Harry Kane chokes back tears in emotional interview over death of beloved Tottenham coach Gian Piero Ventrone

By Giacomo Pisa
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01BoKt_0iRZB1Ps00

AN emotional Harry Kane paid tribute to Gian Piero Ventrone after scoring the winning goal at Brighton.

The Tottenham talisman was visibly choked up as he spoke about the Spurs fitness coach, who died aged 61 on Thursday after a short battle with acute leukaemia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EK7Pq_0iRZB1Ps00
Harry Kane choked back tears and looked to the ground in his post-match interview Credit: SKY SPORTS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpVId_0iRZB1Ps00
Kane's eyes appeared glazed as he spoke about Ventrone Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D9716_0iRZB1Ps00
Ventrone passed away on Thursday Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPwYU_0iRZB1Ps00
Antonio Conte was moved during a minute's silence for Ventrone before the game Credit: Reuters

Spurs had warmed up in shirts that said "Always in our hearts, Gian Piero", before a minute's silence ahead of kick-off. wore black armbands during the game.

Spurs' players and manager Antonio Conte were visibly moved during the silence - having been left devastated by Ventrone's death.

Kane then pointed and looked to the sky after netting with a deft header at the Amex to give Spurs a 1-0 win.

Talking after the game, Kane's voice quivered as he paid tribute to Ventrone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LHEJJ_0iRZB1Ps00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6o6C_0iRZB1Ps00

He also looked to the ground as he spoke about a "difficult week" for the club.

Kane took a deep breath as he said on Sky Sports: "It's been a difficult week to say the least, and it was nice to get a win today."

When asked if his goal was dedicated to Ventrone, Kane replied: "Yeah for sure. It was a bit of a scrappy goal, obviously Sonny [Son Heung-min] has just whipped one in with a load of pace.

"And yeah when you're feeling good it just kind of comes off you and goes in and that was the case.

"Really proud of the boys today, it's been a tough week and to come here away from home, a really difficult place to come.

"[We] didn't play as well as we know we can but we dug deep when we needed to, and a great clean sheet from the boys, and a really important win."

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris went over to the travelling Spurs fans after the game with a shirt bearing Ventrone's name.

The away end responded with chants of "There's only one Gian Piero".

Ryan Sessesgnon was also asked if the win was for Ventrone.

And he said: "Yeah 100 per cent. We knew we had to perform today and obviously wanted to win because of him, and yeah thankfully we did that today."

Conte had known Ventrone, affectionately dubbed "The Marine" since his playing days at Juventus in the 1990s.

He brought Ventrone to Spurs with him last year, and the fitness guru quickly built a strong connection with the players.

Kane was one of a number of players to pay tribute on social media following Ventrone's passing, writing: "A truly remarkable man. I’m devastated by the passing of our coach Gian Piero. My love and strength is with his family at this time.

"His words and wisdom will live on with me for the rest of my life and I’m just grateful I had the opportunity to spend time with him. Rest in peace Prof."

While Son said: "The world has lost a truly special person. Gian Piero, you helped me get through the hardest times, and together we celebrated some some incredible memories.

"I cannot put in enough words my gratitude to you, and how much I owe to you. We will miss you so, so much.

"Thank you for everything my friend. I am sending all of my love to you and all of your family."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVcK1_0iRZB1Ps00
Spurs warmed up in shirts dedicated to Ventrone Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Y3Cr_0iRZB1Ps00
Kane pointed to the sky after scoring Credit: Sky Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQSww_0iRZB1Ps00
Hugo Lloris with a shirt dedicated to Ventrone Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JLMNf_0iRZB1Ps00
A minute's silence was observed before the game in honour of Ventrone Credit: Getty

Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Kane
