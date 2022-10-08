All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.

