UTEP presents classical music by black composers

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Professor Cherry Duke and pianist Dr. Esequiel Meza, Jr., will be presenting songs by African American and African Diaspora composers on the UTEP Department of Music Faculty Recital Series, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

The “Life & Death” concert will be showcasing works for voice and piano by underrepresented composers, specifically art songs by African American and African diaspora composers, including several women and three Latin American composers, ranging from the 18th to the 21st century.

“Life & Death” will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, located at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to English language pieces, the program will include songs in Italian, German, French, and Spanish, some of which have never before been performed in the U.S. The texts will address the gamut of life experiences such as daily existence, celebration, passion, indecision, heartbreak, grief, and death. The recital will conclude with a gospel-infused spiritual that will bring the audience to their feet.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, at any UTEP Ticket Center and at the door up to one hour prior to showtime. For more information, you can visit utep.edu/tickets . Proceeds are said to benefit the UTEP Voice Area.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.