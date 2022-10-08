ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

Find Fun Fall Events In Illinois And Iowa With Our FUN10!

It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads up on what’s going on over the coming seven days. Check out Fun10 every Sunday for the details on ten awesome events happening around town. It’s a cool read, and a great way to get started planning your entertainment for the week.
Quad Cities Veteran Network Celebrating Anniversary Of Connecting Veterans To Job

The networking group meets the third Thursday of each month to bring together veterans looking for work and top employers in the Quad Cities who are seeking employees. “We understand the power networking has in finding support and viable employment,” Bryan Miller, co-founder of the Quad-Cities Veterans’ Network, said. “After transition, you still have a mission. You can join the Quad Cities Veteran community and help support Veterans to network their way to meaningful employment opportunities.”
Rock Island’s Fall Frieze Lectures Begin This Week

Fall Frieze Lectures, “Ideas That Changed Everything,” with Augustana College. Celebrate our 150th year with other ideas that had big impacts on their time. Join us at 2 pm, Thursday, Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 3, and Nov. 10 at our Downtown Library for free presentations by Augustana College professors.The speaker schedule has changed since our last email, so please read on!
Not So Scary Halloween Walk Strolling Into Rock Island

Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for the Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk October 6:30PM-8:00PM October 14, 21, 27 and 28!. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in their ever popular train garden. It’s not so scary in the Rock Island gardens, making this event great for all ages!
Iowa German Fest Kicks Off Tonight

A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
Class Of ’82 Highlights Tonight’s Thursday Night Groove In Rock Island

Sean Leary is an author, director, artist, musician, producer and entrepreneur who has been writing professionally since debuting at age 11 in the pages of the Comics Buyers Guide. An honors graduate of the University of Southern California masters program, he has written over 50 books including the best-sellers The Arimathean, Every Number is Lucky to Someone and We Are All Characters.
Not So Scary Halloween Haunting Rock Island’s Quad City Botanical Center

The Quad City Botanical Center is hosting its 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk. Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for a “Not So Scary” lighted walk through the gardens after dark. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden to search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in our popular train garden. It’s not so scary in our gardens, making this event great for all ages.
QCSO Presents “Two Remain” October 22

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra will present “Two Remain” on Saturday, October 22 at Augustana College’s Brunner Theatre. “Two Remain” is a moving and emotional two-act chamber opera by composer Jake Heggie and librettist Gene Scheer is based on the true stories of two Holocaust survivors.
Davenport Community Survey on District Right Sizing Coming Soon

The Davenport Community School District is continuing our community-based facilities planning process by reaching out to all District residents to gather input regarding the District’s facility needs with a community-wide survey. The survey is a critical step in the District’s development of a long-range facility plan that will guide...
Terrarium Building Class Popping Up Saturday In Rock Island

A terrarium building class will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island. Create your own “garden under glass” and learn about the magical world of terrariums in this class – led by our in-house terrarium connoisseurs, Heather and Sue! We will provide the plants, a 1-gallon closed terrarium container, and the necessary layers of terrarium base. Bring your own decorations to put in your terrarium, including special rocks, figurines, shells, trinkets, etc. Note: Items should be able to withstand damp conditions.
