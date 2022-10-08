Home Sweet Home Chicago (10/08/22) – David Hochberg with IRS tax attorney Steven A. Leahy, Access Elevator’s Frank Wasilewski, Real Estate attorney Dave Schlueter, Builder Supply Outlet’s Tom Jahnke, and Mega Pros Joe

The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Heather Cherone, political reporter for WTTW, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Brandon Pope, host of ‘On the Block‘ on WCIU. So much news. The Rascals start off by discussing the merits of newspapers endorsing political candidates. Do the Rascals believe newspapers should endorse major political candidates or should the practice be retired? Darren Bailey released his first TV ad of this political campaign focusing on Chicago crime. Is the media doing a good enough job reporting on crime? The SAFE-T Act is still driving the news in the gubernatorial race and Eric believes that Governor Pritzker didn’t do a good enough job defending it during last week’s debate with Darren Bailey. Heather and Brandon offer their thoughts on the CWB crime blog. The Rascals also give and update on the migrant situation in Chicago. And finally, Brandon has an announcement about a very cool new project he’s going to be involved with.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 54 MINUTES AGO