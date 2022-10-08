ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall

The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Holders Bracing For A Crypto Winter Bottom Should Check These Data

Bitcoin bulls continue to feel the pinch as the currency has dropped 8.17 percent in value over the past seven days. BTC investors are looking forward to a market bottom, and Glassnode claims that the market has bottomed out. Nonetheless, whales and major institutions are currently in the accumulation phase,...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?

All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
NEWSBTC

TOP 5 Cryptocurrencies To Watch This Week – BNB, BTC, ETH, MATIC, MKR

The crypto market saw prices move from key support across all boards, with the crypto marketcap finding some relief recently as it aims to reclaim its resistance of $1.2 trillion. This has led to market sentiments returning bullish, with many crypto assets rallying from the key support and producing double-digit gains. Let us focus on the top 5 cryptocurrencies you should pay attention to this week.
NEWSBTC

XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
NEWSBTC

LUNC Community Clamors For Coinbase Listing, Can It Reach $1?

LUNA Classic (LUNC) is still going strong despite losing more than 99.99% of its value during the market crash. It now also boasts one of the strongest and most active crypto communities on social media, which have now taken their combined power towards getting the coin listed on large exchanges. This time around, the community has turned its attention to Coinbase.
NEWSBTC

Analysts Predict That Flasko (FLSK) will be a good Investment Over Chainlink (LINK) And Monero (XMR)

There are hundreds of cryptocurrencies available out there. However, not all those cryptocurrencies offer excellent investment opportunities. Back in the day, Chainlink (LINK) and Monero (XMR) were two cryptocurrencies that had the potential to help investors secure amazing returns. However, they are no longer capable of delivering profitable returns. This...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Boredom Causes Trading Volume To Dive 38% From September Highs

Data shows the Bitcoin trading volume has declined by 38% since the highs in September as a result of the boring price action in the crypto. Bitcoin Spot Trading Volume Has Plunged Down In Recent Days. As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the current 7-day average BTC...
NEWSBTC

Why These Experts Believe The Ethereum Price Could Soar to $5,000

The Ethereum price has been trending to the downside after its successful implementation of “The Merge” and its transition to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus. Launched back in September on mainnet, ETH’s price has been losing bullish momentum since then. At the time of writing, the Ethereum price...
NEWSBTC

The End of Bitcoin Woes? BTCUSD Analysis October 11, 2022

In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine a possible bottoming scenario in Bitcoin price based on a potential expanded flat correction and an ending diagonal. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): October 11, 2022. Bears and bulls are battling...
