Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
NEWSBTC
Why Is Casper Price 25% Up in The Last 7 Days and Which Other Cryptos Can Outperform the Market
While the market might seem like it’s stagnating on the outside, there are actually some strong performers that are showing there’s a lot of life left in capital inflow. The crypto market is showing that it may just head into 2023 with strong momentum, led by these standout tokens.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Recovery Won’t Be Easy, Why Bears Target Additional Weakness
Bitcoin price is struggling below the $19,200 support against the US Dollar. BTC remains at a risk of more losses below the $18,500 support in the near term. Bitcoin is showing bearish signs below the $19,200 and $19,500 levels. The price is trading below above $19,500 and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC
No Pivot In Sight: Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Strengthens
Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Why Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Are On Their Way To Making Their Token Holders Wealthy
There’s no doubt about it – cryptocurrencies are here to stay. In fact, they are only going to become more popular in the years to come. This is why now is a great time to invest in Litecoin (LTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW). These three cryptocurrencies have the potential to make their token holders very wealthy!
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data
Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
NEWSBTC
TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, MKR
The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NEWSBTC
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC
LBank Exchange Will List Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 10, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Carbon Neutrality Blockchain (CNB) on October 12, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the CNB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on October 12, 2022. As...
NEWSBTC
Once You Buy Oryen, Cardano, Tamadoge And Big Eyes Coin You Can Sit Back And Profit
Digital assets truly represent the investment opportunity of a lifetime. This overhaul to the monetary system is the most significant leap forwards since humans moved from the bartering economy to the abstraction of value. Investors who choose to become early adopters put themselves ahead of the majority. In the same...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?
LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
NEWSBTC
Analysts Predict That Flasko (FLSK) will be a good Investment Over Chainlink (LINK) And Monero (XMR)
There are hundreds of cryptocurrencies available out there. However, not all those cryptocurrencies offer excellent investment opportunities. Back in the day, Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR) were two cryptocurrencies that had the potential to help investors secure amazing returns. However, they are no longer capable of delivering profitable returns. This...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs
Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has declined by 38% since the highs in September as a result of the boring price action in the crypto. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Has Plunged Down In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the current 7-day average BTC...
NEWSBTC
Will New Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin have as much Market Potential as Solana and Algorand upon Launch?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new cryptocurrencies currently creating a buzz in the fourth stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seeking entry into the cryptocurrency market to disrupt the meme coin sector with unique offerings. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) already exhibiting signs of...
NEWSBTC
Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000
The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, And Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Set to Skyrocket You Into Massive Gains
Cryptocurrencies are on their way to global adoption, and this time, three particular coins are set to take off. Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, and ` are all primed for massive gains in the near future. If you’re looking to make some serious profits in the crypto world, then you need to pay attention to these coins!
NEWSBTC
The End of Bitcoin Woes? BTCUSD Analysis October 11, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible bottoming scenario in Bitcoin price based on a potential expanded flat correction and an ending diagonal. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 11, 2022. Bears and bulls are battling...
Comments / 0