Best dog for...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Halloween
Newsweek

Dog's Reaction to Pet Sitter After Humans Go Out of Town Is Priceless

A Hungarian Vizsla dog's reaction to being left without her favorite human while they were out of town has left the internet laughing. The 17-month-old pup Parker lives in the San Francisco Bay Area and was being looked after by her "aunt", Alissa DeMarco, while her owner was out of town for the week.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Heartbroken ‘new mum’ dog was taken away from her puppies and dumped in the park

A 5-year-old brindle terrier cross named by the RSPCA Florence was struggling to breathe when a couple came across her in Hull, England. Thankfully, they were just in time to save the abandoned animal’s life. A new mum who had her puppies taken away from her, Florence was in extreme distress. But to her rescuers' relief, the resilient pooch found happiness again in her new forever home.
ANIMALS
petpress.net

5 Guard Dog Breeds Who Fear Nothing!

There’s nothing quite like a loyal, furry friend by your side. And when that furry friend is also a big, burly guard dog? That’s just icing on the cake. A guard dog is a type of canine that has been bred and trained to protect people or property. These dogs are usually larger in size and have a naturally aggressive temperament.
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Doodle's Pitiful Reaction to His Bowl Being Empty Has People Melting

Mostly the Goldendoodle was caught on camera giving his mama the hardest time about his breakfast — and people online are absolutely loving it. Apparently, the pup was just a bit upset when he realized his breakfast wasn't in his bowl at the usual time. But luckily for us his over-the-top reaction was pretty darn funny.
ANIMALS
ohmymag.co.uk

This is how often your dog really needs to pee

When your dog needs to pee, they use their body language and send signs, although these signs can mean other things too. Understanding the potty time frequency depending on your dog's individual circumstances can help you find the answers and potentially make your pet’s life more comfortable (and avoid a mess at home, of course).
PETS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

160K+
Followers
212K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy