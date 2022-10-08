ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes County, MA

vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Scallopers Raise Concerns With New Catch Limits

Commercial and recreational shellfishermen took issue with recent changes to the Oak Bluffs scalloping season at a select board meeting Tuesday, saying the stricter bushel limits were unnecessary and would negatively impact livelihoods on the water. The new Oak Bluffs scalloping regulations were recommended to the town select board in...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Vineyard Preservation Trust Gathers Grange Hall Input

The Vineyard Preservation Trust opened the doors of the historic Grange Hall to the public Wednesday evening for what it called a “listening session” to solicit thoughts about future programming and potential improvements at the West Tisbury landmark. The forum was held amid an ongoing dispute over deed...
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 14

We find ourselves in the midst of October and with the leaves beginning to make their change. The 77th annual Derby is about to come to a close. I love listening to stories of working the rod and reel and landing a good one. I even enjoy listening to stories of the one that got away because, even then, the stories are so animated — especially amongst the teenage crowd.
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Opposite Ends

This could be a column just about the interesting birds — I will not mention chickadees, Carolina wrens, or other really common species — seen in Aquinnah this week. At the western end of the island, Aquinnah offers the last piece of land before the birds have to fly over the water, perhaps to Cuttyhunk, New Bedford, Fall River, Block Island, New York, or New Jersey. But there is more to the Island and birds have been seen elsewhere.
AQUINNAH, MA
thefabricator.com

Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts

Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
DARTMOUTH, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Wampanoag Tribe of Chappaquiddick

As a general contractor based on Chappaquiddick, Richard S. Knight Jr. recognizes that the Vineyard will inevitably reach a point where all the land is accounted for and there is no more room to build. "We're an Island, and there's only a finite amount of land left, so eventually we'll...
EDGARTOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal

SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch

Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
FALMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
HARTFORD, VT
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Man Charged With Gun Possession

An Oak Bluffs man is facing gun possession charges after he was found with a revolver in the parking lot of a funeral home Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, according to Oak Bluffs police Lieutenant Nicholas Curelli. Lieut. Curelli said emergency services responded to...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
MassLive.com

The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries

As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Massachusetts approves $470M in electric grid improvements

The Department of Public Utilities last week approved utility company investments totaling more than $470 million to modernize the electric distribution system in an attempt to improve reliability and accommodate what is expected to be a growing reliance on clean energy, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
capecod.com

Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
MASHPEE, MA

