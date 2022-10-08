ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

Kennardo G. James

Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend

Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
MANNING, SC
The Post and Courier

Former Superintendent Dr. Rose H. Wilder is honored posthumously

Williamsburg County School District named its multipurpose room in honor of its late Superintendent, Dr. Rose H. Wilder, an iconic, legendary educational leader. Dr. Rose Wilder passed away on August 30th while in service to the Williamsburg County School District. The dedication ceremony was held on September 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The Interim Superintendent, district’s principals, directors, Dr. Wilder’s family members (including Dr. Wilder’s daughter, Sharron H. Horace, and her husband Nathaniel Horace), WCSD board members, and guests who worked closely with Dr. Wilder were in attendance. The dedication ceremony featured an opening, a video presentation, and reflections from various contemporaries. The dedication segment of the ceremony was done by State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, and a tour and unveiling of the new interior and exterior branding for the renamed Dr. Rose H. Wilder Multipurpose Room followed.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

McLeod Farms offers fall fun for all ages

MCBEE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for a great time during the fall season, McLeod Farms in McBee has plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. “We love it here. You can go and see like the antiques, and there’s a restaurant,” said Isabel Trapp of Camden, South Carolina. “And go to the […]
MCBEE, SC
WBTW News13

39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach

The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

LIST: Early voting locations for November election

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days. Any […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Town of Summerton - Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
SUMMERTON, SC
wpde.com

Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on a scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor said the community is...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

