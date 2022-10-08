The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO