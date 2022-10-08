ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Lehigh DT Dean Colton is America's new #ThiccSix champion

By Doug Farrar
 4 days ago
Here at Touchdown Wire, we know that there is nothing better in football than when a guy weighing 300 pounds or more gets his hands on a football and manages to score a touchdown. The #ThiccSix has been known to bridge ideological gaps between nations, solve the world’s most complex problems, and lead us all into a brighter future.

Lehigh defensive tackle Dean Colton is the new king of the #ThiccSix, as he proved on this fumble recovery touchdown for the Mountain Hawks against the Fordham Rams. The Heisman pose halfway through was the denouement, of course.

But what makes Colton the king? As was said on the telecast, Colton has TWO #ThiccSixes this season. The first was a 52-yard pick six against Princeton two weeks ago.

Colton doesn’t quite fit the 300-pound mold at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, but hey — that’s why carbs were invented.

Once in a great while, great people will come forth to show us the way, and we’re grateful that Dean Colton has done just that in his own particular fashion.

