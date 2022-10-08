Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Zac Taylor Has Sideline Exchange With La’el Collins After Failed Fourth Down Conversion
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had a heated exchange with starting right tackle La'el Collins late in the third quarter on Sunday night against the Ravens. The Bengals went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2-yard line. They failed to get the touchdown and Taylor stopped to talk to Collins on the sidelines.
Wichita Eagle
KC Chiefs coach Andy Reid won’t say if he’s heard from NFL about roughing call on Jones
A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, assessed during Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders NFL game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, continues to stoke the ire of fans. But asked about that penalty Wednesday, Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t say whether the Chiefs had petitioned...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full
The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.
Wichita Eagle
Patriots-Browns Injury Report: Mac Jones, Damien Harris at Practice?
FOXBORO — The first official injury and practice participation report for Week 6 brings some questions for the New England Patriots. Although they enjoyed perfect attendance at Wednesday’s practice, 11 players were limited as limited participants as they began preparations to take on the Browns Sunday at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s back’: KC Chiefs cornerback and 1st-round pick Trent McDuffie returns to practice
Rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie returned to practice Wednesday, officially opening a 21-day evaluation period in which the Chiefs will decide whether to activate him from injured reserve. McDuffie, one of the Chiefs’ two first-round NFL Draft picks earlier this year, could be available for Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills...
Wichita Eagle
Ben Bartch Out for the Year: 3 Observations on How His Loss Will Impact the Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars have lost their first starter of the 2022 season. After escaping the first month of the season with limited injury issues, the Jaguars placed starting left guard Ben Bartch on injured reserve on Tuesday after he sustained a knee injury in Week 5. On Wednesday, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed that Bartch's injury would place him on the sidelines for the rest of 2022.
Wichita Eagle
Just Like That, Justin Jefferson Leads the NFL in Receiving Yards Again
Remember when Justin Jefferson had a combined nine catches for 62 yards in the Vikings' second and third games of the season?. Jefferson exploded for the third time in five games in the Vikings' victory over the Bears on Sunday, piling up 91 yards in the first quarter on his way to a 154-yard day. It was his third game this season with at least 140 yards and the eighth time he's reached that mark in 38 career games. Jefferson set a personal best with 12 catches, dove to the pylon for a two-point conversion, and even completed the third pass of his career when he threw a ball back across the field to Dalvin Cook.
Wichita Eagle
‘First of Many!’ Dalvin Cook on Rookie Bills Brother James’ 1st NFL TD
With how explosive the Buffalo Bills offense has been to start the season, it can be easy to overlook the fact that they have struggled to get the run game going. Quarterback Josh Allen, who's having an MVP season, has been the catalyst on the ground for the Bills. Allen has been his usual dominant self as a runner, but Buffalo didn't have a running back score a rushing touchdown until its Week 5 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wichita Eagle
‘Eagles Killer’ Trevon Diggs Will Be Difficult Test
Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs has played 33 NFL games and has 16 career interceptions. Four of those have come against the Eagles, including a pick-six just over a year ago when the Cowboys ran Philadelphia out of AT&T Stadium, 41-21, in just the third game of the Nick Sirianni-Jalen Hurts era.
Wichita Eagle
Russell Wilson Turns to Winston Churchill to Put Haters on Notice
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been caught in a maelstrom over the past week. Wilson was the key culprit in Denver's collapsing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, and in context with how he and the Broncos have performed leading up to that game, suffice to say, the knives are out.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Will Use Indoor Practice Facility For First Time This Week Ahead of Matchup With Saints
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will use their new indoor practice bubble on Friday for the first time. Cincinnati travels to New Orleans to take on the Saints in the Superdome. They'll work inside to get used to playing in a dome. "We want to go indoors and simulate being...
Wichita Eagle
What NFL Ticket Prices Say About the Playoff Picture Ahead of Week 6
From the Colts and Broncos racing to 10 points on Thursday to the Raiders and Chiefs trading scores like an NBA game, Week 5 of the NFL season was certainly a memorable one. But which games had the biggest influence on the rapidly-emerging playoff picture? Here’s a look at the biggest storylines from the week that impacted the playoff race, using insights from SI Tickets’ postseason reservations.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wichita Eagle
Patrick Mahomes Calls for ‘Common Sense’: Bills at Chiefs - Keep Refs Out of It?
That's the simple request that Patrick Mahomes has as the NFL deals with its struggles in just how much it should "over-protect'' its quarterbacks. “There are certain situations it shouldn’t be called and it gets called, but it’s like anything in the league, man," Mahomes said during his weekly appearance on The Drive. "Those guys are watching film and trying to do their best to call the game the best way possible and not affect it. There’s got to be a little bit of common sense (in the case) of Chris Jones.''
Wichita Eagle
Jerick McKinnon showed out; Pacheco got one carry: KC Chiefs’ snap counts vs. Raiders
The Chiefs showed some Jekyll and Hyde on Monday Night Football. They stumbled through the first half and all too quickly found themselves down 17-0 to the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. But a controversial roughing the passer penalty late in the second quarter, a raucous...
Wichita Eagle
Sunday’s Game in Miami is a ‘Special’ Homecoming For Vikings’ Dalvin Cook
Finally, in his sixth NFL season, Dalvin Cook gets to go home and play in front of his family and friends. The 4-1 Vikings are headed to Miami this weekend to take on the 3-2 Dolphins in a battle of first-year head coaches. It's an important game for both teams, but it'll mean a little extra for Cook, who grew up in Miami and starred at Miami Central High School.
Wichita Eagle
Dak Prescott ‘Antsy as F---’ to Return as Cowboys Starting QB
FRISCO - The day at The Star began with the revelation that Dak Prescott would not be getting medical clearance to play in NFL Week 5, his Dallas Cowboys' Sunday night showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles. And later, after a light workout - but not really a practice - here...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys’ Jason Peters Discusses ’Nasty, Vulgar’ Philadelphia Fans
Jason Peters didn’t mince his words when sharing his opinion on Philadelphia fans ahead of the Cowboys-Eagles matchup on Sunday night. “I just know the Philly fans are f------ idiots when it comes to camaraderie, the Cowboys—any team really,” the offensive lineman told the media Wednesday, per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. “....They know that. They pride themselves on being nasty, vulgar. They’re going to cuss at you.
Wichita Eagle
On This Date: Dan Orlovsky Runs Out of Back of End Zone
In his first ever career NFL start, Detroit Lions quarterback Dan Orlovsky became infamous. While most would have liked to have tossed five or more touchdowns in a blowout win, the ex-Lions quarterback became infamous for a play that he would likely want to put behind him. On this date...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Bill Belichick Reveals Plan For QBs Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO — Will the Zappe Days continue in New England? … Or is Mac on his way back?. That is the question on the collective mind of New England Patriots fans throughout the region and beyond as they begin preparations for their Week 6 matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
NFL・
Wichita Eagle
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Comments / 0