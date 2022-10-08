ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

WCJB

St Peter Cemetery will receive an historic marker

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - A historically black Alachua County cemetery is getting recognition from the state’s historical society. The St Peter Cemetery in Archer will receive an historic marker on October 22. A ceremony will be held at the site from 10 to 2 p.m. to mark the occasion.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Marion County, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: History of Snow White

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins owner of the Antique City Mall in Micanopy shows us familiar antique with a lot of history in cinema, Snow White. Snow White is based on a 19th century folk tale from Germany written by Brothers Grimm.
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Little Blue Spring reopens after being trashed by vandals

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A spring in Levy County reopened on Wednesday after the park was closed due to vandalism last month. According to the Facebook page for Levy County, Little Blue Spring in Bronson is open to the public as of Wednesday. The park was closed after vandals left...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

TEDxOcala returning to College of Central Florida for 8th installment

TEDxOcala will return to the College of Central Florida next month for its 8th installment. The event will be held on Saturday, November 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Central Florida’s Fine Arts Auditorium, which is located at 3001 SW College Road in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County rejects West End land use change

The West End Golf Course will retain its recreational land use following a 4-1 vote by the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) on Tuesday, preventing any residential development to the relief of residents who attended. Members of West End Community Alliance for Recreation and Education (WECARE) said the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

MCA announces Art Awards, Cultural Grant recipients at annual Applaud the Arts

During the 15th annual Applaud the Arts that was held on Saturday, October 8 at the NOMA Black Box at the Reilly Arts Center, Marion Cultural Alliance (MCA) recognized individuals who positively impact the arts and culture in Ocala/Marion County. Prior to this weekend’s event, nominations were submitted by members...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

‘Kayak & Koffee’ event to visit hidden spring along Ocklawaha River

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly kayaking program will take paddlers on a trip along the Ocklawaha River to a hidden spring later this week. The event, which is part of the Kayak & Koffee series, will be held on Friday, October 14. Participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala) at 7:45 a.m., and transportation will then be provided to the event.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Royal residents fight plan for more than 500 homes on their doorstep

After listening to an outpouring of opposition from residents of the historic black community of Royal, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a proposed 532-home development on the edge of that community. The project along County Road 229 north of State Road 44 will be built by Highland Homes, which...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Archer Farmers’ Market holds Harvest Festival

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - The Archer Farmer’s Market Harvest Festival takes place this week. The festival runs from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. It is being held at the Railroad Museum in Archer, which is at 16994 S.W. 134th Ave. The Archer Historical Society is sponsoring the event.
ARCHER, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teen with autism reported missing in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing teenager with autism that does not currently have his prescribed medication. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Romeo Blue, 14, left his home in the 4000 block of SW 167th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Starke residents meeting to discuss downtown railroad overpass

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FDOT officials are asking for residents’ opinions on the downtown Starke railroad overpass, as it nears completion. The purpose of the meeting is to give residents an update on the nearly $24M construction project, set to be finished by next summer. The CSX Railroad which...
STARKE, FL

