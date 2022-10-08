ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.3 The Blaze

You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest

There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Missoula man admits to trafficking fentanyl

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Missoula man pleaded guilty to fentanyl trafficking charges after a reported drug overdose death in Missoula County earlier this year. Jacob Eugene Odman, 39, now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and at least three years of supervised release.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Fuel Fitness announces president's resignation

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fuel Fitness announced on Sunday CEO Michael Burks resigned as president of the company. The announcement comes just a week after locations in Butte and Helena permanently closed without explanation until a four-page letter from Burks was released, accusing employees of stealing money from his business.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

As revenue soars, recreational marijuana is back on the ballot

Two years after Montana voters statewide legalized recreational marijuana some communities are still fighting over the issue. Recreational sales are once again on the ballot this November. When Kendrick Richmond and his wife moved to Philipsburg from South Carolina in late 2020, they had no expectation of getting involved in...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

When Will Montanans Turn Their Heaters On

I recently did something for the first time that I wish I had put off until later in the year: turning the thermostat clockwise. I can hear my dad grumbling even though I've been paying my own energy bills for decades now:. Outdoors, autumn in Montana is breathtaking, arguably more...
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Truck Drivers#Hazardous Material#Truck Driving#University Of Montana#Missoula College#U S Army#Rock On Groundworks
Alt 95.7

Missoula Police Arrest Woman for Stealing an Unlocked Subaru

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 9, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer responded to a stolen vehicle report in a parking lot on Wyoming Street. When the officer arrived, he made contact with the victim. The victim reported that his 2018 Subaru Outback was...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Bear captured outside Missoula apartment building

MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents in an apartment building on South Russell Street got a bear surprise on Monday that stirred up views and reactions on our social media platforms. A bear was spotted lying down outside an apartment door. It was also seen outside, walking across the lawn of the complex and sitting in the grass.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Montanan

Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula

Your electricity bill is going up 12.6 percent this month, or $11.19, if you’re an average residential customer with NorthWestern Energy. That’s $134.28 a year, but it’s less than the $170.16 a year the monopoly requested in its interim rate increase. That would have been nearly 16 percent more. Last week, the Montana Public Service […] The post Power bills grow this month, and PSC commissioner wants any ‘brownouts’ directed at Missoula appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

National Fire Prevention Week aims to raise awareness nationwide

MISSOULA, Mont. — Fire departments across the country are celebrating the 100th anniversary of National Fire Prevention Week. Officials remind everyone to check their smoke detectors, change the batteries, keep a fire extinguisher inside and know how to operate it using the acronym PASS: Pull the pin, Aim low, Squeeze the lever slowly and Sweep the nozzle side to side.
MISSOULA, MT
etxview.com

Applications open for 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Applications for the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program are now being accepted. Applications will be accepted by One Montana’s Master Hunter Program through Nov. 30. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). The program gives advanced education to hunters looking to...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Indigenous Peoples Day events to be held in Bozeman, Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Many events across western Montana will celebrate Native American heritage on Indigenous Peoples Day. In the last several months, Yellowstone National Park, the Paddleheads baseball program in Missoula and many powwows have honored tribal traditions in the state. Oct. 10 is Indigenous People's Day all across...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Prescribed burn continues west of St. Regis

MISSOULA, Mont. — A prescribed burn will continue on the Superior Ranger District in the Lolo National Forest. Depending on favorable weather conditions, the burning will occur in two burn units located three miles west of St. Regis on Boyd Mountain. Crews will ignite up to 31 acres by...
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy