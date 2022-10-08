PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the cleanup from Hurricane Ian continues in Florida and in the Carolinas, people here in Western Pennsylvania looking at purchasing a used car should do so with caution.In the tight used car market, flood-damaged vehicles from Ian's path may end up on a car lot near you.While one might not think that a used car sold here could be damaged goods from a hurricane, our very distance from the storm makes us prime targets and you don't want one of these cars.When Hurricane Ian roared across Florida and the South, the image of destruction focused on...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO