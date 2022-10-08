Read full article on original website
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Scallopers Raise Concerns With New Catch Limits
Commercial and recreational shellfishermen took issue with recent changes to the Oak Bluffs scalloping season at a select board meeting Tuesday, saying the stricter bushel limits were unnecessary and would negatively impact livelihoods on the water. The new Oak Bluffs scalloping regulations were recommended to the town select board in...
vineyardgazette.com
Vineyard Preservation Trust Gathers Grange Hall Input
The Vineyard Preservation Trust opened the doors of the historic Grange Hall to the public Wednesday evening for what it called a “listening session” to solicit thoughts about future programming and potential improvements at the West Tisbury landmark. The forum was held amid an ongoing dispute over deed...
vineyardgazette.com
Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 14
We find ourselves in the midst of October and with the leaves beginning to make their change. The 77th annual Derby is about to come to a close. I love listening to stories of working the rod and reel and landing a good one. I even enjoy listening to stories of the one that got away because, even then, the stories are so animated — especially amongst the teenage crowd.
vineyardgazette.com
Opposite Ends
This could be a column just about the interesting birds — I will not mention chickadees, Carolina wrens, or other really common species — seen in Aquinnah this week. At the western end of the island, Aquinnah offers the last piece of land before the birds have to fly over the water, perhaps to Cuttyhunk, New Bedford, Fall River, Block Island, New York, or New Jersey. But there is more to the Island and birds have been seen elsewhere.
These are the best restaurants in Massachusetts, according to Yelp
Massachusetts has two of the top 10 best place to eat in New England, according to Yelp. The website released its top 100 list of the best place to eat in New England on Tuesday. The restaurants were ranked by Yelp on multiple factors, including total volume of ratings between Jan. 1, 2017, through July 27, 2022, and having a passing health score.
thefabricator.com
Brownell Boat Stands to relocate in Massachusetts
Steel fabricator Brownell Boat Stands and Equipment, Mattapoisett, Mass., a manufacturer of boat storage and handling products, has announced plans to relocate its operations to Dartmouth, Mass. The new location is expected to be operational in early 2024, creating up to 22 jobs.
vineyardgazette.com
Wampanoag Tribe of Chappaquiddick
As a general contractor based on Chappaquiddick, Richard S. Knight Jr. recognizes that the Vineyard will inevitably reach a point where all the land is accounted for and there is no more room to build. "We're an Island, and there's only a finite amount of land left, so eventually we'll...
Many Massachusetts restaurants named among Yelp’s top 100 places to eat in New England
BOSTON — Massachusetts is home to many of the top 100 places to eat in New England, according to a new ranking released Tuesday by Yelp. From Italian cuisine to Ethiopian, Japanese and Mediterranean, Yelp’s first-ever guide to restaurants in the region showcases a bounty of great dishes for every taste and budget.
Last Video From Missing Sailor Taken at Cape Cod Canal
SANDWICH — The most recent YouTube video posted by a 22-year-old sailor who went missing last week shows him anchored off the Cape Cod Canal near Sandwich on Sept. 25. Matthew Dennis was documenting his solo voyage from Massachusetts to Florida when he stopped posting to his social media channels late last month.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Charming East Falmouth Ranch
Old Cape Cod charm meets contemporary coastal style in this updated single-family home on the Vineyard Sound. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $3,300,000. Size: 1,784 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full. Owning an older home can...
WCVB
Massachusetts man shot in face in Vermont hotel shooting
HARTFORD, Vt. — A 25-year-old Vermont man is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Massachusetts man at a Comfort Inn hotel in White River Junction last Friday. Nathan-Mikhail Fuller was arraigned in Windham Superior Court on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless endangerment in the shooting of Michael LaMotte.
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Man Charged With Gun Possession
An Oak Bluffs man is facing gun possession charges after he was found with a revolver in the parking lot of a funeral home Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, according to Oak Bluffs police Lieutenant Nicholas Curelli. Lieut. Curelli said emergency services responded to...
New bill to set limit on refunds for some Massachusetts taxpayers
BOSTON — A group of progressive Democrats will push to set a $6,500 limit on the maximum tax credit high-income earners in Massachusetts can receive under a mandatory refund law known as Chapter 62F, taking aim at the policy less than a month before the Baker administration expects to begin shipping out cash.
Police: Incoming flight to Nantucket is similar to Martha’s Vineyard migrant planes
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A flight destined for Nantucket Memorial Airport has similarities to the planes that unexpectedly left a group of almost 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard last month, officials said. Those planes came from Texas and the flights were organized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now, Nantucket...
The 4 Mass. ballot questions, boiled down to 1-sentence summaries
As Massachusetts voters soon decide whether they want to preserve a state law allowing unauthorized immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses and creating a new constitutional amendment imposing an income surtax on wealthy Bay Staters, Secretary of State Bill Galvin urged people Wednesday to consult official information on ballot questions published by his office.
westernmassnews.com
Concerns arise over error in Baker Administration’s tax rebate checks
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News has been reporting on the tax rebate checks that will be going out to Massachusetts taxpayers based on a rarely used state law that kicks in when there is a certain amount of state revenue surplus. However, a new report claims that the...
Massachusetts approves $470M in electric grid improvements
The Department of Public Utilities last week approved utility company investments totaling more than $470 million to modernize the electric distribution system in an attempt to improve reliability and accommodate what is expected to be a growing reliance on clean energy, the Baker administration announced Tuesday.
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod from Oct. 2-8
A condo in Orleans that sold for $145,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Barnstable County between Oct. 2 and Oct. 8. In total, 115 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $732,964. The average price per square foot ended up at $457.
capecod.com
Pickup vs pole crash closes section of Route 28 in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A pickup truck struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly before 11 AM Monday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road at Old Barnstable Road. No serious injuries were reported. Route 28 was closed between the rotary and Old Barnstable Road. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. About 75 Eversource customers lost power due to the crash.
WCVB
Hockey community supports Massachusetts teen who was injured on ice with golf fundraiser
SHARON, Mass. — It has been more than a year since Fitchburg native Jake Thibeault broke two vertebrae while playing for a youth hockey club during a Labor Day tournament. Thibeault, who also suffered a small brain bleed, was left paralyzed from the waist down after he went headfirst into the endboards following a collision on the ice.
