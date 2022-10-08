ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo football wins defensive battle on Homecoming, clenches playoff berth

By By Ryan Gregory
The Courier
The Courier
 4 days ago

Friday, Oct. 7 meant much more to the Waterloo football program than just Homecoming. While it was the culmination of a week of celebration from the student body and community alike, there was also a massive battle to be won on the gridiron.

The Pirates were hosting the Clinton Cougars, the team tied with them for third in the Eastern Suburban Conference standings at a 3-2 record. A win would not only cement Waterloo’s place in the conference, but also guarantee a spot in the WIAA playoffs.

It was a hard-fought game between two quality opponents. In the end, Waterloo’s defense made the difference. After allowing Clinton to score on its opening drive, the Pirates’ defense slammed the door on the Cougars. They didn’t allow another point as the offense scraped together a pair of touchdowns for a 12-6 victory, solidifying Waterloo’s third consecutive WIAA playoff appearance.

“The guys really stepped up,” Waterloo head coach Joe Jaehnke said. “I can’t point out one specific guy, this was a team win. They dug deep and played well. This game could have gone either way.”

Early on, it looked like the Pirates’ defense would be in for a world of trouble. After a quick three-and-out from Waterloo’s offense, the Cougars took over at their own 21 and started driving. They marched 79 yards up the field without throwing a single pass.

Senior quarterback Peyton Bingham led the drive with his legs, running both quarterback powers and option keepers behind a beefy offensive line. Bingham would punch in the touchdown from five yards out. The extra point missed to the left, leaving the Cougars with a 6-0 lead with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Waterloo’s offense struggled early as Clinton’s pass rush gave Waterloo junior quarterback Cal Hush some early harassment. Luckily, his defense and special teams had his back. Junior Benny Marshall had a phenomenal game punting the ball, often pinning Clinton deep in its own territory for every drive.

Marshall’s ability to flip the field was a major factor in the defense’s turnaround, but so was a scheme change. The coaching staff opted to switch from a 3-4 front to a 4-3 to combat Clinton’s run-heavy offense and assigned junior middle linebacker Owen Haseleu to be a quarterback spy for Bingham. The plan worked, immediately.

Clinton’s second possession was a quick three-and-out. So was the third. On the Cougars’ fourth drive, right as they crossed midfield, junior linebacker Ryan Sturgill ripped out and recovered a fumble. Clinton was stunned, unable to make any offensive headway for the remainder of the first half.

“The defense really found a way,” Jaehnke said. “They just played stellar. (Clinton is) a heck of a football team that plays physical ball. It was a hard-nosed game. Just a great job from the defense. Best defensive game we’ve played all season.”

Unfortunately for Waterloo’s offense, Clinton’s defense was still a bit too tricky to overcome. The Pirates stole some momentum with Sturgill’s fumble recovery and continued it with some special teams deception.

Clinton was terrified of Marshall’s punting leg by this point and backed off the rush to try to get some quality returns instead. This left a cushion for a fake as Waterloo faced fourth and one from their own 40. Marshall took the long snap and rolled to his right, finding a wide-open Cooper Setz to keep the drive alive. Waterloo would later punt away to end the first half, but a tone change had been established.

Waterloo entered the second half trailing, but it didn’t last long. The Pirates made a huge stand on fourth and one to force a turnover on downs from Clinton and set the offense up at the Waterloo 41.

Facing fourth and two themselves, the Pirates found some magic. Hush swung a pass to his left to Ryan Sturgill. A poor tackle attempt from the cornerback left nothing but grass in front of Sturgill as he sprinted 33 yards to the house, screaming “let’s go!” as he ran, unpursued.

Clinton made a huge play immediately following, leaping the protection on the extra point attempt to block the kick. The game remained a 6-6 tie with just over eight minutes remaining in the third quarter.

It was panic mode for the Cougars. They threw their first pass of the game on the ensuing possession, looking to spice things up. Nothing seemed to work as the defense continued to lock things down. The third quarter came to a close with the two teams still knotted at six points each.

In the early portion of the fourth quarter, Waterloo’s defense again made a stop on fourth down to hand the offense the ball on the Waterloo 31. It had been a quiet game offensively from star junior Benny Marshall, but he made his presence felt on the first play of that drive.

Hush flipped a screen pass to Marshall out to the left, and he worked his magic. He slipped a pair of tackles and cut across the middle of the field, carrying the ball 59 yards all the way down to the Clinton 10. Three plays and a false start later, Hush connected with Haseleu for the go-ahead touchdown score from 13 yards out. An unsuccessful two-point conversion left Waterloo with a 12-6 lead with just under seven minutes to play.

Clinton looked prime to respond after taking the ensuing kickoff all the way to midfield, but again the defense stepped up. The Cougars broke a big run up the right sideline, but the Pirates stripped and recovered the ball before it was blown dead to resume possession.

Waterloo bled some clock on a quick offensive possession, punting the ball back, but the Pirates’ defense was too hype to be stopped. Pressure from Haseleu on a pass attempt forced an intention grounding penalty, and senior defenive lineman Ricky Ugorji delivered a huge sack on third down to really put the Cougars in a pickle.

A play later, Ryan Sturgill broke up a deep pass attempt to force the defense’s third fourth down stop of the second half. The offense was able to kneel out the clock, cementing the win.

The win bumps Waterloo to 6-2 on the season and 4-2 in conference play. The Pirates will wrap up the regular season next week at home against Horicon/Hustisford on Friday, Oct. 14. The Pirates are out of the race for a conference championship as both Marshall and Markesan won last week, but they still have goals yet to be achieved.

“We had a goal after the Marshall game to go 4-0 for the rest of the regular season,” Jaehnke said. “We’re 3-0 now, the job’s not done.”

Eastern Suburban Conference football standings

-as of Friday, Oct. 7

(overall records in parenthesis)

T1. Markesan, 6-0 (8-0)

T1. Marshall, 6-0 (7-1)

3. Waterloo, 4-2 (6-2)

T4. Clinton, 3-3 (5-3)

T4. Horicon/Hustisford, 3-3 (3-5)

T6. Palmyra-Eagle, 1-5 (2-6)

T6. Cambridge, 1-5 (1-7)

8. Dodgeland 0-6 (0-8)

Comments / 0

The Courier

The Courier

Waterloo, WI
