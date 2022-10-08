Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/08/22) – David Hochberg with IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, and Mega Pros Joe

Read full article on original website
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
David can help you enhance your credit
The Vice President of Lending for Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial and host of Home Sweet Home Chicago on WGN Radio every Saturday from 10am-1pm, David Hochberg, answers your questions. Tune in while David talks about how he can help kids fresh out of college strength and establish their credit. To learn more about Team Hochberg and what they can do for you go to 56david.com or call them at 1-855-56-DAVID, that’s 1-855-563-2843.
Wintrust Business Minute: Hollywood Casino plans to move out of downtown Aurora
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Hollywood Casino plans to move its casino out of downtown Aurora. It wants to build a new site closer to the I-88 interchange with Farnsworth Avenue, near the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall. The new development would include a Barstool Sportsbook, 200 hotel rooms, a full-service spa, bars, and restaurants. The project is estimated to cost $360 million.
Could rail workers strike impact your holiday shopping plans?
David Lassen, Senior Editor for Trains Magazine, joins Lisa Dent to discuss what’s next for rail workers after they voted down a tentative contract that was brokered by the White House last month ahead of a possible rail strike, and how it may have an impact on this year’s holiday shopping season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s […]
This Week in Chicago History: Marshall Field’s, ‘The Dark Knight,’ and the Ettleson Chevrolet commercial
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include filming of “The Dark Knight,” the ban of dancing in public, the fire in the Cook County Administration building, and more.
Extremely Local News: Will Walgreens in Wicker Park be closing its doors?
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Is Walgreens Closing Its Flagship Wicker Park Store Inside Old Bank? Neighbors Told Yes, But Company Says No Decision Made: A Walgreens representative said the branch was closing at a community meeting Wednesday — but the company said Thursday it has not made any decision regarding the location.
The process of selling your car
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to help a listener with the process of selling a car. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
Chicago sees increase in ‘check washing’ scams
David Maimon, associate professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University, joins Lisa Dent to explain what check washing scams are and what you can do to protect yourself from becoming a victim of fraud. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
How the chip shortage is affecting the automotive industry
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and General Manager of the Carol Stream Joe Cotton Ford Tracy Conn joins the show to talk about the chip shortage and how much longer this could go on for. To learn more about these vehicles or Joe Cotton Ford in general visit their website joecottonford.net or call them at 1-844-215-5215.
Scott Nations helps break down recent statements made by the Chicago Federal Reserve President
Host of Your Money Matters Jon Hansen is joined by author Scott Nations to break down Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans’s recent statements. From shelter prices to labor shortages and the war in Ukraine, Scott talks about it all.
Last call? Why late-night bars are closing earlier
Pat Doerr, Managing Director of the Hospitality Business Association of Chicago, joins Lisa Dent to discuss why shrinking demand in the city is resulting in some late-night establishments closing earlier. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Tuesdays with Tom Skilling: Does cooler weather mean more stink bugs in your home?
WGN-TV meteorologist Tom Skilling joins Lisa Dent to discuss how changing weather could increase suitable habitats for stink bugs, also Tom discusses whether this weekend will be a total wash-out. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
How to fix parquet floors
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 09/24/2022: Vice President and Sales Manager Igor Murokh, AKA Mr. Floor joins the show to explain to a listener how to fix a parquet floor. To learn more about Mr. Floor Companies, their products, and what services they provide go to mrfloor.com or call 847-674-7500.
The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago
Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Good food, and food for good
An urban Chicago farm helps autistic youth learn how to live independently and contribute to their families. It’s only 1.3 acres, but a farm in Chicago’s Westside Medical District is delivering not only huge amounts of produce, but life lessons to help autistic youth live independent, productive lives. Urban Autism Solutions executive director Heather Tarczan tells WGN’s Steve Alexander the goal is to help these high schoolers live a “life like any other.” The 2022 farmers market season is just about at an end, and the Growing Solutions Farm farm stand is open Wednesdays and Fridays through the end of October. Also, Steve talks with Nilda Esparza, the executive director of the Logan Square Chamber of Commerce, about the Mingle at the Market, a farmers’ market on October 16th encouraging singles to, well, mingle. And finally, on National Farmer’s Day, a reminder of how important farmers are to our lives.
The Rumore Report | Picking Pumpkins
Kori Rumore, a reporter for the Chicago Tribune, joins John Landecker on the show to talk about her newest article about Pumpkin patches in the Chicagoland area; she and her son Boone went all around the Chicagoland area discovering the best pumpkin patches to go to! Check out her article here!
The Mincing Rascals 10.12.22: Political endorsements, crime reporting, migrants from Texas
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. So much news. The Rascals start off by discussing the merits of newspapers endorsing political candidates. Do the Rascals believe newspapers should endorse major political candidates or should the practice be retired? Darren Bailey released his first TV ad of this political campaign focusing on Chicago crime. Is the media doing a good enough job reporting on crime? The SAFE-T Act is still driving the news in the gubernatorial race and Eric believes that Governor Pritzker didn’t do a good enough job defending it during last week’s debate with Darren Bailey. Heather and Brandon offer their thoughts on the CWB crime blog. The Rascals also give and update on the migrant situation in Chicago. And finally, Brandon has an announcement about a very cool new project he’s going to be involved with.
Watch: Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture Of The Riverside Art Museum contains the nation’s first and largest permanent collection of Chicano art of the comedian, actor, and Grammy winner Cheech Marin. The collection contains more than 500 paintings, drawings, and sculptures...
Protecting yourself from new Omicron subvariants
Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Lake Forest Hospital joins Lisa Dent to explain why there’s cause for concern over the new COVID-19 subvariant BA2.75.2, and what you should do to protect yourself from getting infected. “Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to...
Chef shares sweet success by teaching others
CHICAGO (WGN) — He has a big social media following but don’t call him an influencer. Chef Juan Gutierrez would rather be called an educator. Of course, his most impressive title may be head pastry chef at one of the top hotels in Chicago at only 28 years old.
What are the mystical creatures known as alebrijes?
CHICAGO (WGN) — Alebrijes are a unique Mexican form of art that have made their way into the U.S., paying homage to dreams and a world of imagination that combines various mystical creatures. WGN went to Cantigny Park for their latest display of “Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World.”...
