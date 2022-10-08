Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
Related
wtoc.com
Crescendo celebration kicks off on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Happening now, an annual celebration of culture on Hilton Head kicked off today and while the kickoff event ends soon, that doesn’t mean the festivities will be all done. “Crescendo is a month-long celebration of arts and humanities here on Hilton Head Island,”...
eatitandlikeit.com
New Realm Brewing Savannah closes -are we surprised?
I wish I could say I am surprised. Virginia-based New Realm Brewing Company announced on Monday that they would be closing their Savannah location. The reaction from the community? A whole lot of “meh.”. That would include the view from this seat. The idea seemed like a good one....
WJCL
Savannah ranked one of the best small U.S. cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above file video: Condé Nast Traveler readers vote Savannah-Hilton Head airport #1 in the country. The Hostess City of the South has been voted one of the best small U.S. cities by readers of Condé Nast Traveler. Results of the annual reader poll were...
Gallery: Ramah Junior Academy 109th Golden Legacy Celebration
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Ramah Junior Academy held its 109th Golden Legacy Celebration on Sunday! Check out the photo gallery below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Organizers hoping for big crowds at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re just four days away from the return of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival in Richmond Hill. It’s an event expected to draw tens of thousands to the area this weekend. Setup is underway at JF Gregory Park ahead of this weekend’s festival city...
vanishinggeorgia.com
White Chimney River, McIntosh County
Originating in swampland east of Young Man Road in northern McIntosh County, the White Chimney River [also referred to as White Chimney Creek] flows southerly for several miles before joining the Sapelo River. I haven’t located an origin for the name, but would presume it to be related to an early house or other landmark with white chimneys. Seems logical, but who knows…
CAT hires new Chief Operating Officer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham Area Transit (CAT) has welcomed a new Chief Operating Officer. Emmanuel Twumasi’s first day was October 6 and he comes with years of experience working in transit. Twumasi previously worked as the Chief Operating Officer of Rock Region Metro in Arkansas. Once a bus operator and dispatcher in college, Twumasi […]
wtoc.com
Savannah City Council to vote on renaming Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A reminder of a past many that people are not proud of may soon be removed. The Mayor of Savannah says the city council will vote later this month to remove the name of former slave owner John C. Calhoun from a downtown square. A coalition...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
holycitysinner.com
Burnt Church Distillery Launches New Ready-to-Drink Cocktail: Island Time
BLUFFTON, SC – Watterson Brands and the Burnt Church Distillery, 120 Bluffton Rd. are pleased to announce the launch of Island Time, a new ready-to-drink line of cocktail beverages. Currently available in three flavors; Whiskey Mule; Piña Colada Vodka Soda; and Grapefruit Orange Gin & Tonic; the 12 oz. canned cocktails come in packs of four and are available for purchase at the Distillery and soon wherever Burnt Church Distillery products are sold in South Carolina and Georgia.
Remembering SERG Group founder Steve Carb
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — He was a partner in the largest restaurant ownership group based in the Lowcountry. He was the ultimate businessman who knew every inch of his restaurants, from the napkins to the pizza, seafood and everything in between. Steve Carb is being remembered for much more than food. The SERG […]
yieldpro.com
Trion acquires 160-unit community in Savannah, Georgia submarket for $38.45 million
Trion Properties, a multifamily investment sponsor and private equity real estate firm based in West Hollywood, California and Miami, Florida, has announced two key strategic initiatives to bolster the firm’s growth in the Southeast: the acquisition of Pooler Station, a 160-unit multifamily community located in the Pooler submarket of Savannah, Georgia for $38.45 million, and the promotion of industry veteran David Moghavem to Director of East Coast Acquisitions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
Homeless camp to be evicted by Thursday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is working with organizations to help the people living here needing to find a home. “It’s not safe for several reasons and of course we’ve had the fire.”. For some 20 years, people have been living here under the bridge...
wtoc.com
Country music artist, Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell returns to Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the biggest artists in country music today will take the stage in Statesboro in a couple of hours. Georgia Southern alum Cole Swindell brings the big concert feel to the town where he started playing bars and parties. A small college bar might not...
wtoc.com
DSP Highway 280 Distribution Center coming to Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution center is coming to Bryan County. Chicago-based Dayton Street Partners is set to break ground on the new facility later this month. The new unit will sit near the intersection of highway 280 and I-16. Project organizers are praising the location’s direct access...
wtoc.com
Globe property development construction continues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A WTOC update on the property development around the iconic globe on DeRenne Avenue in Savannah. Parker’s told us in January the 3.4 acre site off DeRenne near White Bluff will include a Parkers Kitchen, a Chick-Fil-A, and a Starbucks. The project was expected to...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
wtoc.com
Bones found at construction site in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A construction crew discovered several small objects that appear to be bones at a downtown construction site, according to Savannah Police. The discovery happened Saturday afternoon near construction at the intersection of Broughton and Bull Street. Savannah Police say the items have been turned over to...
wtoc.com
Suspect breaks into Savannah CBD shop through ceiling
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many people don’t expect to be a victim of theft. This is not what the owners of Hemp Leaf CBD imagined it would look like if it did happen - a person coming through the ceiling of the shop with a rope. “Windows barred, door...
wtoc.com
Breeze Airways offering new direct flights from Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for an easy getaway, there’s some new options for you through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. Breeze Airways is now offering direct flights to New Orleans and Westchester, New York. Friday marks the start of Savannahians having two new non-stop destinations...
Comments / 0