Andy Greene Retires After 16-Year NHL Career
Andy Greene is hanging them up. The stalwart defenseman announced his retirement on Wednesday morning after a 16-year NHL career that spanned 1,057 games between the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders. In tandem with the announcement, Greene also agreed to sign a one-day contract with the Devils in...
Sabres Sign Coach Don Granato to Two-Year Extension
The Buffalo Sabres have locked in their man. On a busy opening week of the NHL season, the Sabres decided to take care of some important internal business, agreeing to terms with head coach Don Granato on a two-year contract extension. Granato, who joined the Sabres midway through the 2021...
From the Archives: A First-Hand View Of ‘Lester Patrick Night’
You won't be able to tell from the Rangers program cover – shown here – how important this game was for me. It was life-changing for Yours Truly both as a 15-year-old Toronto Maple Leafs supporter as well as an aspiring hockey player, even if it meant playing only in a Queens, N.Y. YMCA roller hockey league.
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Atlanta Hawks at Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Game Preview
View the original article to see embedded media. The last time the Cleveland Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks met was the 2022 Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. Trae Young led the Hawks to a comeback victory and waved goodbye to Cavaliers fans as time expired. Since then, both teams have reloaded their...
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls
Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
Rivers Discusses Isaiah Joe’s ‘Unfair’ Preseason With Sixers
The 2022 NBA Preseason is a time for roster locks to get into game shape ahead of a long 82-game season. However, every team has a few players who use this time to state their case to crack the rotation or make the roster. Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe could...
