WKRC

Cows given new formula to reduce methane emissions to help save the earth

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (CBS Newspath/Reuters/WKRC) - In a research farm in New Zealand, more than a dozen calves line up and eagerly drink their daily milk formula blended with Kowbucha, a punnily named probiotic that studies show reduces burps -- or methane emissions. The regular feeds are part of a...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Wildlife populations plunge 69% since 1970: WWF

Wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted nearly 70 percent in the last 50 years, according to a landmark assessment released Thursday that highlights "devastating" losses to nature due to human activity. Globally, the report found that monitored animal populations had fallen 69 percent since 1970.
WILDLIFE

