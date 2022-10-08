Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair Partner Was Revealed To Be The Wife Of A Valued Boston Celtics' Consultant And Had Personal Ties With Danny Ainge
The Boston Celtics were flying high after last season, having made it to the NBA Finals with first-year Head Coach Ime Udoka in charge. However, they were rocked by a scandal recently, with Udoka being suspended for a season following what was reported as a consensual workplace relationship. However, as more details came out, it became apparent that the situation was more complicated than initially anticipated, and the understanding is that Udoka likely won't return after a year.
Report: Jordan Poole Has Not Forgiven Draymond Green
Jordan Poole has reportedly not forgiven Draymond Green following punch at Golden State Warriors practice
This 76ers-Lakers Trade Features Tobias Harris
As human beings, we prefer to understand the motivations of others. If we don’t, it’s hard to trust them. NBA trades are no different. Imagine you’re walking down the street. Someone approaches you and offers you $100. In our opinion, you should be pretty desperate for money before accepting the cash.
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Montrezl Harrell Dealing With Preseason Setback
Joel Embiid's backup Montrezl Harrell is battling a minor injury.
Ben Simmons tried a stepback at Nets’ fan practice and it went ... poorly
The fan practice is a wonderful occasion to get your most die-hard supporters close to the action. An opportunity to start feeling hyped for a new season, and the promises it holds. A chance to see Ben Simmons horrendously airball an uncontested shot with nobody near him while people are stunned it’s even possible for a professional player to achieve such a goal.
Evan Turner to Lance Stephenson about Draymond Green punch: 'This how I should’ve done you'
Former Pacer Evan Turner brought up and old team fight.
Lakers deliver knockout blow to Warriors for first preseason win
While LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley sat again on Sunday, the Lakers gave their most minutes of the preseason to rotation players in a win over the Warriors, 124-121. Anthony Davis did return to the court after sitting out last week’s back-to-back and looked like he hadn’t missed...
Former Celtics head coach Doc Rivers claims Boston let key pieces go too soon after 2008 title
When the Boston Celtics won Banner 17 in 2008 after Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen joined a roster that already had Paul Pierce, it seemed likely the Celtics would be back winning titles on the regular again. But injuries, bad luck, and now, according to former Boston head coach Doc Rivers, bad roster management prevented that from happening.
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
Mavs Training Camp Update: Dallas Waives 4 Players
As the Dallas Mavericks continue to gear up for the 2022-23 NBA season – they'll officially tip things off at the Phoenix Suns on Oct. 19 – there's still some housecleaning to do when it comes to the roster. Dallas brought 20 rostered players to training camp, and that has to be trimmed to 15 before the start of the season.
Eagles-Cowboys game dragged into John Fetterman-Dr. Oz. Senate race
This weekend will feature a showdown in Philadelphia when the Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. And while the city prepares for what promises to be an exciting football game, the state is has been hosting a different sort of competition. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Why Was Maton Left Off of the Phillies' NLDS Roster?
Philadelphia Phillies Manager Rob Thomson explains why Nick Maton was left off of the NLDS roster.
Trey Murphy III leads Pelicans Past Spurs
Despite being short-handed, the Pelicans had a strong 3rd-quarter surge to defeat the Spurs 111-97. New Orleans went into San Antonio a wounded team, and left even more wounded as winners. The Pelicans announced Brandon Ingram (foot) and CJ McCollum (ankle) would sit the preseason game in Texas. Jaxson Hayes tore his UCL on his left elbow against Detroit and would be re-evaluated in 2 weeks.
Raptors Not Concerned About Preseason Shooting Woes Following Loss to Bulls
Not much is going to worry Fred VanVleet at this point in the year. View the original article to see embedded media. Yes, his shooting hasn't looked good this preseason. He managed just 1-for-6 from behind the arc last Wednesday against the Boston Celtics and Sunday's 115-98 loss to the Chicago Bulls wasn't much prettier. After opening the night with an above-the-break three-pointer off a nifty kick-out pass from Gary Trent Jr., VanVleet's shot went ice cold. But it's early, VanVleet says, and seven years into his NBA career he's not concerned about how the preseason looks. It's the regular season and, more importantly, the post-season he's concerned about.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Reveals Blueprint to Get Josh Green Paid
The Dallas Mavericks hold high expectations for Josh Green as he enters the third season of his NBA career. He has been a frequent mention when discussing the standouts in practices ahead of the 2022-23 regular season. Green played his rookie season largely observing from the sidelines under former Mavs...
