Los Angeles, CA

Jinger Duggar breaks dress code with tight pants as star distances herself from family with new $830K Los Angeles home

By Kasey Broekema
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
JINGER Duggar has broken her strict family dress code by wearing tight pants as the star distances herself from her family by moving into her new $830K Los Angeles home.

Her father, Jim Bob Duggar, and mother, Michelle, require all of the ladies in the family to wear long skirts or dresses.

Jinger Duggar has been breaking her family modesty dress rules Credit: Instagram/jeremy_vuolo
The star stepped out wearing tight pants in a photo beside her husband Jeremy Credit: Instagram/jeremy_vuolo

Although, Jinger, 28, has been pushing the boundaries, as she's been caught out and about in tank tops, tiny shorts, tight jeans and sexy dresses.

Most recently, her husband Jeremy, 35, posted a photo beside his wife and a friend who was passing through town.

Jeremy and Jinger are both wearing their Sunday best, as Jinger looked chic in a black and white outfit.

She wore tight and clean white pants with a black t-shirt and a long black jacket.

Jinger accessorized with snakeskin loafers.

However, by wearing pants, Jinger has defied her father's strict modesty dress rules - and it's not the first time as of late the star has been pushing the boundaries.

Recently, Jinger posted a photo to her Instagram wearing a sexy red dress, as she summarized her Sunday activities.

She broke the rules again, as she posted a selfie showing off her bare arms in a tank top and athletic shorts.

Jinger was also praised for wearing short shorts while on holiday in Malibu.

PIZZA PARADISE

Jinger put even more distance between her and the rest of the Duggar family as she and her husband bought a permanent home in California.

Most of the Duggar family, including Jim Bob and Michelle, live in Arkansas.

The U.S. Sun reported this week that Jinger and Jeremy dropped $830,000 on their dream home.

According to a California deed record obtained exclusively by The U.S. Sun, Jinger and Jeremy officially became homeowners on September 9, 2022.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is all recently renovated and includes dark hardwood floors with plenty of natural light.

Their new 1,832-square-foot home has plenty of space for Jinger and Jeremy's daughters Felicity, four, and Evangeline, one.

The house boasts a separate workout room.

Jinger and Jeremy's new backyard has a massive sheltered porch with a large picnic table for gatherings.

The backyard promises plenty of delicious home-cooked meals for Jinger and Jeremy, as it boasts a fancy pizza oven and its own private garden.

Jinger and Jeremy took to their YouTube channel to tell fans about their surprising move.

Jeremy revealed his favorite part of the new home was the double vanity sinks in the master bathroom.

He said: "Out of all of the houses we've been living in, we've been working off a single.

"And it's brought us closer, but I think - your side, my side. Space is good."

As the parents brought their YouTube fans around their house, Jeremy and Jinger revealed their eldest, Felicity, has already moved her dolls into her new room and caught the sweet moment on camera.

Jinger and Jeremy were renting in California for the past three years before deciding to buy.

TWISTED SISTERS

Although now, fans think Jinger's sister Jessa may be jealous over her new home.

Jessa has four young children, a husband, and a messy home with toys everywhere.

Jinger only has two children and now she has a beautiful $830k mansion to maintain.

A fan created a thread on an online forum sharing their thoughts about Jessa and Jinger's rivalry.

The fan wrote: "I do wonder how Jessa balances her own deep unhappiness with her own self-righteousness, alongside how her sisters who are doing obviously better than her.

"I'm not saying that Jinger is happy, but outwardly she's much better at pretending than Jessa."

Another fan replied: "Jessa is convinced that there is a cross to bear with everything she does and she's going to make sure everyone knows it.

"I have no doubt that she looks at Jinger's life and thinks it's too easy."

A third said: "I am fairly certain Jessa channels her jealousy into deeper disdain and hatred of others... I am also fairly convinced that Blessa, Giggles, Anna, Meech, and others judge Jinger nine ways to Sunday for only having two kids and not having announced another pregnancy yet."

Yet a fourth mentioned: "All that jealousy is eating her up inside and I imagine she is seething about this.

"This is a bitter pill to swallow the fact that your younger sister got a man that you were attracted to, just bought a house in the city and has made a life that she wanted."

Jinger has been repeatedly defying the family rules stepping out in jean shorts, sexy dresses, tight pants and more Credit: Instagram
Jinger and her husband Jeremy just dropped $830K on their dream house in California Credit: Instagram @jeremy_vuolo
Most of the Duggar family lives in Arkansas and Jinger has put more distance between them by buying the new home Credit: Instagram

Comments / 16

Bonnie Adkins
3d ago

Why do you keep talking about dress codes? Those days are over. The ONLY reason why Jim Bob wanted his girls in dresses or skirts is so his sick son could have easy access to them. Wearing pants covers all the legs and dosen't show anything.

Reply(1)
7
cheryl Montgomery
4d ago

She isn't living with her parents anymore she is married and can wear what ever she wants to.

Reply
13
Luanne Camp Cardoza
3d ago

to bad so sad Jim Bob you should have worried more about what your son was doing and not worried so much and should have protected your daughters

Reply
3
 

