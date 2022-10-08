The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.

OCALA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO