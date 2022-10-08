Read full article on original website
rpiathletics.com
Swimming & Diving Teams Open Against RIT
TROY, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's and women's swimming & diving teams began their 2022-23 seasons by hosting dual meets against RIT and the visitors were victorious in both. The Tigers women won 164-135, while the men triumphed 194-104. For the Engineers, junior Daniel Savidge won the...
rpiathletics.com
Men's Cross Country Wins Earley Invitational
WESTFIELD, Mass. - Freshman Brady Geisler was sixth overall and five of his Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's cross country teammates finished in the top 14 as the Engineers won the 26th Annual James Earley Invitational White Race hosted by Westfield State University. RPI had finishers 6, 8, 9, 10 & 12 for a team score of 45 to defeat second place Connecticut College by 55 points. There were 24 schools in the meet.
rpiathletics.com
Rensselaer Athletics Weekly Review & Preview
FIELD HOCKEY (5-6; 0-3 Liberty League) The Engineers battled back to tie Ithaca in the second half on Saturday, but the Bombers prevailed in overtime, 2-1. RPI's busy week begins with a Monday contest at Russell Sage at 6pm before a home tilt on Friday at 4pm against conference foe William Smith. The action continues with another league matchup on Sunday at Rochester (5pm).
rpiathletics.com
Golf Tied for First at Skidmore Invitational
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. - The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team has three student-athletes in the top 5 and the Engineers are currently tied with Hamilton College after day 1 of the two-day Skidmore College Fall Invitational at the Saratoga Spa State Course. Both RPI and the Continentals were +6, 294 and hold a seven shot lead over Trinity College.
rpiathletics.com
Women's Hockey Blanked at Providence, 2-0
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team shutout Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) 2-0 on Saturday, Oct. 8 at Schneider Arena. Providence – 3-1-0 (0-0-0 HE) | RPI – 0-4-0 (0-0-0 ECACH) VENUE. Schneider Arena | Providence, R.I. GAME FLOW & NOTES. -Both teams skated through...
rpiathletics.com
Brackett's Overtime Goal Lifts Men's Hockey
TROY, N.Y. - Jack Brackett scored 41 seconds into overtime to give the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's hockey team a 3-2 win over Mercyhurst University and a sweep of the two-game series with the Lakers. RPI starts the season at 2-0, while Mercyhurst drops to 0-4. More to follow.
rpiathletics.com
Field Hockey Scores Season-High Seven Goals
ALBANY, N.Y. - Rachel Banister and Abby Peterson both scored twice and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team registered a season-high seven goals in defeating Russell Sage College 7-0 in a non-league game at the University at Albany. The Engineers improve to 6-6, while the Gators remain winless at 0-10. RPI had four goals in the first quarter, beginning with an unassisted marker by Peterson just 6:26 into the game. Banister doubled the lead when she finished a feed from Brianna Duba 3:10 later and Maura Kiernan made it 3-0 at 13:55. Less than a minute later, RPI made it 4-0 and the quarter ended with RPI having a 15-0 edge in shots and a 4-0 advantage in penalty corners.
rpiathletics.com
Men's Soccer Scores Twice in Win at Union
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. - Kyle Osborne had a goal and an assist to lead the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over rival Union College in a Liberty League contest on Saturday afternoon at College Park Field. The Engineers found the back of the net in...
rpiathletics.com
Football Improves to 2-0 in Conference Play
BUFFALO, NY – The visiting Engineers built an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter, while the Bengals were able to narrow the gap to 14-7 with a second quarter pick-six, but were never able to get closer as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) football team won 42-14. THE BASICS.
