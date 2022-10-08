ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Methuen, MA

CBS Boston

Rally calls for state to adopt Indigenous Peoples Day

BOSTON -- Members of the Indigenous community rallied alongside some of their allies and marched across Boston this weekend. They were observing Indigenous Peoples Day in the city and they're calling for the day to be recognized statewide. The president of the North American Indian Center of Boston shared a message for lawmakers. "Sign the bill that says Indigenous Peoples Day replaces Christopher Columbus Day, repeal any form of Italian-American Heritage Day that is on our day," said Jean-Luc Pierite.  This year, Indigenous Peoples Day, Columbus Day, and Italian-American Heritage Day are all being observed on Monday. 
huntnewsnu.com

Northeastern students living in Wentworth residence halls encounter challenges

Since the start of the 2021 Fall Semester, Northeastern has rented housing on Wentworth Institute of Technology’s campus to provide enough living space for students living in university housing. Students at Northeastern University have been placed in housing off-campus since 2020 when the Westin was rented for student occupancy....
businessnhmagazine.com

Student's Racist Homecoming Proposal by Stirs Outrage

A racist “homecoming proposal” posted by a Trinity High School senior on social media has stirred outrage, especially among the school’s and city’s Black community, according to Ronelle Tshiela, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Manchester. She said the Black community is outraged after the student posted...
CBS Boston

Trinity School: Teen who made racist homecoming proposal is no longer a student

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Trinity High School in Manchester, N.H., has confirmed that the student responsible for a racist homecoming proposal that sent shockwaves through the community is no longer a student at the school.The school pushed back against online rumors that said the student was only suspended for one day and was still allowed to participate in athletics. Officials say the administration took action immediately, but can't release more details, citing privacy concerns."The Trinity administration took action within a matter of hours of receiving an internal report of this image," Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Manchester, David Thibeault, said in a statement. "Issues surrounding privacy prevent us from providing certain student information, however, the young person is no longer a student at Trinity High School."The school said Friday that it received threats of violence following the proposal.All athletic events are postponed this weekend.
Post Register

Massachusetts school play only allowing students of color to participate, parent group claims

NEWTON, Mass. (TND) — A high school theater production that appears to only allow students of color to participate has been hit with a federal civil rights complaint. Newton North High School (NNHS) in Massachusetts is putting on a production titled "Lost and Found: Stories of People of Color by People of Color" through its Theatre Ink program. The show, which is student-led, is described as "a no-cut, cabaret-style show for students of color," and is meant to "provide a safe community space for students of color to express themselves through the performing arts."
manchesterinklink.com

Derry Police: 'It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone'

DERRY, NH – New Hampshire’s longest-serving police chief has died – Derry Chief Edward B. Garone died Oct. 11. “It is with great sadness that Chief George Feole of the Derry Police Department announces the passing of Chief Edward B. Garone (retired), who passed away on Tuesday,” his wife and family by his side. According to Feole Garone’s death came following a lengthy illness.
NEWS CENTER Maine

New Hampshire high school raises ire over 'racist' homecoming sign

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Trinity Student Who Wrote Racist Homecoming Sign Kicked Out

103.7 WCYY

Barrington, NH, Woman Picks Up 74-Year-Old Hitchhiking Vietnam Vet, and Now They're Email Buddies

I love a story about unlikely camaraderie. Sometimes we find friendships in the most unsuspecting places. This story is proof that you are never too old to make new friends. Resha from Barrington was driving along Route 4, heading west towards Concord. It was a crisp fall day in New Hampshire, and the leaves were at their peak prettiness. Resha was out running errands when she spotted a gentleman who appeared to be in his mid 70's sitting on the side of the road. He had about five bags with him, and was holding up a cardboard sign with the word "Rutland" written on it.
Seacoast Current

Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
