Portland, OR

Serial ‘jogger rapist’ to be released from Oregon prison

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon serial rapist is set to be released from prison in mid-December after serving nearly 36 years behind bars, almost all of his maximum sentence.

Richard Gillmore, arrested in 1986 and called the “jogger rapist” because he staked out victims as he ran by their homes, admitted to raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970s and 80s but was only convicted in one case because of the statute of limitations. In 1987, a jury found him guilty of raping 13-year-old Tiffany Edens, his last known victim, in December 1986.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly. Edens has spoken out about the assault and recently wrote on social media that she received a voicemail in August from the state’s Victim Information and Notification Service telling her of his impending release.

“I have been slowly processing the reality of it all,” she wrote.

The Oregonian, citing prison officials, reported that Gillmore was transferred in August from Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla to the minimum-security Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland to help him prepare for his re-entry into the community. He will be 63 at the time of his release in December.

KOIN, which first reported his upcoming release, said Gillmore will remain under supervision until 2034 and could be sent back to prison if he violates his parole.

A judge in the Edens case sentenced Gillmore to at least 30 years in prison with a 60-year maximum. But a parole board cut his sentence in half in 1988, the year after he was convicted.

Danielle Tudor, who has said she was a teenager when Gillmore raped her in 1979, has spoken out against his release.

“If he had been able to have been charged for all the rapes he committed, he’d never be getting out,” Tudor told KOIN.

Gillmore has been classified as a sex offender at the lowest risk of reoffending. He will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life due to his rape conviction, but the classification means the state and county aren’t required to notify surrounding residents that he’s living near them.

His victims are angered that Gillmore isn’t considered a high-risk sex offender, which would require notification to the community wherever he lives or moves.

The Oregonian reported that Tudor said she didn’t understand why he was being classified as a low-level sex offender.

“He was designated as a dangerous offender at trial,” Tudor said.

Sam
3d ago

In my 33 years as a LE detective I speak from experience. I can tell you that this man will go back to doing exactly what he was doing before he was arrested. There’s a very good chance that he will murder his future victims. He will NOT stop, until he IS stopped, permanently. I have been to many parole board hearings, I have personally witnessed many instances of absolute stupidity, and the aftermath. Im retired now… but things have only gotten worse. It would seem that some people don’t believe that evil in human form exists. I’m telling you it DOES.. I have seen it more than once… pray you or your loved ones never has to..

Leann James Botkin
4d ago

If something like this had happened to one of the parole board family members they wouldn’t be up for letting him released. such BS

Idalmy Caro
4d ago

Nooooooo !!!!!! please the families of the other victims or the victims at that time open the case again. This criminal will do it again , and again.

