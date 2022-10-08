ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robert Griffin III, LeSean McCoy get into Twitter spat after Broncos jab

By Colin Loughran
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy may be some years removed from their Washington-Philadelphia days, but it is clear that some animosity still remains. The two got into a feisty Twitter spat Friday.

Now an ESPN analyst, Griffin tweeted out a picture of Denver Broncos tailback Melvin Gordon glaring at quarterback Russell Wilson moments after a critical interception against the Colts on Thursday. Griffin’s tweet asked its readers to “Caption this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBy6x_0iRZDMwI00
Robert Griffin III
Getty

Not pleased with the post, LeSean McCoy commented.

“Damn bro take it easy on him lol. You’ve experienced this moment a lot more than Russ,” McCoy posted .

The former Heisman Trophy winner fired back with hubris.

Dang you still mad at me for out rushing you in a game? Or was it that I had more rushing touchdowns than you had rushing and receiving that year? Or for knocking yal out of playoff contention in 2014? You had a great career. Without injuries I would have had a better one. pic.twitter.com/rg8MXh1TMe

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 7, 2022

“Dang, you still mad at me for out rushing you in a game?” RGIII fired back, posting various images of statistics. “Or was it that I had more rushing touchdowns than you had rushing and receiving that year? Or for knocking [y’all] out of playoff contention in 2014? You had a great career. Without injuries I would have had a better one,” he said.

Griffin played seven seasons in the NFL, including three in Washington after being taken second overall in the 2012 draft and going on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. But he only played in double-digit games in two of them after injuries and poor performance relegated him to a backup role.

Philadelphia and Washington’s gridiron rivalry never fails to entertain, even if the competitiveness isn’t always on the field.

