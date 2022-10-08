ALBANY, N.Y. - Rachel Banister and Abby Peterson both scored twice and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) field hockey team registered a season-high seven goals in defeating Russell Sage College 7-0 in a non-league game at the University at Albany. The Engineers improve to 6-6, while the Gators remain winless at 0-10. RPI had four goals in the first quarter, beginning with an unassisted marker by Peterson just 6:26 into the game. Banister doubled the lead when she finished a feed from Brianna Duba 3:10 later and Maura Kiernan made it 3-0 at 13:55. Less than a minute later, RPI made it 4-0 and the quarter ended with RPI having a 15-0 edge in shots and a 4-0 advantage in penalty corners.

