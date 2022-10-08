ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Busses re-routed for game day

By Christy Jankowski
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the MTD has re-routed a few bus routes for the Illini Football game.

First Street will be closed between the Stadium and Kirby Avenue. Peabody Street and Kirby Avenue will be closed between First and Fourth Street starting at 11:30 a.m.

If you want active MTD alerts sent to your phone, sign up at mtd.org/account .

