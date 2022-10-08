Read full article on original website
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
Will New Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin have as much Market Potential as Solana and Algorand upon Launch?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new cryptocurrencies currently creating a buzz in the fourth stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seeking entry into the cryptocurrency market to disrupt the meme coin sector with unique offerings. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) already exhibiting signs of...
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
List of best crypto upcoming ICOs to invest in 2023
This article will discuss the best crypto ICO list to discover that will be available to investors in 2023. An initial coin offering (ICO) or initial currency offering is a type of funding using cryptocurrencies. Often startup companies use an ICO as a source of capital. Companies offer users to buy their tokens for stable cryptocurrencies. Since there is no external regulator represented by the state, we have to rely on reputation.
ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) on October 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARMYP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Army Dollar is a multi-platform ecosystem consisting...
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
XRP Price Hits Target Of $0.5, But Can It Break This Key Resistance?
The XRP price has been swimming against the tide and continues to show strength against larger cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. A potential settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Ripple might continue to prompt this cryptocurrency to the upside. At the time of writing, the...
Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs
Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has declined by 38% since the highs in September as a result of the boring price action in the crypto. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Has Plunged Down In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the current 7-day average BTC...
COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
Why Is Casper Price 25% Up in The Last 7 Days and Which Other Cryptos Can Outperform the Market
While the market might seem like it’s stagnating on the outside, there are actually some strong performers that are showing there’s a lot of life left in capital inflow. The crypto market is showing that it may just head into 2023 with strong momentum, led by these standout tokens.
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
ATOM price struggles on high timeframes to trend higher despite showing bullish sentiment in recent times. ATOM trades below uptrend support as the price looks bearish with the current market state. The price of ATOM eyes key support as price trades below 50 and 200-day EMA. The price of Cosmos...
Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, And Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Set to Skyrocket You Into Massive Gains
Cryptocurrencies are on their way to global adoption, and this time, three particular coins are set to take off. Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, and ` are all primed for massive gains in the near future. If you’re looking to make some serious profits in the crypto world, then you need to pay attention to these coins!
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
Ethereum Could See A 15% Drop This Week – A Retreat To The $1,000 Support?
Ethereum is having a good week, staying in the green zone of the crypto space for the past seven days and raising its price by 3.7%. Ethereum is currently caught in an inverted pennant pattern. A resumption of the bearish trend is highly possible for the altcoin. $1,130 might be...
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
