Keith Urban Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Loretta Lynn At Show: 'We Love You'

By Dani Medina
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Keith Urban knows how to put on a show.

Not only did the " Blue Ain't Your Color " singer bring out local powerhouse Kayley Green and superstar Luke Combs at his Nashville show on Friday (October 7) night, but he spent several minutes paying a heartfelt tribute to the late Loretta Lynn . The legend passed away in her sleep Tuesday at her ranch in Tennessee at 90 years old.

"Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home at her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills. The family has asked for privacy during this time, as they grieve. An announcement regarding a memorial will be forthcoming in a public announcement," Lynn's family shared in a statement on social media earlier this week.

Urban performed two iconic Loretta Lynn songs, " Blue Kentucky Girl " and "If You're Looking At Country" — and when he did, photos of the late trailblazer grazed the screen, according to Billboard . "We love you, Loretta," Urban said.

Keith is the latest country star to pay homage to Loretta. Singers including Wynonna Judd , Shania Twain , Carrie Underwood , Tanya Tucker and Dolly Parton are among those who paid tributes to the woman who acted like a mother, aunt and sister.

You can catch Keith Urban on his " The Speed of Now World Tour " through February 2023.

