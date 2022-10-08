Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's Invincible Cameo Is a Carl Grimes Easter Egg
You may know that Robert Kirkman created the Image comic books Invincible and The Walking Dead. You might not know that Invincible has cameoed as Easter eggs in multiple episodes. (The franchises have crossed over in other ways: Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun voices Mike Grayson, a.k.a. the superhero Invincible, in Amazon's adult animated series adaptation. More Walking Dead cast members have since loaned their voices to the series, including Lauren Cohan and Michael Cudlitz.) And on Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal," an Invincible comic cameo had deeper meaning for the Grimes family.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
ComicBook
Rick Grimes' Last Episode of The Walking Dead Inspired the Series Finale
"It feels like it's ending." So said Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) on his final episode of The Walking Dead, titled "What Comes After." What would come after is 57 episodes without Rick and the end of The Walking Dead, which will conclude with the November 20th series finale. As AMC looks to the future of the TWD Universe — three new Walking Dead spinoff shows starring Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), and Daryl (Norman Reedus) are slated to premiere next year — creatives looked back at Rick's sendoff to once again answer the question: What comes after?
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Moves Release Date
Marvel Studios has moved the release date of Avengers: Secret Wars. The highly-anticipated film was announced at San Diego Comic-Con by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Avengers: Secret Wars and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty bring the Multiverse Saga to an end, as Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to face Kang the Conqueror. Details on Avengers: Secret Wars are at a minimum, but we now know the film will not be sticking to its originally announced November 7, 2025 release date.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Paddy Considine Bids Farewell to Series in Touching Post
This past Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon saw the series bid farewell to one of its most important characters. King Viserys Targaryen has been slowly dying since the series began, and the final scene of its eighth episode saw the character breathe his last breath. In those eight episodes, actor Paddy Considine brought many layers to Viserys and worked to make the character even more intriguing than he was in Fire & Blood. Following the King's death, Considine took to Instagram to say goodbye to Viserys, a character he has come to love very much.
ComicBook
Hulu Ending The Hardy Boys With Season 3
One Hulu favorite will not be continuing after Season 3. News came down today that The Hardy Boys will be going on one last crop of adventures on the streaming platform. The network confirmed this with Variety as Nelvana and Lambur shared statements about the ending of the show. The Hardy Boys will end with eight hour-long episodes that are already filming up in Canada. Fans stressed about that cliffhanger to end Season 2 should not be alarmed, things pick up shortly after that seismic entry. The boys are poised to dig up even more secrets as they sprint towards the finish line. If that weren't enough, Pretty Little Liars star Bailee Madison is joining the series in a guest-starring role. Drew Darrow will be an ally to the boys as they try to unravel the secrets of their great-grandfather's map.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
ComicBook
Supernatural Alum Kim Rhodes is Excited About The Winchesters, Working With Robert Berens Again on Kung Fu (Exclusive)
The Winchesters debuted Tuesday night on The CW, bringing Supernatural fans the epic, untold love story of how the parents of Sam and Dean Winchester, John and Mary, met and not only fell in love, but put everything on the live to save the world. The series premiere drew in a considerable audience with an average of 757,000 viewers making it the network's most-watched series debut this season to date, but it isn't just viewers who are excited about the Supernatural universe continuing via The Winchesters. Supernatural alum Kim Rhodes is excited as well.
ComicBook
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Surprising New Children With Claims to the Iron Throne
Throughout the first season of HBO's House of the Dragon, the drama surrounding the Iron Throne has revolved around Rhaenyra and Alicent. Viserys named Rhaenyra his successor, but that was before he married Alicent and the two had a son, Aegon. Alicent, along with many in the Realm, believe Aegon should sit upon the Iron Throne when Viserys dies, while Rhaenyra is the King's chosen heir. In the eighth episode of House of the Dragon, "The Lord of the Tides," a couple of new characters were introduced that complicate the issue of succession just a little bit.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Part 2's New Hero
Denji's time as Chainsaw Man's protagonist in the manga might be done, but his introduction in the anime adaptation has only begun. With the second chapter already releasing several chapters exploring the War Devil, the new protagonist Asa Mitaka is quite different from Denji but seems to be walking a similar path. Now, one cosplayer has brought the War Devil to life using spot-on cosplay that brings to life the new supernatural force that can create weapons from the most horrifying places.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Clip From Season Finale Released
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law has been a super fun ride, and a nice change of pace after some of Phase Four's more traumatic entries. Sadly, the show's first season is coming to an end tomorrow, but fans are eager to find out how things wrap up after last week's episode featured Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) being publically targeted by the Intelligencia. Earlier this week, Marvel released a teaser for the finale, and now they're back with a new clip from the episode.
Loretta Lynn Made Country Music History With Her 1972 Song, “Rated X”
The late Loretta Lynn – pioneer of country music and FORCE of women’s empowerment. Any conversation of Loretta Lynn’s greatest (and most controversial) moments would be remiss without the mention of her song, “Rated X” which drew attention to the lack of gender equality during the second wave of feminism in the ’60s and ’70s.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Opening Pays Tribute to Countless Movies
Chainsaw Man is a hit, and while the exact numbers for the viewership of the "most anticipated television series" arriving in Fall 2022 have yet to be revealed, countless anime fans are diving headfirst into Studio MAPPA's latest effort. With the opening theme song created by artist Kenshi Yonezu in the song, "KICK BACK", the animation linked to this opener takes the opportunity to pay homage to numerous blockbusters that have been released by Hollywood over the years. Considering how many movies are referenced, now is a great time to break down the references.
ComicBook
Frightening M3GAN Trailer Brings the Killer Doll to Life
Deadly dolls have been a staple of horror cinema for decades, but based on the new trailer for the upcoming horror film M3GAN, the subgenre is about to be taken to an entirely new level. With James Wan serving as a producer, and with his films often pushing boundaries within the horror space, no matter what we might think M3GAN will be, we'll surely be witnessing an entirely unexpected adventure. This first trailer alone offers up more unsettling imagery than other films, sparking both excitement and unease in audiences. Check out the first trailer for M3GAN below before it hits theaters on January 13, 2023.
Comments / 0