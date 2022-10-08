Read full article on original website
Top Three Events To Attend in Horry and Georgetown Counties This Weekend
Let's take a look at the top three events that are taking place in Horry and Georgetown counties this weekend!Delish. The beginning of October was flooded with exciting events in Horry and Georgetown counties and that trend will definitely continue this weekend! The forecast is calling for great weather this weekend so it will be a perfect opportunity to enjoy some good food, live entertainment, and spend time with the family at an event! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top events that will be taking place this weekend in Horry and Georgetown counties!
Indoor hemp growing operation coming to South Carolina
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A newly constructed 50,000-square-foot building will soon be home to an indoor hemp-growing operation in South Carolina. SC Canna, LLC, an agricultural hemp company, announced on Wednesday plans to establish an indoor growing operation located in Manning. The $8.8 million investment would create about 37 new jobs. According to Gov. […]
Former Superintendent Dr. Rose H. Wilder is honored posthumously
Williamsburg County School District named its multipurpose room in honor of its late Superintendent, Dr. Rose H. Wilder, an iconic, legendary educational leader. Dr. Rose Wilder passed away on August 30th while in service to the Williamsburg County School District. The dedication ceremony was held on September 29, 2022, at 3:00 pm. The Interim Superintendent, district’s principals, directors, Dr. Wilder’s family members (including Dr. Wilder’s daughter, Sharron H. Horace, and her husband Nathaniel Horace), WCSD board members, and guests who worked closely with Dr. Wilder were in attendance. The dedication ceremony featured an opening, a video presentation, and reflections from various contemporaries. The dedication segment of the ceremony was done by State Superintendent of Education Molly M. Spearman, and a tour and unveiling of the new interior and exterior branding for the renamed Dr. Rose H. Wilder Multipurpose Room followed.
McLeod Farms offers fall fun for all ages
MCBEE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for a great time during the fall season, McLeod Farms in McBee has plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. “We love it here. You can go and see like the antiques, and there’s a restaurant,” said Isabel Trapp of Camden, South Carolina. “And go to the […]
39th annual Sweet Potato Festival attracts big crowd to Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The longest-running festival in Darlington County attracted a large crowd to the downtown area on Saturday. The 39th annual Sweet Potato Festival “On the Square” outside the Darlington County Courthouse featured craft vendors from across the Southeast. One Hartsville resident said she enjoys attending the festival every year. “I just love […]
Georgetown County urges beachgoers exercise caution against hurricane debris
GEORGETOWN — The days following Hurricane Ian's impact are beginning to bleed together for Georgetown County Emergency Services Director Brandon Ellis, but he believes it was Oct. 1 when he got what was arguably his strangest call of the storm's aftermath. Of all things, a statue had washed ashore...
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
Tiny homes for veterans finally under construction in Myrtle Beach
The sight of tiny roofs in Myrtle Beach signaled more than the arrival of an overdue project. “To see guys that are passionate and come out here and work every day putting long hours in, it’s amazing to see the community come together and get this done,” said August Savello, director of operations for the Little River-based center.
LIST: Early voting locations for November election
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The statewide general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, but qualified voters can cast their ballots early beginning later this month. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill into law in May that replaces in-person absentee voting with an early in-person voting period for the two weeks leading up to election days. Any […]
Beachfront condo building in South Carolina deemed unsafe, evacuated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A high-rise condominium building has been deemed unsafe by Horry County officials as of Friday afternoon, leaving residents without a home and in the unknown about when they may return. Lisa Wylie Little was renting a condo in the Renaissance Tower for her family...
FedEx distribution center coming to Myrtle Beach on site of former Hard Rock Park
MYRTLE BEACH — FedEx is making a nearly $64 million investment in Horry County by way of a new distribution center built on land in Myrtle Beach that previously housed two failed theme parks. Construction on the 251,000-square-foot warehouse located on Theater Drive in the Fantasy Harbour complex is...
NC sheriff who made racist remarks has history of controversy. Can he outlast this one?
Sitting behind a mahogany desk, surrounded by certificates of achievement and piles of paperwork, Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene complained about the red tape he had to deal with every day. When Greene beat the incumbent by 37 votes in 2018 to become the first Republican sheriff of this southeastern...
Town of Summerton - Public Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Summerton PLANNING COMMISSION will conduct a Public Hearing to hear comments regarding the following issue on TUESDAY, OCTOBER 26, 2022 at 5:00 PM in the Town Council Chambers, 10 Main Street, Summerton, SC 29148 Re-zone Request A. Request to re-zone a parcel #078-10-06-005-00 and a portion of parcel 078-10-06-006-00 and a from R10 to General Commercial. This will be combined with other parcels as one. B. Applicant: Summerton DG, LLC / Tom James, Gaskins & LeCraw, Inc / Kyle Sharpe Property Owner: Summerton United Methodist Church, PO Box 35, Summerton SC 29148 & Bridget M. Wells, PO Box 44, Summerton SC 29148.
Hartsville man, 37, identified as victim in Darlington County crash
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville man was killed early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Darlington County, according to authorities. William Euten, 37, died in the crash, Coroner Todd Hardee said. He was driving a Chevrolet Geo Metro that was involved in a collision with a Ford F-250 pickup truck on N. 5th […]
‘This is our way of living’: Lambert Town community against proposed solar farm
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents who live near a proposed solar farm that would take up over 2,000 acres of land say it would negatively impact their way of life. Developed by Silicon Ranch, the project, located near Walker and Wild Horse Roads, would include two 100-megawatt solar farm systems to supply solar power to the Santee Cooper grid.
Atlantic Beach Councilor killed in Columbia, triple family homicide across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Horry County man is facing charges Monday after the deaths of three family members. Two of them were in Richland County and one in Horry County. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. On Oct. 9 investigators from...
Boat ramp temporarily closed after vehicle drives in Waccamaw River
UPDATE: The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has reopened the boat ramp. — MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – Georgetown County deputies closed a boat ramp early Saturday morning after a vehicle drove into the water. It happened at the Wacca Wache Marina near Murrells Inlet around 3:00 a.m. Deputies said a vehicle was driven down the […]
Car chase ends in crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A chase that started on I-95 and went onto I-20 ended Monday morning in a crash on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Nunn said the deputy tried to stop the driver for a traffic...
People gather in west Whiteville in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s racially charged comments
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY)– A rally was held in west Whiteville this afternoon after what has been a dramatic week in Columbus County. People were out from 2pm-5pm in reaction to Sheriff Jody Green’s allegations of racially-charged comments made in 2019. The goal of the event was to make...
Deputies investigating after body found in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on a scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor said the community is...
