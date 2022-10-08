This could be a column just about the interesting birds — I will not mention chickadees, Carolina wrens, or other really common species — seen in Aquinnah this week. At the western end of the island, Aquinnah offers the last piece of land before the birds have to fly over the water, perhaps to Cuttyhunk, New Bedford, Fall River, Block Island, New York, or New Jersey. But there is more to the Island and birds have been seen elsewhere.

AQUINNAH, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO