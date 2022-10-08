Read full article on original website
Call for debate on rights violations in Xinjiang rejected by UN Human Rights Council
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Uyghur activists and human rights groups expressed outrage on Thursday over the voting down of a U.S. proposal that the United Nations Human Rights Council hold a debate on a recent report by the body’s rights chief on abuses in China’s Xinjiang region.
The USA is preparing revenge against Saudi Arabia and OPEC
Congressmen: This is a hostile act against the US and a clear signal that they have sided with Russia. A group of US congressmen has proposed withdrawing US troops from the UAE and Saudi Arabia in response to OPEC’s decision to cut oil production by two million barrels per day.
‘Everyone’s drunk. No uniforms. No food.’ Inside the confusion greeting some of Russia’s newly mobilized troops
This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. Four days after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the order to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to fight in Ukraine, Aleksandr Koltun, a 35-year-old father of six, showed up at the local draft board office in the Siberian city of Bratsk and presented himself for service.
War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup
A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Vindman on wave of attacks in Ukraine: Russia is a ‘one-trick pony’
Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman on Monday called Russia a “one-trick pony” and knocked Moscow’s recent strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine. “Russia really is a one-trick pony. It cannot do anything on the battlefield. It’s getting defeated at every turn,” Vindman said in an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”
Potential Putin Successor Slams 'Betrayal' of Russians Who Fled Draft
Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, lashed out at the hundreds of thousands of Russians who have fled President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization decree, calling it an "act of betrayal." "In their homeland, which they abandoned, they still have parents, grandparents, relatives. Their act is a...
Army Set To Buy Computerized Rifle Sights For Shooting Down Drones
SMARTSHOOTERSmart Shooter's new SMASH 2000L computerized gun sight could make every soldier a drone defender.
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
Meet the man that created the largest empire in history
The Mongol Empire was the largest contiguous land empire in history. You may be asking yourself, "Who is Genghis Khan?" Well, you're not alone. It's a good question. Who was this guy? What did he do? And why does his name keep coming up whenever I talk about world conquest and empire building?
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
Ukraine claims new gains, welcomes Western air defence pledge
Ukraine said Wednesday it reclaimed more territory from Russia in the south and welcomed a Western pledge to deliver anti-missile systems to Kyiv "as fast as we can" after days of intense Russian missile strikes. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has described the Russian missile attacks as an act of terrorism and has pressed the West for an "air shield", welcomed the pledge of anti-missile systems.
G7 Lays out Demands for Lukashenko as Russia Fires Missiles from Belarus
The leaders of all Group of Seven (G7) countries broadly denounced Russia's most recent escalation of its war in Ukraine as a potential war crime following the widespread shelling of civilian targets across the country that left nearly two dozen dead and dozens more injured. In a joint statement Tuesday,...
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
ALERT Moldova says Russian cruise missiles crossed its airspace this morning to strike Ukraine
Three missiles Russia launched at Ukraine on Monday from ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova’s airspace. Popescu said that Russia’s ambassador to Moldova has been summoned to provide an explanation. The violation of a country’s airspace constitutes a breach of international law. Popescu condemned the airspace violation in the “strongest possible terms.”
Russian media confronts new problem: Reality
WASHINGTON — Last week a Russian radio station conducted an interview with an official in Kherson, one of the four regions illegally annexed by Russia as part of its invasion of Ukraine. Like virtually all media in Russia, the station, Radio Rossii, follows an unspoken rule of hewing to...
Putin Orders Sakhalin-1 Project Transferred to Russian Entity
President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia. President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to transfer operations of the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project to Russia, a move that could lead to the final withdrawal of Exxon Mobil Corp. from the nation’s Far East.
The U.S. cripples China’s chips
Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
Biden Signs Executive Order to Implement European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework
The White House issued a press release on Friday detailing an executive order titled Enhancing Safeguards for United States Signals Intelligence Activities. The order provides direction for the steps that the United States must take to honor commitments made under the European Union-U.S. Data Privacy Framework, which was announced in March of 2022.
Putin’s Regime Faces the Fate of His Kerch Strait Bridge
On Saturday, the Ukrainians hit the Kerch Strait Bridge, which leads from Russia to Crimea, with something—a missile, explosives planted by naval commandos, a truck laden with explosives. No one who knows is saying for sure. As is the way of military commentary in 2022, experts—real, fake, self-proclaimed—are studying the imagery floating around Twitter and insisting that they know just what happened. Those pictures show a two-lane span dropped into the water, an adjacent pair of lanes still standing, and, on a parallel rail bridge, a train hauling tanker cars that are burning fiercely. The Russians have already run a new train across the rail bridge, but no one knows whether there was anything in it, to serve as a real test of whether the span can still bear the weight of a full load, or whether it was simply intended to create the illusion of normalcy—the creator of Potemkin villages for Catherine the Great was, after all, a Russian general.
Kremlin TV Exposes the Real Goal of Putin’s ‘Revenge-Bombs’
Russia escalated its reign of terror against its neighbor this week, raining missiles on the people of Ukraine and civilian infrastructure in what appeared to be a series of indiscriminate strikes. While the attacks seemed to be devoid of any military meaning—changing nothing on the battlefield, where Russia continues to lose—the rationale behind them was revealed on Russian state media, where the ugly truth is systematically breaking through state-erected barriers.
