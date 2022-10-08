Read full article on original website
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
NBCMontana
Missoula man admits to trafficking fentanyl
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges after a reported drug overdose death in Missoula County earlier this year. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.
NBCMontana
Fuel Fitness announces president's resignation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fuel Fitness announced on Sunday CEO Michael Burks resigned as president of the company. The announcement comes just a week after locations in Butte and Helena permanently closed without explanation until a four-page letter from Burks was released, accusing employees of stealing money from his business.
mtpr.org
As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot
Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
Missoula’s Poverello Center Prepares to Open Emergency Shelter
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With another winter about to descend on Missoula, the Poverello Center is making preparations to house and feed the homeless and hungry for another season by bringing back a successful fundraiser called ‘Pumpkins for the Pov’. On Tuesday’s KGVO Talk Back show, representatives...
New Beartracks Bridge Needs One-way Traffic, One More Time
The new Beartracks Bridge is officially named, but there's still work to be done before winter. And that means drivers won't be able to travel directly into Downtown Missoula for a couple of weeks. The dedication of the bridge yesterday marked the symbolic end to the lengthy project. But John...
When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On
I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
Missoula County welcomes funds from statewide fuel tax
Missoula County's portion of the revenue collected through a statewide gas tax has increased this year
Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Stealing an Unlocked Subaru
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a stolen vehicle report in a parking lot on Wyoming Street. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the victim. The victim reported that his 2018 Subaru Outback was...
How Much Has Missoula, Montana Changed Since the 1980s?
I was born and raised in Great Falls. And when I was 21 I moved to Missoula. I told my folks that I was going to give college a try. So I enrolled at the University Of Montana. For three weeks. To say that my study habits weren't very good...
Missoula County officially ends emergency declaration over COVID-19
More than two years after issuing an emergency proclamation due to coronavirus, Missoula County officially retracted it on Tuesday.
NBCMontana
Bear captured outside Missoula apartment building
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents in an apartment building on South Russell Street got a bear surprise on Monday that stirred up views and reactions on our social media platforms. A bear was spotted lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of the complex and sitting in the grass.
Missoula Commissioner Faces Challenge from Local Businesswoman
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier is facing a reelection challenge from local Missoula businesswoman Kim Chambers, who appeared on the Monday Talk Back show. Though the County Commission is a partisan office, Chambers said the County Commissioners must serve the public, not their own political...
Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula
Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NBCMontana
National Fire Prevention Week aims to raise awareness nationwide
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire departments across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. Officials remind everyone to check their smoke detectors, change the batteries, keep a fire extinguisher inside and know how to operate it using the acronym PASS: Pull the pin, Aim low, Squeeze the lever slowly and Sweep the nozzle side to side.
NBCMontana
Missoula police hoping to identify driver who shot out vehicle window
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department is seeking information on a truck that drove past a parked Subaru on Tuesday and reportedly shot out the driver’s window. If you have information on the truck or the driver, police ask you to contact Officer McGregor at 406-552-6300.
NBCMontana
Portion of Spirit Halloween sales to benefit Logan Children's Hospital on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — As Halloween approaches, Logan Health Children's Hospital is holding a third "Spirit of Children" Halloween celebration on Thursday. As part of the celebration, shoppers can use a coupon in person or online at Spirit Halloween stores and 10% of the proceeds will go to Logan Children's Hospital.
etxview.com
Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
NBCMontana
Indigenous Peoples Day events to be held in Bozeman, Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — Many events across western Montana will celebrate Native American heritage on Indigenous Peoples Day. In the last several months, Yellowstone National Park, the Paddleheads baseball program in Missoula and many powwows have honored tribal traditions in the state. Oct. 10 is Indigenous People's Day all across...
NBCMontana
Prescribed burn continues west of St. Regis
MISSOULA, Mont. — A prescribed burn will continue on the Superior Ranger District in the Lolo National Forest. Depending on favorable weather conditions, the burning will occur in two burn units located three miles west of St. Regis on Boyd Mountain. Crews will ignite up to 31 acres by...
