The Blue Cat Brewery in Rock Island will celebrate their first anniversary of reviving the classic Quad City beer brand this November. The original owners ran the second oldest operating craft brew pub in Illinois from 1993 to 2017 before brewmaster Charlie Cole and partners brought the brand back to life with the original beer recipes around this time last year.
Get A ‘Clue’ For A Fun And Funny Show At Rock Island’s Circa ’21
Casting is critical when a show has a weak script, and that’s the case in Circa ’21’s latest show, “Clue,” which is thoroughly entertaining due to its cast elevating material that could’ve clunked in other hands. Basing an entire musical on a board game...
Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Hosting Panel On The Future Of The Gaming Industry TODAY
Rhythm City Casino and Visit Quad Cities are hosting a panel on the future of the gaming industry at 3:30 p.m. TODAY at Rhythm City, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Nancy Ballenger – Senior Vice President & General Manager, Isle Casino Hotel Bettendorf / Caesars Entertainment. Travis Hankins – Vice...
Find Fun Fall Events In Illinois And Iowa With Our FUN10!
It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Analog Moline Returns with Holiday Pop-Up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II
Analog Arcade Bar is bringing back their Christmas Pop-up, Super Awesome Christmas Time II, for its second year, taking place from November 1st to December 31st at their Moline Centre location. This pop-up features more of everything: over 35,000 Christmas lights, 1,500 feet of tinsel, specialty cocktails, surprise visits from...
Rock Island Students Stay Engaged And Learning With Fall Camps
The camps were offered to any student in the district in grades 1st through 6th at no cost to them. During the first week of Fall Intersession (Oct. 3-Oct.7), students were able to choose between four fun, hands-on camps. They could learn art with the Figge Art Museum, science and...
Quad Cities Veteran Network Celebrating Anniversary Of Connecting Veterans To Job
The networking group meets the third Thursday of each month to bring together veterans looking for work and top employers in the Quad Cities who are seeking employees. “We understand the power networking has in finding support and viable employment,” Bryan Miller, co-founder of the Quad-Cities Veterans’ Network, said. “After transition, you still have a mission. You can join the Quad Cities Veteran community and help support Veterans to network their way to meaningful employment opportunities.”
Blue Cat Hosting “Stranger Things” Trivia Night
Blue Cat Brewing Co. is all about bringing the fun! Celebrate the magic of the beloved television series with a special trivia night!. Blue Cat Brewing Co. (Rock Island, IL)
Rock Island’s Fall Frieze Lectures Begin This Week
Fall Frieze Lectures, “Ideas That Changed Everything,” with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2 pm, Thursday, Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10 at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.The speaker schedule has changed since our last email, so please read on!
New Orchestral Work From Western Illinois Composer Debuting Tonight
The premiere of a new work by Western Illinois University Music Composition Professor James Romig, titled Spaces, will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport, IA. The 80-minute piece will be performed by Augustana College Percussion Professor Tony Oliver, a long-time member...
Ballroom Thieves Roll Into Davenport’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT
THE BALLROOM THIEVES hit The Raccoon Motel stage Wednesday, October 12 at 7pm!. The Ballroom Thieves haven’t had it easy. After a rather serious car accident, the chaos of the pandemic, and the departure of a band member, taking them from tip to sup, The Ballroom Thieves been learning to roll with the punches.
Not So Scary Halloween Walk Strolling Into Rock Island
Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for the Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk October 6:30PM-8:00PM October 14, 21, 27 and 28!. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in their ever popular train garden. It’s not so scary in the Rock Island gardens, making this event great for all ages!
Iowa German Fest Kicks Off Tonight
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Class Of ’82 Highlights Tonight’s Thursday Night Groove In Rock Island
Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Moline’s Wild Cherry Spoon Co. Featured In Wall Street Journal
Local company Wild Cherry Spoon Co. was recently featured in last Saturday’s Wall Street Journal – Off Duty, part of the Wall Street Journal Weekend edition. The article featured a kitchen utensil known as a Spurtle, which is a utensil used for porridge/flat oatcakes in Scotland. CEO, Tim...
Not So Scary Halloween Haunting Rock Island’s Quad City Botanical Center
The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.
QCSO Presents “Two Remain” October 22
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will present “Two Remain” on Saturday, October 22 at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre. “Two Remain” is a moving and emotional two-act chamber opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer is based on the true stories of two Holocaust survivors.
Davenport Community Survey on District Right Sizing Coming Soon
The Davenport Community School District is continuing our community-based facilities planning process by reaching out to all District residents to gather input regarding the District’s facility needs with a community-wide survey. The survey is a critical step in the District’s development of a long-range facility plan that will guide...
Terrarium Building Class Popping Up Saturday In Rock Island
A terrarium building class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Create your own “garden under glass” and learn about the magical world of terrariums in this class – led by our in-house terrarium connoisseurs, Heather and Sue! We will provide the plants, a 1-gallon closed terrarium container, and the necessary layers of terrarium base. Bring your own decorations to put in your terrarium, including special rocks, figurines, shells, trinkets, etc. Note: Items should be able to withstand damp conditions.
Rock Island Frieze Lecture Series Considers Ideas that Changed Everything
To kick off the 150th anniversary year of the Rock Island Public Library, the 25th annual Frieze Lecture series focuses on ideas that had a profound impact in their own times – much like the opening of the Rock Island Public Library, the first tax-supported public library to open in Illinois.
