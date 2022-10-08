ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full

The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris at Practice?

FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 brings some questions for the New England Patriots. Although they enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, 11 players were limited as limited participants as they began preparations to take on the Browns Sunday at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Fant
Wichita Eagle

Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Wichita Eagle

Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again

Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD

With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ir
Wichita Eagle

‘Eagles Killer’ Trevon Diggs Will Be Difficult Test

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has played 33 NFL games and has 16 career interceptions. Four of those have come against the Eagles, including a pick-six just over a year ago when the Cowboys ran Philadelphia out of AT&T Stadium, 41-21, in just the third game of the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Russell Wilson Turns to Winston Churchill to Put Haters on Notice

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been caught in a maelstrom over the past week. Wilson was the key culprit in Denver's collapsing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and in context with how he and the Broncos have performed leading up to that game, suffice to say, the knives are out.
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

What NFL Ticket Prices Say About the Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 6

From the Colts and Broncos racing to 10 points on Thursday to the Raiders and Chiefs trading scores like an NBA game, Week 5 of the NFL season was certainly a memorable one. But which games had the biggest influence on the rapidly-emerging playoff picture? Here’s a look at the biggest storylines from the week that impacted the playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Wichita Eagle

Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?

That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Sunday’s Game in Miami is a ‘Special’ Homecoming For Vikings’ Dalvin Cook

Finally, in his sixth NFL season, Dalvin Cook gets to go home and play in front of his family and friends. The 4-1 Vikings are headed to Miami this weekend to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in a battle of first-year head coaches. It's an important game for both teams, but it'll mean a little extra for Cook, who grew up in Miami and starred at Miami Central High School.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Dak Prescott ‘Antsy as F---’ to Return as Cowboys Starting QB

FRISCO - The day at The Star began with the revelation that Dak Prescott would not be getting medical clearance to play in NFL Week 5, his Dallas Cowboys' Sunday night showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles. And later, after a light workout - but not really a practice - here...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans

Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

On This Date: Dan Orlovsky Runs Out of Back of End Zone

In his first ever career NFL start, Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky became infamous. While most would have liked to have tossed five or more touchdowns in a blowout win, the ex-Lions quarterback became infamous for a play that he would likely want to put behind him. On this date...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Plan For QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe

FOXBORO — Will the Zappe Days continue in New England? … Or is Mac on his way back?. That is the question on the collective mind of New England Patriots fans throughout the region and beyond as they begin preparations for their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy