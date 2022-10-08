Titans Give Fitzpatrick Another Try

The second-year wide receiver is a standard elevation from the practice squad ahead of veteran Josh Gordon for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

NASHVILLE – Dez Fitzpatrick’s next chance has arrived.

Saturday, the Tennessee Titans named the second-year wide receiver one of two standard elevations from their practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders. Also elevated was inside linebacker Joe Schobert. Both are available to be included on the 48-man gameday roster and automatically will revert to the practice squad on Monday.

Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has failed to make the Week 1 roster in each of his first two NFL seasons. He spent the first nine weeks of his rookie campaign on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster in Week 10. He appeared in four of the final eight games and caught five passes for 49 yards and a touchdown.

He was among the final cuts this year following a preseason in which he was targeted 11 times but caught just five passes for 62 yards.

His availability this week helps offset the absence of rookie Treylon Burks, who was placed on injured reserve with a toe injury, which means he will miss at least the next four games. The 18th overall selection in this year’s draft is second on the team (tied for ninth among all NFL rookies) with 10 receptions for 129 yards.

Coaches chose Fitzpatrick over veteran Josh Gordon, who was a standard elevation in Weeks 2 and 3. Gordon saw limited action (24 total snaps) and did not catch a pass in either game.

Along with Fitzpatrick, the Titans will have Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Cody Hollister and rookie Kyle Philips at wide receiver against Washington. Woods leads the team with 13 receptions for 167 yards and one touchdown. Philips, Westbrook-Ikhine and Hollister have 13 receptions and no touchdowns combined.

Schobert is a standard elevation for the second consecutive week. He made six tackles – all against the run – in 25 snaps last Sunday at Indianapolis.