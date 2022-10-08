ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Jude Bellingham Wants Liverpool Move Over Real Madrid And Manchester City

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PKGua_0iRZB9Tg00

Liverpool have an advantage in their pursuit Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, with the player more inclined to a move to Anfield.

Borussia Dortmund have it all to do if they want to keep Jude Bellingham, with the England international reportedly wanting to leave this summer. Liverpool are amongst the clubs interested and are favourites along with Real Madrid .

It was reported that The Reds did make a move for the midfielder this summer, but his current club were unwilling to negotiate until next year.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Liverpool and Real Madrid have been joined by Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United in the race for Bellingham , but it is both European finalists that are the likely destination.

Following more exceptional performances by the youngster for club and country, his price may well increase.

The reported price was revealed just days ago but with the World Cup coming up, his price tag will only go one way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=068N0Y_0iRZB9Tg00

IMAGO / PA Images

Jude Bellingham Wants Liverpool?

Despite losing out to Aurelien Tchouameni to Real Madrid, if new reports are true, this will not happen again, and it will be Liverpool winning the battle.

According to reports by Pacojo , via Cadena SER , Jude Bellingham is 'more inclined' to play for The Reds over the other top European clubs.

Is Jude Bellingham Anfield bound or will they fail to bring in their number-one target?

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jude Bellingham
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Reds#Imago#European#Cadena Ser#Alexander Arn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
F.C. Schalke 04
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
603K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy