Read full article on original website
Related
WCJB
Non-profit in Alachua County hosting laptop giveaway event to residents at library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A non-profit in Alachua County will host a laptop giveaway event for residents. United Way of North Central Florida is hosting an event to give laptops away to adults in need of technology. The program is only available to Alachua County residents. This event is set...
WCJB
The Greater Gainesville Rotary Club hands out thousands of dictionaries for students across Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One great way to introduce reading and spelling skills to children is with an actual book in hand. Instead of scrolling on a cellphone, they can be flipping pages in a book and making new discoveries. Giving children new learning opportunities is the goal of rotary...
WCJB
Santa Fe College Annual State of the College Luncheon to be held in Starke
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The annual State of the College Luncheon for Santa Fe College is set to take place in the city of Starke. Santa Fe College’s president, Paul Broadie, will give the college address. The event takes place at Governor Charley E. Johns Conference Center at noon...
WCJB
St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society. The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22. A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
WCJB
Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
ocala-news.com
TEDxOcala returning to College of Central Florida for 8th installment
TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida next month for its 8th installment. The event will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County rejects West End land use change
The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCJB
Alachua County commissioners vote unanimously to deny West End Golf Club development plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners heard from the public over the latest plan to develop the West End Golf Club. The 75-acre property is designated as recreational. Since it’s closure in 2020, multiple proposals have been offered to rezone the property for residential use. They even made...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Paso Fino Horse Association 50th annual Grand National Show was held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala. Find out what breed was on full display on this weeks Horse Capital TV.
ocala-news.com
MCA announces Art Awards, Cultural Grant recipients at annual Applaud the Arts
During the 15th annual Applaud the Arts that was held on Saturday, October 8 at the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center, Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) recognized individuals who positively impact the arts and culture in Ocala/Marion County. Prior to this weekend’s event, nominations were submitted by members...
ocala-news.com
‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep
After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
WCJB
Florida Museum of Natural History will hold a ribbon-cutting for the new collections building
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Museum will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new collections building on Monday. The Florida Museum of Natural History is expanding with the opening of a state-of-the-art special collections building on UF’s campus. The building will house the museum’s burgeoning wet collections. It...
WCJB
Task Force 8 returns to NCFL after aiding in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Task Force 8 returned home to North Central Florida on Tuesday after helping residents in Charlotte County devastated by Hurricane Ian. The task force is made up of 26 team members. Those include ten Marion County Fire Rescue crew members and eight members from both Ocala Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue.
WCJB
Archer Farmers’ Market holds Harvest Festival
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place this week. The festival runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It is being held at the Railroad Museum in Archer, which is at 16994 S.W. 134th Ave. The Archer Historical Society is sponsoring the event.
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
fox35orlando.com
Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
WCJB
Starke residents meeting to discuss downtown railroad overpass
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT officials are asking for residents’ opinions on the downtown Starke railroad overpass, as it nears completion. The purpose of the meeting is to give residents an update on the nearly $24M construction project, set to be finished by next summer. The CSX Railroad which...
WESH
Historic flooding in Lake County town ‘the price for living in paradise,' residents say
ASTOR, Fla. — Hurricane Ian brought the most flooding ever on record to the St. Johns River in Astor. But rising floodwater is what residents say they prepare for. Tom Simerville hunkered down in his house throughout the entire storm. “Camping out. Making sure my pumps stay running. ‘Cause...
Comments / 0