Stillwater, MN

Girls soccer: Stillwater back on track with win over Knights

By Stuart Groskreutz
Stillwater Gazette
Stillwater Gazette
 4 days ago

OAK PARK HEIGHTS — On the heels of its first Suburban East Conference setback of the season, the Stillwater girls soccer team blanked Irondale 6-0 on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Stillwater Area High School.

The No. 3-ranked Ponies (7-1 SEC, 13-2), who lost to East Ridge (5-2, 8-6) in overtime on Thursday, Sept. 29, scored four times in the first half against the Knights (0-7-0, 2-10-1).

The victory keeps Stillwater’s conference title hopes alive. The Ponies were scheduled to close out the regular season by hosting Cretin-Derham Hall (2-5-1, 5-8-1) on Thursday, Oct. 6. A win would result in at least a tie for their third straight conference title. Woodbury (7-1, 11-2) remains tied with the Ponies and was scheduled to close out its conference schedule at Mounds View (5-2-0, 8-4-1).

Isabelle de St. Aubin notched three goals to provide the scoring spark for Stillwater against the Knights.

Brooke Nelson struck first for the Ponies in the fifth minute on an assist from Rylee Lawrence. The Ponies then pulled away with three goals during a six-minute stretch later in the first half, starting with de St. Aubin’s first tally in the 29th minute. Alayna Muths struck two minutes later and de St. Aubin scored with five minutes remaining in the half to provide a 4-0 advantage.

“I thought we played decent,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We came out and scored goals when we had to and got another shutout.”

Muths scored again in the 68th minute and de St. Aubin struck again to complete the hat trick with 10 minutes remaining to provide the final margin.

“It was our Senior Night and we toyed with some different lineups, but every player got in and had some decent minutes, which was a nice change of pace for us,” Huber said.

Parker Reardon and Reese Elzen each finished with one save while splitting the goalkeeping duties for the Ponies, who held a 19-2 advantage in shots on goal.

Irondale 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 4 2 — 6

St — 5:00 — Brooke Nelson (Rylee Lawrence)

St — 29:00 — Isabelle de St. Aubin (unassisted)

St — 31:00 — Alayna Muths (unassisted)

St — 35:00 — de St. Aubin (Nelson)

St — 68:00 — Muths (unassisted)

St — 70:00 — de St. Aubin (unassisted)

Shots on goal — Ir: 2; St: 19.

Corner kicks — Ir: 4; St: 3.

Fouls — Ir: 0; St: 6.

Goalie saves — Ir: NA 13; St: Parker Reardon 1 and Reese Elzen 1.

East Ridge 3, Stillwater 2 (OT)

At Woodbury, unable to hold a two-goal lead well into the second half, but Ponies were unable to finish off East Ridge before eventually falling 3-2 in overtime during their conference contest on Thursday, Sept. 29 at East Ridge High School.

It was the first conference setback for the Ponies since losing to Cretin-Derham Hall late in the 2019 season. The Raptors snapped a 28-game unbeaten streak for Stillwater, which was 25-0-3 during that span.

Ponies coach Mike Huber said they played well for much of the game, but weren’t the same immediately before and after Elle Wildman scored goals in the 68th and 74th minute to tie the game at 2-all.

“Midway through the second half we lost our intensity and lost some focus and they scored two quick ones,” Huber said. “They were good shots, but both were from the outside and we really didn’t step up very well defensively and let them dribble in too far.”

Madeline Shillings completed the comeback for the Raptors while drilling a penalty kick in the 84th minute to provide the game-winner.

The penalty also resulted in a second yellow card that forced the Ponies to play short-handed the rest of the way.

“We had a couple free kicks and corner kicks, but nothing great in overtime,” Huber said. “We were a little deflated after the penalty kick and playing a person short didn’t help, either.”

Freshman Marisa Koehn scored on an assist from Luka Johnson in the 29th minute to give the Ponies a 1-0 lead. Alayna Muths, another freshman, scored on an assist from Nell Smith with just three minutes remaining in the first half as Stillwater built a two-goal cushion.

“I thought we really controlled the first half,” Huber said. “We played really well and (the Raptors) didn’t really generate a lot of opportunities. We were down on their end the majority of the first half and even early in the second half.”

The Ponies are hoping to use this game as a learning experience. The shortcomings in this game reminded the coach of some issues that crept in during their only other loss at Centennial earlier this season.

“I think we should be able to bounce back,” Huber said. “Their goals were created by silly mistakes on our end, not following runs and marking up their girls. It’s kind of the same mistakes that cost us against Centennial and they cost us against East Ridge, so I think we’ll learn from it.

“We need to do better. When you’re up two goals with 12 minutes left you need to do a better job of preserving that lead, but I think we’ll bounce back and we also realize if we don’t come out to play we can be beat on any given day.”

Stillwater 2 0 0 0 — 2

East Ridge 0 2 1 0 — 3

St — 29:00 — Marisa Koehn (Luka Johnson)

St — 37:00 — Alayna Muths (Nell Smith)

ER — 68:00 — Elle Wildman (unassisted)

ER — 74:00 — Wildman (unassisted)

ER — 84:00 — Madeline Shillings (unassisted)

Shots on goal — St: ; ER: .

Corner kicks — St: ; ER: .

Fouls — St: ; ER: .

Goalie saves — St: Parker Reardon 7; ER: NA 10.

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater Gazette

Stillwater, MN
ABOUT

The Stillwater Gazette is the St. Croix Valley's weekly news source since 1870 and publishes Fridays.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/stillwater_gazette/

