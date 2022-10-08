ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonner Springs, KS

republic-online.com

Wright blazing new trail as boy on Paola Panther Spirit Squad

PAOLA — Being the first person to do something can be a little scary. Such has not been the case for Paola High School sophomore cheerleader Wilson Wright. Except for a few yell leaders in the past, Wright is the first boy to cheer with the Paola Panther Spirit Squad, waving pom poms, performing jumps, assisting with choreography and everything else the girls do on game day.
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
LOUISBURG, KS
fhhstoday.com

Marching Band Places 3rd in Open Class A at Golden Regiment Invitational

Performing second to last in the gold show, marching band places 3rd in Open Class A at Blue Springs’ Golden Regiment Invitational (GRI), Oct.1. “The competition had a lot of hype and stress leading up to it, but once we got there and performed it was an underwhelming experience,” junior Julia Niedźwiedzka said. Niedźwiedzka serves as a woodwind section leader as well as a flute soloist during the band’s show, “Upon Orion’s Belt.”
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Paola, KS
Sports
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Bonner Springs, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Paola, KS
republic-online.com

Thomas Bedoe and the Battle of Osawatomie

Thomas Bedoe was a Free State guerilla fighter who fought at the Battle of Osawatomie in modern day John Brown Memorial Park on Aug. 30, 1856. Bedoe offered his perspective of the battle in a Dec. 2, 1856, report to Colonel I. A. Harvey, a Free State guerilla force commander.
OSAWATOMIE, KS
republic-online.com

Fall Farm Tour set for this weekend

Several Miami County farms and agritourism businesses will be greeting visitors from all over this weekend during the annual Fall Farm Tour. The self-guided tour is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
SHAWNEE, KS
Awesome 92.3

The Creepiest Abandoned Mall Was In Missouri & What’s There Today

You can't visit the creepiest abandoned mall in the world anymore, it's no longer there. Yet for a short time back around 2016 this abandoned mall in Kansas City was known as the creepiest abandoned mall to visit. In fact, while the mall site has been redeveloped, it still topped a list of the "Top 10 Abandoned Malls That Will Creep You Out" on Listverse.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

James W. "Jim" Gray

James W. “Jim” Gray, age 74, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Services are pending at this time. Please check Dengel & Son Mortuary website for updated information.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

David Scott “Louie” Neill

David Scott “Louie” Neill, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Services were held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Pilot injured after plane crashes in Miami County

A pilot was injured in a plane crash southwest of Paola on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The pilot was an adult male who was the only occupant of the plane, and he sustained minor non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, according to a Miami County Sheriff's Office release.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Ejected in Rollover Crash Tuesday in Buchanan County

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Two teenagers were injured in an accident Tuesday morning in Buchanan County. Officers investigating the crash say the 15-year old driver from St. Joseph was fixing her hair and allowing her 15-year old passenger to control the vehicle from the passenger side. The passenger lost control of the vehicle and the driver overcorrected as she tried to regain control of the vehicle. The vehicle crossed the centerline and travelled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned multiple times before coming to rest.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO

