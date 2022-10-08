Maryland State Police investigating fatal mower accident

BALTIMORE -- Police are looking to identify a man who was involved in a brazen shooting inside a convenience store in Southeast Baltimore, according to authorities.The man shot a 24-year-old man in the leg in the 3300 block of East Baltimore Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 6, police said.The 24-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries, according to authorities.Detectives detailed to the Southeastern District are investigating the shooting, police said.During the course of their investigation, they obtained a video of the suspected shooter, according to authorities.Anyone who knows the identity of the person in the video should contact detectives at 410-396-2433.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-855-7LOCKUP.

