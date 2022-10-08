One Hulu favorite will not be continuing after Season 3. News came down today that The Hardy Boys will be going on one last crop of adventures on the streaming platform. The network confirmed this with Variety as Nelvana and Lambur shared statements about the ending of the show. The Hardy Boys will end with eight hour-long episodes that are already filming up in Canada. Fans stressed about that cliffhanger to end Season 2 should not be alarmed, things pick up shortly after that seismic entry. The boys are poised to dig up even more secrets as they sprint towards the finish line. If that weren't enough, Pretty Little Liars star Bailee Madison is joining the series in a guest-starring role. Drew Darrow will be an ally to the boys as they try to unravel the secrets of their great-grandfather's map.

TV SERIES ・ 6 HOURS AGO