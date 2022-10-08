One killed in DeKalb County crash
GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — One person was killed in a DeKalb County crash Saturday morning.
It happened at 7:29 a.m. at North State and Melms Roads in Genoa, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. A black 2015 Jeep Renegade and a Maroon 2018 Toyota Rav 4 were involved.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep was flown to Javon Bea Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
