Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
Tamadoge NFTs are Live and Aim to Challenge BAYC 10x Launch
The first Tamadoge NFT auction is live. The auction is scheduled to last seven days, and bids are quickly rising on OpenSea. Some NFTs in the collection have already reached offers above 1.8 ETH on day one, as investors aim to challenge the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection’s 10x launch.
Bitget integrates with CCXT Library for professional traders
The open-source library provides easy access to analyse data for algorithmic and bot trading. Seychelles, October xx, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange, Bitget announces the integration with CryptoCurrency Exchange Trading Library (“CCXT”), enabling traders to have easy access to the platform’s historical and real-time data to build trading algorithms and bots.
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
COLD CHAIN (CEB) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed COLD CHAIN (CEB) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CEB/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Utilizing the power of blockchain technology, COLD CHAIN (CEB)...
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
Elrond eGold (EGLD) And Bitcoin (BTC) Under Resistance As The Hideaways (HDWY) Moons
Elrond is a decentralized blockchain technology with a divide-and-conquer design and a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. The platform is powered by the EGLD coin, its native cryptocurrency. Recently, experts observed that EGLD is not in the market for more profitable gains. Other popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) are facing issues with profitability, discouraging investors.
Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000
The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
Can MetaCryp Become The Next Big Play-to-Earn Token After Axie Infinity And Decentraland?
The concept of Play-to-Earn (P2E) games has been modified over time, thanks to the advent of NFTs and the metaverse. With the massive success of the crypto gaming sector, MetaCryp (MTCR), a new cryptocurrency, aims to be the next big Play-to-Earn token. Meanwhile, Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA) are...
When is the crypto winter going to end? Here are some tokens trying to challenge the bear market
The crypto market is not in its healthiest state. There’s no clear indication of when the crypto winter is going to end. However, not all investors are pessimistic about the state of the market. There are in fact many tokens that are set to challenge the bear market trend,...
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
XENO Governance Token (GXE) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed XENO Governance Token (GXE) on October 10, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GXE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. As a PvP game based on Web3 with...
Ethereum Could See A 15% Drop This Week – A Retreat To The $1,000 Support?
Ethereum is having a good week, staying in the green zone of the crypto space for the past seven days and raising its price by 3.7%. Ethereum is currently caught in an inverted pennant pattern. A resumption of the bearish trend is highly possible for the altcoin. $1,130 might be...
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
List of best crypto upcoming ICOs to invest in 2023
This article will discuss the best crypto ICO list to discover that will be available to investors in 2023. An initial coin offering (ICO) or initial currency offering is a type of funding using cryptocurrencies. Often startup companies use an ICO as a source of capital. Companies offer users to buy their tokens for stable cryptocurrencies. Since there is no external regulator represented by the state, we have to rely on reputation.
This Expert Suggests How Ripple Price Will Trend Amid Expansion In Europe
The long-standing legal battle between Ripple and the SEC in the US has not stopped the firm from advancing into other markets. For example, ripple announced its first On-Demand Liquidity partners (ODL) in France and Sweden via press release. Ripple continues its expansion into the European markets to provide online...
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
Crypto Market Shows No Signs Of Positive Movement, Is ‘Uptober’ A Myth?
The crypto market woes from September look to have spilled onto October and going against the historical trend of October being a rather bullish month. September had seen the crypto market close with muted performances, but there has not been much change for the new month. Almost two weeks into the month, and it is starting to look like the much-awaited “Uptober” will disappoint investors.
