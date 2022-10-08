‘Keep moving to keep going’: Chicago-area woman celebrates 108th birthday

HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A Chicago-area woman marked another milestone in her life when she turned 108 on Sept. 30.

Mary Hernly Cantway, of Homewood, was showered with cards from residents in the area and from around the nation, which were hand-delivered by mayor Richard Hofeld, WLS-TV reported.

“Without a doubt, Mary is Homewood’s most senior senior,” Hofeld told the television station. “It’s us, as a community, saying happy birthday Mary.”

In addition to the cards, Cantway was treated to a cake, whipped up in purple, her favorite color.

“Who would ever believe to be ... living to 108 years old,” Cantway said, according to WMAQ.

According to Cook County online birth records, Cantway was born Sept. 30, 1914, in Chicago, the daughter of Homer G. Hernly and Jennie Lee Hernly.

She was the wife of Elmo E. Cantway, who died in January 1982, according to Chicago Tribune online obituary records.

A great-grandmother of six, Mary Cantway moved to the southern Chicago suburb of Homewood in 1957, WMAQ reported.

She said her favorite memory came in July 1969, when the Apollo 11 astronauts walked on the moon.

“The man landing on the moon, which I just thought was impossible,” Cantway told WLS. “I just thought, ‘How could somebody go up to the moon!’”

Her secret to longevity is simple.

“I think you do have to keep moving to keep going,” Cantway told the television station.

©2022 Cox Media Group