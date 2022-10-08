ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chowchilla, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Man arrested in connection to deadly Reedley shooting

REEDLEY, Calif. — A man has been arrested after police say he shot and killed a 15-year-old in Reedley. Police arrested 22-year-old Luis Ponce on Monday for the shooting that happened back in July near Myrtle Ave. and 11th St. At the time of the shooting, police arrived and...
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Police search for fatal hit and run suspect in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — Police are searching for a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday afternoon in Turlock. The crash happened Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Fulkerth Rd. near Tully Rd. When officers arrived they found an 83-year-old Hispanic man in the roadway...
TURLOCK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chowchilla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Good Samaritan stops kidnapping in Reedley, police say

REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Good Samaritan stopped a teenage girl from being kidnapped while she was walking home on Monday afternoon, according to the Reedley Police Department. Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Manning and Buttonwillow avenues for a report of an attempted kidnapping. When officers arrived, they learned […]
REEDLEY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Man pleads guilty in Fresno backyard shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to charges related to firing an AR-15 style rifle in the backyard of a home in Fresno. On Tuesday, officials with the United States Department of Justice announced that 38-year-old Mario Carranza of Mexico pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition. On March […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot early Wednesday morning in downtown Fresno. Police responded to the Chevron on Fresno and E Street for reports of a man shot. Police say they believe the shooting may have happened on the Fresno Street offramp of Highway 99. According to...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat#Police#Hostage#Violent Crime#Kennedy Court#Madera Police Departme
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Allison Maria Atkins

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Allison Maria Atkins. Allison Atkins is wanted on a Felony, No-bail Warrant of Stolen Vehicle. 24-year-old Atkins is 5' 6" tall, 160 lbs., and has blond hair and blue eyes. If you know where Allison Atkins is...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man pours lighter fluid to avoid loss prevention officers in Turlock, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (FOX26) — According to police, a man poured lighter fluid on himself in order to avoid contact with loss prevention officers at a Home Depot in Turlock. The Turlock Police Department responded to the Home Depot near Golden State Boulevard on Sept. 12, for reports of a man who was stealing multiple items from the store.
TURLOCK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
KMPH.com

Missing Jolissa Fuentes' body found in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and Selma Police Chief Rudy Alcaraz held a news conference in Fresno Tuesday morning to update the case of the missing woman Jolissa Fuentes. Sheriff Mims said the body of Jolissa Fuentes was found in rural eastern Fresno County. Chief...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
KMPH.com

Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Merced man pleads guilty to making bombs

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man pleaded guilty to manufacturing 10 bombs and destroying residential properties, according to the United States Department of Justice. Officials say 53-year-old Wes Parker McDaniel of Merced pleaded guilty on October 11 to manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential rental properties in Merced by means of explosive materials. […]
MERCED, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy