ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

You Can Lease a V8 Chevy Camaro for $249 a Month

By Chris Rosales
The Drive
The Drive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1bhL_0iRZB7iE00 Chevrolet

The pandemic car market was completely unhinged . In a lot of ways, it still is . Finding a deal is nearly impossible in all market segments, with muscle cars like the Camaro being no exception. For current GM leasees of a 2017 or newer car, the performance deal of the year is here for you: a V8 Camaro for just $249 a month.

There are a few tiers to the Camaro deals , with different options and equipment groups for each. The cheapest of the lot is a base-spec V8 with your choice of gearbox for $249 a month. If you want some bells and whistles with the Preferred Equipment Group, bump it up to $279 a month. Finally, a 10-speed automatic with the lowest amount of money due at signing is $299 a month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vvknx_0iRZB7iE00
Chevrolet

Here’s the caveat: all of these are very short-term and very low-mileage deals. For 24 months, you get just 20,000 miles. Also, the cheapest leases require just over $5,000 due at signing. That big money upfront helps keep the monthly down, but that mileage seems to make this deal for a second car rather than a commuter.

There’s also a round of finance deals for Camaro buyers who want some equity in their machines. Folks can finance a Camaro for 3.49-percent, which isn’t bad with current interest rates. Of course, it comes with the requirement of a “well-qualified buyer” to get the low rate.

Either way, it seems like the time is now to get a Camaro. It looks like the American muscle car won’t get revived for another generation in its current fossil-fuel-burning guise. Ford just released a new Mustang, cementing that for another long cycle of V8 sport coupes. But the Camaro, and its amazing Alpha platform, aren’t coming back for an encore.

Got a tip? Email tips@thedrive.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox News

'New' classic Ford F-250 pickup revealed at an astonishing price

Ford's F-Series Super Duty pickups are not what they used to be. The heavy haulers have evolved from basic work trucks into a full lineup of models that includes high-end luxury trims with prices over $100,000. And now, there is a new way to bring the old ones in line...
BUYING CARS
Motorious

Hellcat Charger Wipes The Floor With ZL1 Camaro

Some people are born to race on the quarter mile track, think Dominique Toroto or Dale Earnhardt. However, others are better reserved for driving in the test and tune class practicing until they can get a little better at it. This was certainly the case with one Camaro owner whose burnout skills and throttle control need a lot of work. Of course, there is something kind of special about this particular race that sets it apart from other interesting competitive runs. That is the cars racing and after you see how this went down you'll be rolling on the floor laughing.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevrolet Camaro#Chevy Camaro#Gm#Vehicles#American
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
Motorious

1957 Chevy, F-150 Collide: 1 Dead

A crash involving a 1957 Chevy Bel Air and a modern Ford F-150 in Wiggins, Mississippi left one dead. According to a local report, the husband and wife in the Tri-Five were headed to Cruisin’ the Coast, a classic car festival which has been running since 1996. Check out...
WIGGINS, MS
Motorious

C7 Corvette Blacks Out For Police Chase

Some gearheads get a kick out of smoking cops with their modified ride, like it’s a victory of sorts. Maybe they’re carrying on the tradition of moonshine runners who evolved into NASCAR racers or it’s just something in their DNA. But we have a prime example of this behavior right here and now in the form of a C7 Corvette running from the law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Modified Dodge Hellcat Police Car Will Catch You

Running from the cops is dumb, but what’s even dumber is thinking you can gap this 1,080-horsepower Dodge Challenger Hellcat police car. Recently shown off by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the highway patrol car could conceivably keep up with most supercars if they wanted to run from the law.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for a massive collection of unfinished Ford trucks visible from space

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPEEDWAY, IN
gmauthority.com

1967 Pontiac GTO Drag Races 1972 Chevelle SS 454: Video

If you love classic GM muscle, then this video is a surefire winner as we head to the drag strip to watch a 1967 Pontiac GTO line up alongside a 1972 Chevelle SS 454. Once again coming to us from the Cars And Zebras YouTube channel, the video is a little over eight minutes long and includes walkarounds and background info for both vehicles, as well as three rounds of racing action at the end.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse First Look Review: Fastest 5-Oh

Ford hasn't introduced a new named subbrand variant of its pioneering pony car since the Bullitt edition first appeared for 2001. The seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang ends this long drought with the powerful new Mustang Dark Horse model. This is no mere appearance package with cold-air induction good for a handful of extra ponies and pound-feet; the Dark Horse represents a serious performance upgrade that lays the foundation for Ford Blue's combustion vehicle racing efforts. These will range from amateur classes up through global GT4, GT3, NHRA, Australian Supercar, and NASCAR. In so doing, Dark Horse is itself a small family of hotter fastback Mustangs, with an offering of optional performance upgrades to suit one's personal need for speed, style, and comfort.
CARS
The Drive

The Drive

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
11K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy