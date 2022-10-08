Read full article on original website
Grand Rapids based Bissell Pet Foundation saves 200+ homeless pets after hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian swept through South West Florida late last month, leaving destruction and record deaths in its wake. We've heard countless stories and seen hundreds of videos of people doing everything they can to literally stay afloat while their lives washed away. And while we always think first of the...
Buyer Beware: Watching out for flood-damaged vehicles from Hurricane Ian arriving in Pa.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Florida and in the Carolinas, people here in Western Pennsylvania looking at purchasing a used car should do so with caution.In the tight used car market, flood-damaged vehicles from Ian's path may end up on a car lot near you.While one might not think that a used car sold here could be damaged goods from a hurricane, our very distance from the storm makes us prime targets and you don't want one of these cars.When Hurricane Ian roared across Florida and the South, the image of destruction focused on...
