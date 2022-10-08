ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Moonbreaker Early Access Review

With the popularity of tabletop miniatures booming right now, it’s somewhat surprising that digital recreations of games such as Warhammer, Infinity, and Malifaux have not appeared. That’s what makes Moonbreaker, the new Early Access project from Subnautica developer Unknown Worlds, so appealing. It’s a video game version of the full collect, paint, and play hobby, complete with fun tactical battles and admirably detailed painting tools. Its 1v1 skirmishes are packed with personality as you combine the powers of vibrant sci-fi heroes to reduce your enemy’s own to crumbling plastic fragments. But as I spend more time with Moonbreaker, I’ve begun to question its strategy potential, how it will develop over time, and its deeply concerning approach to microtransactions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video

Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place

The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Google Stadia#Video Game#Overwatch 2#Gold For#Witcher Games Confirmed
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games Lineup for October 2022 - IGN The Daily Fix

On today’s IGN The Daily Fix:PlayStation Plus's game lineup for October has been revealed. Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. Finally, Blizzard has offered players double XP, a weapon charm, and a free skin to make up for Overwatch 2's rough launch.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho

Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Deadlink - Release Date Trailer

Check out the bloody trailer to see gameplay, a variety of weapons, and the cyberpunk world of Deadlink, an upcoming FPS with roguelite elements. Deadlink is coming to Early Access on October 18, 2022. In Deadlink, you're the first operative to be recruited to the experimental Deadlink project. Pilot an...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Google's New Gaming Chromebooks Are Designed for Cloud Gaming

Google's ambitions to make gaming-focused Chromebooks are now coming to fruition. In a new press release, Google announced that it has partnered with Acer, Asus, and Lenovo to make these gaming-focused Chromebooks designed for cloud gaming subscription services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Acer's Chromebook 516 GE...
COMPUTERS
IGN

Grand Theft Auto: Take-Two Explains Why the Mobile Version of the AAA Video Game Does Not Exist Yet

During a spotlight conversation on TheWrap with Strauss Zelnick, chairman and chief executive officer of Take-Two Interactive, we learned more about their plans for mobile gaming. The conversation started off with one of the biggest acquisitions in the history of gaming, where Take-Two acquired Zynga for a whopping $12.7 billion. Zelnick talked about why this was an important move for the company.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Top 10 Resident Evil Games

Check out our list of the Top 10 Resident Evil Games!. How do you choose your favorite RE game? Do you go with genre-defining standouts like Resident Evil 4? What about going back to where things started, like the original Resident Evil? What about the most modern and eminently replayable games such as Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil Village? Or even Resident Evil 4 VR? What people love about Resident Evil is often very personal, and tastes vary wildly in terms of what people find cheesy, horrifying, or even fun. It’s a difficult list for sure, but we assembled a crack team with very different opinions about what makes RE special, and we voted on the list you see here. We hope you enjoy!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel Hitting Pause on Blade Amid Search for New Director - IGN News

Marvel is temporarily shutting down production on Blade, its revamp of the popular vampire hunter series that was originally set to be released in 2023. THR reports that the decision follows in the wake of director Bassam Tariq's departure from the project two weeks ago. Marvel will use the break to search for a replacement while further developing it.
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Xbox Game Pass Makes Bank – Unlocked 565

We finally get some real numbers from Xbox Game Pass, including how much revenue it generated last year and how much Xbox is paying for the Ark games on Game Pass. Plus: one of the developers of Scorn joins us to discuss the imminent new body-horror adventure game, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rytmos - Release Date Trailer

Rytmos launches on Nintendo Switch and PC on February 28, 2023. Check out the colorful trailer for this upcoming music-puzzler game that is part puzzle game and functional music-maker. In Rytmos, each puzzle solved means the related instrument is unlocked and available for you to use and create your own musical masterpieces.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How Latest WB Budget Cuts Could Hurt All Your Favorite Channels - IGN The Fix: Entertainment

Warner Bros. Discovery layoffs and cuts are shaking up the company, with its latest cut hitting. the company’s diversity-focused studio Stage 13 and its Television Workshop talent program. According to a report by Variety, Warner Brothers is looking to save $3 billion dollars following the Discovery merger, so there may be even more areas where the company will either nix staff or entire departments. The company has already consolidated a couple of its animation departments in Cartoon Network Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, which makes sense as the two studios already share other internal teams. In other entertainment news, Colin Ferrell explains The Penguin series’ timeline in The Batman movie, and there is something new happening here at IGN: IGN Rewards.
BUSINESS
IGN

October Prime Day: 21 of the Best Computer and Accessory Deals Still Live Right Now

The Black Friday-level savings event from Amazon, officially known as Prime Early Access, is in its second and final day. Yesterday's kick-off was surprisingly excellent, with some truly spectacular deals on movies, video games, and way more. One of the best deals of all, the $999 ZOTAC 3090 Ti, came and went, but returned this morning, giving us a taste of what to expect when Black Friday rolls around.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

The 13 Most Popular Gaming Deals in Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale

Amazon’s big Early Access sale for Prime members is happening now — in fact, it ends tonight at midnight Pacific Time. And while we’ve got a huge list of the best Prime gaming deals covering all platforms, you might not want to scroll through hundreds of items. It’s understandable. Perhaps you’d be more interested in glancing at the cream-of-the-crop deals on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If so, you’re in luck, as we’ve gathered those below.
VIDEO GAMES

