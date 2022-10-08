ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, MD

Maryland State Police investigating fatal mower accident

By By Jane Bellmyer
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGEQ7_0iRZ7Bya00

NORTH EAST — Maryland State Police from the North East barrack were called to a property in the 2400-block of Theodore Road in North East Saturday morning to a report of a lawn mower in a ditch with its rider…

Comments

Dona S
3d ago

Terrible, terrible thing. I hope he did not suffer out there too long. I pray for the comfort of his loved ones.

7
7
Lawrence Hamilton
4d ago

God I hope the blade didn't get him and just the fall or weight of it... RIP

9
9
Bad O Knows
4d ago

My deepest condolences go out to the deceased Man's Family.

8
8
 

Elena Russo
