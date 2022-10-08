ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP presents classical music by black composers

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XigwD_0iRZ6fIT00

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Professor Cherry Duke and pianist Dr. Esequiel Meza, Jr., will be presenting songs by African American and African Diaspora composers on the UTEP Department of Music Faculty Recital Series, Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

The “Life & Death” concert will be showcasing works for voice and piano by underrepresented composers, specifically art songs by African American and African diaspora composers, including several women and three Latin American composers, ranging from the 18th to the 21st century.

“Life & Death” will take place Saturday, Oct. 8, located at the Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. In addition to English language pieces, the program will include songs in Italian, German, French, and Spanish, some of which have never before been performed in the U.S. The texts will address the gamut of life experiences such as daily existence, celebration, passion, indecision, heartbreak, grief, and death. The recital will conclude with a gospel-infused spiritual that will bring the audience to their feet.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster, at any UTEP Ticket Center and at the door up to one hour prior to showtime. For more information, you can visit utep.edu/tickets . Proceeds are said to benefit the UTEP Voice Area.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

City of El Paso invites teens to literary fest

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Public Library is hosting a free literary festival for local teens on Saturday, Oct. 15. Students are invited that day to head over to the Judge Marquez Branch Library at 610 N. Yarbrough Dr. from noon until 4 p.m. for the second annual edition of the “Teentober […]
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’

Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Famed Actor to Attend the 12th El Paso Buddy Walk

Evan George Vourazeris, of the Netflix hit series Ozark, will headline the Down Syndrome Coalition for El Paso Buddy Walk. The walk will raise awareness of Down syndrome and raise funds for the Coalition’s many projects and El Paso Community College (EPCC) Buddy Walk Scholarship for students with disabilities.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

6 Of The Most Memorable Concerts At The El Paso Sun Bowl

We certainly love concerts in El Paso; we've seen some huge acts pass through & gave us some memorable shows at the Don Haskins Center, the Abraham Chavez Theater, The Plaza Theater & the El Paso County Coliseum. While most of the concerts have audio or footage missing, there are some shows that still DO exist online for people to relive.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
95.5 KLAQ

Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

The Festival of Chariots flourished in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - On Saturday, a traditional Krishna Consciousness celebration- the Festival of Chariots- took place right here in the Borderland. The festival saw visitors from all over the desert southwest, as well as local and regional monks celebrating their beliefs with others. The colorful event featured cultural music, yoga classes, singing, dancing, gift shops, free food, and traditional clothing.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Utep#Classical Music#Composers#Ticketmaster#African American#African Diaspora#Latin American#Italian#German#French#Spanish#Showtime#The Utep Voice Area#The Apple App Store
KTSM

El Paso City Representatives donate costumes to kids

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two El Paso City Representatives are hosting “Monster Mash” costume giveaways this October to benefit children in our community. District 6 Rep. Claudia Rodriguez will be holding a costume donation event on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marty Robbins Park located at 11600 Vista Del Sol […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair quick and dirty review

New Mexico has a State Fair up in Albuquerque, but we do things differently here in Southern New Mexico. So much so that we have our own version of the state fair. I was there on Saturday and it was pretty packed. Lots of entertainment, fair food, and rodeo stuff to take in.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Fullbright foreign exchange program lauds UTEP for opportunities for Hispanics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)  — The University of Texas at El Paso was named as a Fullbright HSI Leader on Tuesday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. This designation recognizes the noteworthy engagement that selected Hispanic-serving Institutions (HSIs) have achieved with the Fulbright […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Study: Number of children’s books at home declines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A recent survey conducted by the non-profit organization “BookSpring” shows that the number of children’s books in people’s homes is declining. They asked more than 300 Americans with children 12 or younger about their reading habits and the number of books they have at home. Their results show that the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC library will conduct free workshops to help close ‘digital divide’ in Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library, at El Paso Community College’s Northwest Campus, is among more than 160 public libraries nationwide to be awarded funding by the Public Library Association to conduct digital library literacy workshops. The workshops will use Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy